Liverpool want players through the door before pre-season. I think in May, things will start to become more clear. [@neiljonesgoal for @TheRedmenTV]
Agreed.Our aim next season should be to break the 80 point barrier. That needs a big jump from this season but Id say is do-able.I think talk of a title challenge in 2023/24 is a stretch at this point. Dont see us making that leap. Mainly because I think we have more work to do on the squad rebuild than 1 windows worth. Thats independent of money being available. Just the sheer number of players wholl need to come in and adapt to system etc.. is more than you could do in 1 window and maintain competitive.
Announcing amount then.Mount will recover by the end of the season like Lampard suggested. Comes on for 20 mins in Chelsea last home game or against Newcastle away.Then gets announced no contract will be signed.Signs for Liverpool 2 weeks later.
Been impressed with him every time Ive seen him. Surely will be cheaper than Brighton Mac
MacAllister helps us with our HG quota too though.
how?
not even sure whats man u plan regarding transfers. they just spunk the cash whenever the green and gold scarves come out. Thats how easy they get the fan base to bend over for glazers again.
Id have him over Mac Allister/Mount if the price was right of course.
I'm holier
Nice build up play by Isak, a player we couldve signed. Really need to pull the trigger, be it Bellingham, Mccarthy or Caicedo
thats a random comment for the transfer thread. What has that got to do with signing a midfielder.
Who is McCarthy?
Oh and the other fucking pages 554 pages are so relevant, in addition to your pointless comment
calm down love It was just utterly random!
