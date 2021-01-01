« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 540 541 542 543 544 [545]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 729866 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21760 on: Today at 07:10:20 pm »
Big Jules bowing out by completing the Benfica, Porto, Sporting set, gotta respect that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21761 on: Today at 07:10:52 pm »
Also the Alex Scott rumour. We may do a deal to loan him back to Bristol next season if we get him.  :D

Quote
Liverpool are interested in Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, but the Championship side would hope to negotiate a loan back agreement should they authorise any Premier League sale this summer. [@FootballLeagueW]
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,779
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21762 on: Today at 07:11:38 pm »
What's the Ugarte news then?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21763 on: Today at 07:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:10:13 pm
well now that youve put that image in my head, you might be onto something!

I do reckon hes surrounded by a bank of monitors, scanning hundreds of twitter feeds and multiple media outlets, wildly copying and pasting like a madman!
And tissues. Lots of tissues.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21764 on: Today at 07:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:06:52 pm
;D
I was just thinking how mad Samie will have been going in the last hour or so with transfer gossip that needs spilling!
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:07:33 pm
& he's off having a chippy tea instead of filling us in, now the thread's reopened.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:08:20 pm
Do you think he sits in his bedroom "reporting" the news to his pets like he's Jim White?
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:10:13 pm
well now that youve put that image in my head, you might be onto something!

I do reckon hes surrounded by a bank of monitors, scanning hundreds of twitter feeds and multiple media outlets, wildly copying and pasting like a madman!

 ;D

Dickheads!
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21765 on: Today at 07:12:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:11:38 pm
What's the Ugarte news then?
Quick Google search said CNN Portugal were reporting it. Hopefully a better source than that though?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,150
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21766 on: Today at 07:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:58 pm
;D

Dickheads!

 ;D

We love ya really Samie, transfer thread would be dull without you!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21767 on: Today at 07:14:03 pm »
Jorge Mendes is in Portugal meeting with Sporting and Ugarte's people. FAbi oCarvalho has also been mentioned as a sweetener to Sporting on loan.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21768 on: Today at 07:14:20 pm »
Uruguayanese.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21769 on: Today at 07:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:12:37 pm
;D

We love ya really Samie, transfer thread would be dull without you!

 :'(

 :champ

Love you mad bastards too.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21770 on: Today at 07:17:08 pm »
Would be amazing if we can sign Ugarte
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21771 on: Today at 07:17:50 pm »
So Ugarte linked in Portuguese press and Khephren Thuram and Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice linked by L'equipe

Loads of names flying round at the moment
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21772 on: Today at 07:18:11 pm »
Ugarte for his release clause fee is great business, get it done.

1/3 down.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,779
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21773 on: Today at 07:19:55 pm »
Obligatory YouTube compilation. He's better on the ball than I would've expected.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5FEQuH8tpxI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5FEQuH8tpxI</a>
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21774 on: Today at 07:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:14:03 pm
Jorge Mendes is in Portugal meeting with Sporting and Ugarte's people. FAbi oCarvalho has also been mentioned as a sweetener to Sporting on loan.
Who would Ugarte's people be? Is he not his agent then?

Loan move for Carvalho only would be good but nothing more than that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21775 on: Today at 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:20:47 pm
Who would Ugarte's people be? Is he not his agent then?

Loan move for Carvalho only would be good but nothing more than that.

family reps probably mate.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,712
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21776 on: Today at 07:26:33 pm »
I jumped on the Ugarte train a bit ago, looks a player.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,671
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21777 on: Today at 07:27:50 pm »
Ugarte looks class and we love the Portuguese league. Mendes is his agent who we seem to be really close with.

Looks a no brainer so hopefully this source is true and we are actually in for him.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,919
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21778 on: Today at 07:28:15 pm »
Where does he stand on RAWK's Very Official Is He Tall Enough To Be A 6 In Klopp's System-o-meterTM?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,779
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21779 on: Today at 07:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:28:15 pm
Where does he stand on RAWK's Very Official Is He Tall Enough To Be A 6 In Klopp's System-o-meter?

Wiki says he's 6ft, which is more than adequate.  I'm with Jack on this, I don't think it matters as much these days and the physical side of football is now all about powerful running and stamina, as opposed to being the biggest bloke on the pitch.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21780 on: Today at 07:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:58 pm
;D

Dickheads!

Not denying the lots of tissues accusation I see.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,671
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21781 on: Today at 07:31:39 pm »
Ugarte and a double raid at Nice for Thuram and Todibo?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21782 on: Today at 07:38:08 pm »
Quote
[@LEquipe] Khéphren Thuram is valued at 60M (£52M) but the club does not want to let him go this upcoming window, it could all come down to money and to the players willingness to leave.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21783 on: Today at 07:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:31:39 pm
Ugarte and a double raid at Nice for Thuram and Todibo?

Never heard of Todibo but hope we sign him. Sounds like something an In the Night Garden character would say.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 540 541 542 543 544 [545]   Go Up
« previous next »
 