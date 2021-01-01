Get the feeling if the Ugarte rumours are true and we get the deal done it will be him, Gravenberch and maybe one more
Credible Ugarte links? Lets fucking go
Get the feeling if the Ugarte rumours are true and we get the deal done it will be him, Gravenberch and maybe one more
A centre back might be more likely than another CM in that case
Potentially but I guess that all depends on our budget. The rumoured fees for those 2 are pretty reasonable from what's been reported
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!
I'd sell a kidney to get Ugarte and Thuram.
You could probably do those 3 (Ugarte, Gravenberch and a CB) for 60/70 million plus sales and the wage bill wouldve gone down this summer
Nope. No one has posted a source.
https://cnnportugal.iol.pt/videos/liverpool-quer-ugarte-e-o-principal-ativo-do-sporting/644c1fff0cf2c84d7fd38df2
This is the journo mate. Liverpool are interested in Manuel Ugarte. They have made contact with Sporting Lisbon regarding the midfielder. [@brunoandrd]
Unlike Samie I refuse to get excited about any possible Ugarte deal when the source is so shit. Personally think well keep Fab and dont sign a 6.. instead focus our attention on ball carrying mobile 8s.
Play nicely or you're all grounded.Thank Samie, he begged me to open it
What are people seeing in this guy Ugarte, that I am missing?Sorry chaps, he looks like a pretty ordinary midfielder to me, nothing special really.
I didn't see much (anything really) in that video that Baj can't do for us already.
See the bit in the video when he didnt get injured?
sorry, I don't do meta.
Lads
Im not sure youtube is gonna be the best way to evaluate a dm
.
He does a nice Mascherano/Sissoko impersonation and he doesnt get injured.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.19]