Say if we signed him over Mount?
its a good shout, depends on what we prioritise since we won't be signing 4 midfielders, probably only 2
Most attacking MF
Bellingham
Kudus
Eberechi Eze
Kudus or Eze would both be great options and much cheaper than Bellingham
Controlling 8
Caicedo
Kone
Sangare
Kone would cost half as much as Caicedo and is potentially better
Box to Box 8
McAllister
Mount
Gravenberch
Scott
Kamada
McAllister seems massively overvalued, Kamada is on a free, Gravenberch is gettable considering Bayern added Laimer
Defensive midfield
Luis
Ugarte
If Bellngham doesn't move to anyone this summer we will probably go for Gravenberch and Mount/Scott IMO, I don't think we will sign a pure DM, probably keep our spend on midfielders to under £80M and then bring in a top young centre back