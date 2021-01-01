not even sure whats man u plan regarding transfers. they just spunk the cash whenever the green and gold scarves come out. Thats how easy they get the fan base to bend over for glazers again.



In fairness to Utd's ownership, I don't think they can ever be accused of underspend. From 2012-2022 they spent £1.3 billion and recouped £395m from player sales, which is a net spend of almost a billion quid, an average of £100m or so a year and that included the time before transfer fees went properly nuts. As you say, it's strategy with them rather than the sums involved, and the nature of their ownership and the club's debt.