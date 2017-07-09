Somewhere in The Oracle JackWard is vigorously masturbating. Get it done before he finishes LFC.
We want positive vibes and bears, get out with your negative energy.
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.
Mac is here, I'll check out for the day and leave you to his capable hands.
These are kind of deals we used to do all are good age not quite at peak.
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·3m🚨 EXCL: Brighton preparing move to sign James Milner as free agent. 37yos Liverpool contract expires this summer + #BHAFC determined to secure former England midfielder. Burnley also among suitors but Roberto De Zerbis men favourites @TheAthleticFC #LFC
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Is Ugarte any good? I know he's highly rated but never seen him play, is he a pure destroyer? What are his best attributes?Would it be him or Thuram, rather than both, presumably?
Ornstein says Brighton want Milner this summer. https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1652036342342090755?s=20
Jude Bellingham has told Real Madrid envoys that hes interested in being part of the next generation of young stars to dominate in Europe@marca
Only positive news in here, please. Plus it's come from Madrid's mouthpiece Marca.
Rather them than City.
Sure he has. Dortmund top of the table and could win the title and he's giving secret messages to Madrid.
Interesting. His availability became apparent in discussions for Mac Allister perhaps?
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]