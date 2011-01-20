« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 732519 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,533
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21880 on: Today at 12:40:00 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
Id happily sell your kidney too.

And leave me with none? I think you're going too far there.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21881 on: Today at 12:40:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:36:35 am
Yeah not sure why people think its a bad source?!
Tbf anything Samie posts we automatically assume its bollocks  ;D
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,972
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21882 on: Today at 12:42:43 am »
Really really like Ugarte. He's very different to anything we have. Probably the closest in his style is bajcetic. Full of energy, loves a tackle or 50 but stays on his feet and wins it cleanly more often than not. Has a fair bit of pace and a decent passer too but that's not his main skill set. He is very similar to Kante wherein he us basically everywhere and constantly on the move looking for the next recovery. He could play as a 6 or the Right sided 8 to provide more security down that flank. He is the quintessential pressing midfielder.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,395
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21883 on: Today at 12:49:52 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:40:28 am
Tbf anything Samie posts we automatically assume its bollocks  ;D

Wait Samie posted it  oh man :)
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21884 on: Today at 01:13:48 am »
Linked with Sanches now - will be a very progressive signing but not sure hes tall enough?

Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21885 on: Today at 01:20:42 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:13:48 am
Linked with Sanches now - will be a very progressive signing but not sure hes tall enough?

Renato Sanches? He'd be the archetypal Liverpool midfielder. He's missed 117 days so far this season from 5 injuries according to transfermarkt.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,867
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21886 on: Today at 02:04:17 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
What are people seeing in this guy Ugarte, that I am missing?

Sorry chaps, he looks like a pretty ordinary midfielder to me, nothing special really.
Love it when fans think they know more than Klopp when it comes to signing players 😂

Thinn we will sign someone like Ugarte, Bellingham and a CB with maybe a cheap CM option like Gravenberch if we sell Fabinho which could well happen
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21887 on: Today at 03:11:06 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v//pQUGmMIYYrw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v//pQUGmMIYYrw</a>
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21888 on: Today at 04:20:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:24:06 am
Steady. Baj is a very good player that's still learning his trade.
Yea needs to get Bajcetic healthy, and ready to play full time at the senior level physically wise but mentally and on the pitch looks pretty close obv need some more experience but year
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21889 on: Today at 04:41:33 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 02:04:17 am
Love it when fans think they know more than Klopp when it comes to signing players 😂


Poster posts opinion on msg board SHOCKER
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Up
« previous next »
 