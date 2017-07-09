« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21800 on: Today at 08:13:43 pm
I like Ugarte. He is still a bit raw, but that is hardly a surprise since he has just turned 22. And yes, he is represented by Mendes. His release clause stands at 60 million ...

https://www.sporting.pt/en/tags/manuel-ugarte
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21801 on: Today at 08:14:38 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:10:54 pm
Somewhere in The Oracle JackWard is vigorously masturbating. Get it done before he finishes LFC.

Even Edwards wouldn't have got a deal done that quick. Hell typing the numbers into the fax machine would probably take longer.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21802 on: Today at 08:15:00 pm
Ugarte and Thurman for £100 million. Then go out and get Bellingham too. Win everything next season.
Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21803 on: Today at 08:15:52 pm
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21804 on: Today at 08:16:18 pm
Mac is here, I'll check out for the day and leave you to his capable hands.  ;D
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21805 on: Today at 08:16:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:53:46 pm
We want positive vibes and bears, get out with your negative energy.

No negative energy, this was confirmed by the club and the Boss in a presser 
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21806 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:16:18 pm
Mac is here, I'll check out for the day and leave you to his capable hands.  ;D

It's Friday evening mate, there won't be any important news. Have a good time ;)
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21807 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:46:01 pm
These are kind of deals we used to do all are good age not quite at peak.

Indeed. I'd like to think that given the links to Ugarte and Thuram were definitely signing a DM.
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21808 on: Today at 08:48:24 pm
Ornstein says Brighton want Milner this summer.

Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
·
3m
🚨 EXCL: Brighton preparing move to sign James Milner as free agent. 37yos Liverpool contract expires this summer + #BHAFC determined to secure former England midfielder. Burnley also among suitors but Roberto De Zerbis men favourites
@TheAthleticFC
 #LFC

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1652036342342090755?s=20
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21809 on: Today at 08:50:12 pm
Is Ugarte any good? I know he's highly rated but never seen him play, is he a pure destroyer? What are his best attributes?

Would it be him or Thuram, rather than both, presumably?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21810 on: Today at 08:54:10 pm
Mac Alister is ours now.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21811 on: Today at 08:54:21 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:15:52 pm
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!

That was so shit an unexpected it made me actually laugh out loud
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21812 on: Today at 08:54:55 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:50:12 pm
Is Ugarte any good? I know he's highly rated but never seen him play, is he a pure destroyer? What are his best attributes?
Would it be him or Thuram, rather than both, presumably?

Ugarte is more of a DM. Thuram is box-to-box. I'd imagine he could be an alternative to Bellingham.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21813 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:48:24 pm
Ornstein says Brighton want Milner this summer.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1652036342342090755?s=20

Interesting. His availability became apparent in discussions for Mac Allister perhaps?
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21814 on: Today at 08:56:48 pm
Quote
Jude Bellingham has told Real Madrid envoys that hes interested in being part of the next generation of young stars to dominate in Europe
@marca
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21815 on: Today at 08:58:04 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:56:48 pm


Sure he has.  Dortmund top of the table and could win the title and he's giving secret messages to Madrid.  ::)
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21816 on: Today at 08:58:16 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:56:48 pm


Only positive news in here, please. Plus it's come from Madrid's mouthpiece Marca.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21817 on: Today at 09:00:30 pm
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21818 on: Today at 09:01:16 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:58:16 pm
Only positive news in here, please. Plus it's come from Madrid's mouthpiece Marca.

Rather them than City.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21819 on: Today at 09:02:34 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:16 pm
Rather them than City.

Rather him anywhere other than either manc club.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21820 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:58:04 pm
Sure he has.  Dortmund top of the table and could win the title and he's giving secret messages to Madrid.  ::)

Bild are saying that there have been no development with Bellingham at all. I would rather them than city though.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21821 on: Today at 09:11:56 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:56:14 pm
Interesting. His availability became apparent in discussions for Mac Allister perhaps?

Surely Brighton would have known of his availability regardless
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21822 on: Today at 09:15:09 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:15:52 pm
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!

Check out my Gravenberch.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21823 on: Today at 09:19:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:16 pm
Rather them than City.
City won't sign a £100 million player this summer under PL scrutiny and investigation.

Plus, no serious player will risk a 5-year deal with them.....perhaps.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21824 on: Today at 09:37:52 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:10:54 pm
Somewhere in The Oracle JackWard is vigorously masturbating. Get it done before he finishes LFC.

Lol theyre fine gonna have more than one over this

Second one will be a hate wank over the height nazis
(Im aware were in a weird area now) 
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21825 on: Today at 09:41:01 pm
Henry at the West Ham game and Klopp spoke to him so we must be wanting to get deals in motion quickly. Last thing you want is summer long sagas and bidding wars.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21826 on: Today at 09:56:39 pm
Okay now Ive finished  can someone tell me why we want Macallister because I cant really work it out - is he definitely better than Jones (as a benchmark) and if so at what?
Think Haggis had a good post that summed up the issues with the signing would be an odd one at the reported fee
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21827 on: Today at 09:59:15 pm
Notice how nice and chilled this place is after we win, Everton lose and get we linked with a few players  ;) ;D

Oh, and we get our knuckles wrapped by the mods!
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21828 on: Today at 10:01:14 pm
Has anything more come out from Mac Allister
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21829 on: Today at 10:02:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:41:01 pm
Henry at the West Ham game and Klopp spoke to him so we must be wanting to get deals in motion quickly. Last thing you want is summer long sagas and bidding wars.
shame he has no way to communicate with him unless they're in the same location.  :)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21830 on: Today at 10:03:13 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:19:28 pm
City won't sign a £100 million player this summer under PL scrutiny and investigation.

Plus, no serious player will risk a 5-year deal with them.....perhaps.
They've been taking the absolute piss for 15 years right in front of the footballing world, what makes you think they'll develop any scruples just because they're under investigation?, they're perpetually under investigation for cheating.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21831 on: Today at 10:03:35 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:01:14 pm
Has anything more come out from Mac Allister
rumours saying he has 3 pisses and one very satisfying shit today.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21832 on: Today at 10:03:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:03:35 pm
rumours saying he has 3 pisses and one very satisfying shit today.

Ah that's nice
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21833 on: Today at 10:04:11 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:01:14 pm
Has anything more come out from Mac Allister
He loves Haggis and deep fried pizza, two of his childhood favourites.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21834 on: Today at 10:04:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:03:58 pm
Ah that's nice
always works for me.  :)
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21835 on: Today at 10:06:21 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:01:14 pm
Has anything more come out from Mac Allister

His family once went on holiday to Paris without him.
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21836 on: Today at 10:09:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:56:39 pm
Okay now Ive finished  can someone tell me why we want Macallister because I cant really work it out - is he definitely better than Jones (as a benchmark) and if so at what?
Think Haggis had a good post that summed up the issues with the signing would be an odd one at the reported fee

Good question as Im not sold on him either.
RedBlakey

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21837 on: Today at 10:23:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:06:21 pm
His family once went on holiday to Paris without him.
👏👏
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21838 on: Today at 10:32:18 pm
Get the feeling if the Ugarte rumours are true and we get the deal done it will be him, Gravenberch and maybe one more
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21839 on: Today at 10:33:28 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:15:52 pm
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!

hahaha
