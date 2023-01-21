ok if we are dining at the top table but on a kids table budget what are the odds of prying Kalvin Philips out of City? Pep says hes a fat partier whose not for him. otoh he was excellent at leeds.



Philips and Mount might get some legs back in there. not really my dream come true, to be honest i never really rated mount that much hes not bad but just never seems to be a difference maker in a game, but klopp is tremendous with motivating and improving younger players.



We are a mascherano/alonso combination away from another 5 year run at the top imo. easy to say hard to do. Who are these people?