« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 541 542 543 544 545 [546]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 730580 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21800 on: Today at 08:13:43 pm »
I like Ugarte. He is still a bit raw, but that is hardly a surprise since he has just turned 22. And yes, he is represented by Mendes. His release clause stands at 60 million ...

https://www.sporting.pt/en/tags/manuel-ugarte
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,715
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21801 on: Today at 08:14:38 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:10:54 pm
Somewhere in The Oracle JackWard is vigorously masturbating. Get it done before he finishes LFC.

Even Edwards wouldn't have got a deal done that quick. Hell typing the numbers into the fax machine would probably take longer.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21802 on: Today at 08:15:00 pm »
Ugarte and Thurman for £100 million. Then go out and get Bellingham too. Win everything next season.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21803 on: Today at 08:15:52 pm »
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,136
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21804 on: Today at 08:16:18 pm »
Mac is here, I'll check out for the day and leave you to his capable hands.  ;D
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21805 on: Today at 08:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:53:46 pm
We want positive vibes and bears, get out with your negative energy.

No negative energy, this was confirmed by the club and the Boss in a presser 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21806 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:16:18 pm
Mac is here, I'll check out for the day and leave you to his capable hands.  ;D

It's Friday evening mate, there won't be any important news. Have a good time ;)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,957
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21807 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:46:01 pm
These are kind of deals we used to do all are good age not quite at peak.

Indeed. I'd like to think that given the links to Ugarte and Thuram were definitely signing a DM.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,920
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21808 on: Today at 08:48:24 pm »
Ornstein says Brighton want Milner this summer.

Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
·
3m
🚨 EXCL: Brighton preparing move to sign James Milner as free agent. 37yos Liverpool contract expires this summer + #BHAFC determined to secure former England midfielder. Burnley also among suitors but Roberto De Zerbis men favourites
@TheAthleticFC
 #LFC

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1652036342342090755?s=20
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21809 on: Today at 08:50:12 pm »
Is Ugarte any good? I know he's highly rated but never seen him play, is he a pure destroyer? What are his best attributes?

Would it be him or Thuram, rather than both, presumably?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,136
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21810 on: Today at 08:54:10 pm »
Mac Alister is ours now.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21811 on: Today at 08:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:15:52 pm
The RZA, the GZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon the Chef, Ugarte, Ghostface Killah and the Method Man!

That was so shit an unexpected it made me actually laugh out loud
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,689
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21812 on: Today at 08:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:50:12 pm
Is Ugarte any good? I know he's highly rated but never seen him play, is he a pure destroyer? What are his best attributes?
Would it be him or Thuram, rather than both, presumably?

Ugarte is more of a DM. Thuram is box-to-box. I'd imagine he could be an alternative to Bellingham.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21813 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:48:24 pm
Ornstein says Brighton want Milner this summer.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1652036342342090755?s=20

Interesting. His availability became apparent in discussions for Mac Allister perhaps?
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,007
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21814 on: Today at 08:56:48 pm »
Quote
Jude Bellingham has told Real Madrid envoys that hes interested in being part of the next generation of young stars to dominate in Europe
@marca
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,136
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21815 on: Today at 08:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:56:48 pm


Sure he has.  Dortmund top of the table and could win the title and he's giving secret messages to Madrid.  ::)
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,689
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21816 on: Today at 08:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:56:48 pm


Only positive news in here, please. Plus it's come from Madrid's mouthpiece Marca.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21817 on: Today at 09:00:30 pm »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,187
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21818 on: Today at 09:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:58:16 pm
Only positive news in here, please. Plus it's come from Madrid's mouthpiece Marca.

Rather them than City.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,689
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21819 on: Today at 09:02:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:16 pm
Rather them than City.

Rather him anywhere other than either manc club.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:43 pm by Solomon Grundy »
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21820 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:58:04 pm
Sure he has.  Dortmund top of the table and could win the title and he's giving secret messages to Madrid.  ::)

Bild are saying that there have been no development with Bellingham at all. I would rather them than city though.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,957
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21821 on: Today at 09:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:56:14 pm
Interesting. His availability became apparent in discussions for Mac Allister perhaps?

Surely Brighton would have known of his availability regardless
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 541 542 543 544 545 [546]   Go Up
« previous next »
 