« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 724377 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21680 on: Today at 12:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:08:08 pm
Nobody knows shit, including yourself.  You have zero idea what we can/will/won't do.  Nobody outside the confines of the club know the situation.  Your opinion is no more valid than Peters, who has skin like a rhino by the way.
Bar when we got money from Coutinho we have never spend over 60m on two players in one window.
We don't know who will we sign but it is obvious that most likely without Champions League & sales we wont be spending huge money 2 midfield players.

We just pulled out of the Bellingham deal because we dont have enough money.
So that is all the proof you need. Doesn't mean we cant get some good players in but we wont be getting expensive midfield players like Rice or Bellingham
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21681 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm »
How about Alonso MkII? Mikel Merino is having another great season with Real Sociedad. Could be the metronome we're looking for.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21682 on: Today at 12:27:28 pm »
ok if we are dining at the top table but on a kids table budget what are the odds of prying Kalvin Philips out of City? Pep says hes a fat partier whose not for him. otoh he was excellent at leeds.

Philips and Mount might get some legs back in there. not really my dream come true, to be honest i never really rated mount that much hes not bad but just never seems to be a difference maker in a game, but klopp is tremendous with motivating and improving younger players.

We are a mascherano/alonso combination away from another 5 year run at the top imo. easy to say hard to do. Who are these people?
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,628
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21683 on: Today at 12:29:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:01:26 am
;D

"Where's the £10million translator? Hear he throws a great party!"

meet the teacher night a big draw, out the door
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21684 on: Today at 01:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:27:28 pm
ok if we are dining at the top table but on a kids table budget what are the odds of prying Kalvin Philips out of City? Pep says hes a fat partier whose not for him. otoh he was excellent at leeds.

Philips and Mount might get some legs back in there. not really my dream come true, to be honest i never really rated mount that much hes not bad but just never seems to be a difference maker in a game, but klopp is tremendous with motivating and improving younger players.

We are a mascherano/alonso combination away from another 5 year run at the top imo. easy to say hard to do. Who are these people?

Philips is a good player and good shout, and hardly ever injured. Hell be a good backup to Fabinho.

Hope to see a bid for Taiwo, seeing his duel the other day confirms he plays the game in the Liverpool Spirit  and can probably be retrained to a midfielder or a 6 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,208
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21685 on: Today at 01:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:27:28 pm
ok if we are dining at the top table but on a kids table budget what are the odds of prying Kalvin Philips out of City? Pep says hes a fat partier whose not for him. otoh he was excellent at leeds.

Philips and Mount might get some legs back in there. not really my dream come true, to be honest i never really rated mount that much hes not bad but just never seems to be a difference maker in a game, but klopp is tremendous with motivating and improving younger players.

We are a mascherano/alonso combination away from another 5 year run at the top imo. easy to say hard to do. Who are these people?

Phillips is slow. And often injured. Would fit perfectly with the current midfield.

Now if you want to get better in the midfield.....well....it ain't by signing Kalvin Phillips.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21686 on: Today at 01:20:20 pm »
Is this the 27 year old Kalvin Phillips who Pep described as overweight and has managed a total of 2 starts for City this year, one in the League Cup and the other in the FA Cup. No thanks.
Logged

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,322
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21687 on: Today at 01:25:18 pm »
Mate of mine, a Leeds supporter, said at the time that they had City's pants down on Phillips and now reckons Tyler Adams is better for them in that position.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,683
  • BOBBINS!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21688 on: Today at 01:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:02:11 pm
Philips is a good player and good shout, and hardly ever injured. Hell be a good backup to Fabinho.

Hope to see a bid for Taiwo, seeing his duel the other day confirms he plays the game in the Liverpool Spirit  and can probably be retrained to a midfielder or a 6 
Wait.what?
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,664
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21689 on: Today at 01:36:30 pm »
Would Dominik Szoboszlai be a good fit for our midfield?

No proper links yet apart from an ITK on Twitter.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21690 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:13:57 pm
How about Alonso MkII? Mikel Merino is having another great season with Real Sociedad. Could be the metronome we're looking for.

Were not looking for a metronome, the issue isnt our ability to dictate the tempo of a game its our slowness and lack of athleticism in midfield
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21691 on: Today at 01:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:36:30 pm
Would Dominik Szoboszlai be a good fit for our midfield?

No proper links yet apart from an ITK on Twitter.

As an attacking, creative midfielder, Bellingham alternative yes, not for the 6 or more defensive 8 role
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21692 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm »


Kone is much better value than Caicedo, will cost half as much as is potentially better than him IMO
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,664
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21693 on: Today at 01:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:38:20 pm
As an attacking, creative midfielder, Bellingham alternative yes, not for the 6 or more defensive 8 role

Say if we signed him over Mount?
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21694 on: Today at 01:51:35 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:25:18 pm
Mate of mine, a Leeds supporter, said at the time that they had City's pants down on Phillips and now reckons Tyler Adams is better for them in that position.

Well I see Leeds midfield has got even worse. So how is that possible?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,915
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21695 on: Today at 01:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:42:17 pm
Say if we signed him over Mount?

its a good shout, depends on what we prioritise since we won't be signing 4 midfielders, probably only 2

Most attacking MF
Bellingham
Kudus
Eberechi Eze

Kudus or Eze would both be great options and much cheaper than Bellingham

Controlling 8
Caicedo
Kone
Sangare

Kone would cost half as much as Caicedo and is potentially better

Box to Box 8
McAllister
Mount
Gravenberch
Scott
Kamada

McAllister seems massively overvalued, Kamada is on a free, Gravenberch is gettable considering Bayern added Laimer

Defensive midfield
Luis
Ugarte

If Bellngham doesn't move to anyone this summer we will probably go for Gravenberch and Mount/Scott IMO, I don't think we will sign a pure DM, probably keep our spend on midfielders to under £80M and then bring in a top young centre back




Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,292
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21696 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm »
Eze good

Eze good

Eberechi Eze good.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,987
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21697 on: Today at 02:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:39:29 pm

Kone is much better value than Caicedo, will cost half as much as is potentially better than him IMO
Looks a player him. Have we been linked?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,170
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21698 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:10:35 pm
Eze good

Eze good

Eberechi Eze good.

 That's why He's Eze
He's Eze like Sunday morning
That's why he's Eze
He's Eze like Sunday morning
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,125
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21699 on: Today at 02:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:20:20 pm
Is this the 27 year old Kalvin Phillips who Pep described as overweight and has managed a total of 2 starts for City this year, one in the League Cup and the other in the FA Cup. No thanks.
Another Pip masterstroke, only £50m or so for a midfielder that never plays, the man is a genius.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21700 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:38:20 pm
As an attacking, creative midfielder, Bellingham alternative yes, not for the 6 or more defensive 8 role
I do think he could be converted as a box to box 8
Very powerful midfield player
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,987
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21701 on: Today at 02:30:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:10:35 pm
Eze good

Eze good

Eberechi Eze good.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:16:57 pm
 That's why He's Eze
He's Eze like Sunday morning
That's why he's Eze
He's Eze like Sunday morning
0-A6-DBDE3-20-CA-4-B6-D-A813-A95-C85-A936-F3" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,693
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21702 on: Today at 02:34:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:32:50 am
I think the squad will surprise a lot of people next year. Not sure we have the mid 90 points range in us but I think we'll be doing a lot better than people are expecting. And that's interesting - our expectations are quite reasonable reading this thread.

I agree with you, Roy. I also think we have to remember that much of the heavy lifting in competing for the league comes down to how well you do against the mid-table sides and the dross. We have obviously struggled badly in that regard this season - it has been a weird and disappointing season altogether - but beating the teams we should beat would go a long way. And just in general, our style and attitude that comes directly from the gaffer has us up for most of the matches against the other top sides.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,456
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21703 on: Today at 02:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:36:30 pm
Would Dominik Szoboszlai be a good fit for our midfield?

No proper links yet apart from an ITK on Twitter.

Very interesting player. Playing in a more advanced role for Leipzig, but used to play in a more withdrawn role before. Great age, physical and technical attributes. Could be a good alternative to Mac Allister ...

https://youtu.be/pZ2jKXYRq5s
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 538 539 540 541 542 [543]   Go Up
« previous next »
 