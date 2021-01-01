« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21840 on: Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Credible Ugarte links? Lets fucking go
JackWard33

  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21841 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
Get the feeling if the Ugarte rumours are true and we get the deal done it will be him, Gravenberch and maybe one more

A centre back might be more likely than another CM in that case
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21842 on: Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Credible Ugarte links? Lets fucking go
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ugarte

Means Island in Spanish, so some of them may be credibly linked together by bridges.
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21843 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm
Get the feeling if the Ugarte rumours are true and we get the deal done it will be him, Gravenberch and maybe one more

Probably Mac Allister or Mount?
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21844 on: Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
A centre back might be more likely than another CM in that case
Potentially but I guess that all depends on our budget. The rumoured fees for those 2 are pretty reasonable from what's been reported
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21845 on: Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:47:07 pm
Potentially but I guess that all depends on our budget. The rumoured fees for those 2 are pretty reasonable from what's been reported

You could probably do those 3 (Ugarte, Gravenberch and a CB) for 60/70 million plus sales and the wage bill wouldve gone down this summer
Fiasco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21846 on: Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm
I'd sell a kidney to get Ugarte and Thuram.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21847 on: Yesterday at 10:51:42 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm
Credible Ugarte links? Lets fucking go
Nope. No one has posted a source.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21848 on: Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 08:15:52 pm
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!

The U is comin through, the outcome is critical
Logged
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21849 on: Yesterday at 10:52:21 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:51:26 pm
I'd sell a kidney to get Ugarte and Thuram.

Id happily sell your kidney too.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21850 on: Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm
You could probably do those 3 (Ugarte, Gravenberch and a CB) for 60/70 million plus sales and the wage bill wouldve gone down this summer

Absolutely!!

Very interested to see what we do to be honest, i'd be delighted with Ugarte, Gravenberch and a new CB or another CM to be honest. Ugarte would bring that energy we've been missing for a lot of the season
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21851 on: Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:51:42 pm
Nope. No one has posted a source.

Theyre saying Bruno Andrade and CNN so its telly isnt it?
Logged
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21852 on: Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21853 on: Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:51:42 pm
Nope. No one has posted a source.

Shut up you senile old fool.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21854 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
This is the journo mate.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
https://cnnportugal.iol.pt/videos/liverpool-quer-ugarte-e-o-principal-ativo-do-sporting/644c1fff0cf2c84d7fd38df2

Liverpool are interested in Manuel Ugarte.

They have made contact with Sporting Lisbon regarding the midfielder. [@brunoandrd]
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21855 on: Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm
Ugarte would be a great signing
Makes alot of sense
Redman78

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21856 on: Yesterday at 11:00:44 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 08:15:52 pm
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!

Well if we sign Ugarte, we'll surely triumph..
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21857 on: Yesterday at 11:00:57 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:51:42 pm
Nope. No one has posted a source.

No credible links? Ugarte be kidding me.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21858 on: Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
Would be a very 2018 type of signing by us
Linked with players were not signing and we quietly do a deal for a lad whose analytics are off the charts and is about 60% of the fee of the higher profile alternatives
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21859 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 pm
Unlike Samie I refuse to get excited about any possible Ugarte deal when the source is so shit. Personally think well keep Fab and dont sign a 6.. instead focus our attention on ball carrying mobile 8s.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21860 on: Yesterday at 11:09:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
This is the journo mate.

Liverpool are interested in Manuel Ugarte.

They have made contact with Sporting Lisbon regarding the midfielder. [@brunoandrd]
Yes!
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21861 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:08:11 pm
Unlike Samie I refuse to get excited about any possible Ugarte deal when the source is so shit. Personally think well keep Fab and dont sign a 6.. instead focus our attention on ball carrying mobile 8s.

I deal in shit sources. If you want reliable you've not come to the right place of RAWK.
Sinyoro

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21862 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
What are people seeing in this guy Ugarte, that I am missing?

Sorry chaps, he looks like a pretty ordinary midfielder to me, nothing special really.
John C

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21863 on: Yesterday at 11:17:49 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:01:39 pm
Play nicely or you're all grounded.
Thank Samie, he begged me to open it :)
He pm'd me a 4 o'clock but I didn't read it until 7 o'clock, so yep he must of been out of his trolley waiting  ;D
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21864 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:11:19 pm
What are people seeing in this guy Ugarte, that I am missing?

Sorry chaps, he looks like a pretty ordinary midfielder to me, nothing special really.

I didn't see much (anything really) in that video that Baj can't do for us already.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21865 on: Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm
I didn't see much (anything really) in that video that Baj can't do for us already.

See the bit in the video when he didnt get injured?
Logged
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21866 on: Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm
Lads Im not sure youtube is gonna be the best way to evaluate a dm .
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21867 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:25:41 pm
See the bit in the video when he didnt get injured?
sorry, I don't do meta.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21868 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm
sorry, I don't do meta.

He does a nice Mascherano/Sissoko impersonation and he doesnt get injured.
Logged
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21869 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:27:18 pm
Lads Im not sure youtube is gonna be the best way to evaluate a dm .

Are you trying to suggest that sliding tackle compilations aren't a valid scouting method?
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21870 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm
He does a nice Mascherano/Sissoko impersonation and he doesnt get injured.

I love Momo. He deserved such a better fate than he experienced.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21871 on: Today at 12:10:27 am
The source for the Ugarte news is good.

We might have spoke this one into existence
