Really really like Ugarte. He's very different to anything we have. Probably the closest in his style is bajcetic. Full of energy, loves a tackle or 50 but stays on his feet and wins it cleanly more often than not. Has a fair bit of pace and a decent passer too but that's not his main skill set. He is very similar to Kante wherein he us basically everywhere and constantly on the move looking for the next recovery. He could play as a 6 or the Right sided 8 to provide more security down that flank. He is the quintessential pressing midfielder.