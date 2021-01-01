Its a two year project to get back to challenging - in football and financial terms which is fine,we are where we are



Agree with this.Think well improve next season. Im not sure its to the level of 90 odd points though.You add in the fact that Matip and VvD are 32 next season, Thiago is 32 & 1 year on his contract, Henderson is 33/34, Robertson/Fabinho will be touching 30 by 2024 and play in positions were physical capabilities are important.We could improve next season but expect most of the players above to be part of 2023/24 squad. However, how many would still be key players in 2024/25? Im not sure its many. Therefore the build to get back to 90 point seasons will be a rebuild that goes over more than 1 summer.