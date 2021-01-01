« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 722765 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21640 on: Today at 08:00:32 am »
Biggest signing needs to be in Hendersons position. Thats the gaping hole we have at the moment. His and Fabinhos defending for the first goal summed up our midfield this season.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21641 on: Today at 08:18:23 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:00:32 am
Biggest signing needs to be in Hendersons position. Thats the gaping hole we have at the moment. His and Fabinhos defending for the first goal summed up our midfield this season.

Agree, thats why Alex Scott needs to be seriously considered because Hendo will still be getting game time next season and we need a ready made replacement the season after.

Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21642 on: Today at 08:31:02 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:07:26 am
He probably binge-watched Ted Lasso then saw the news about Boehly doing team talks and thought he could do that too. I think this is the most reasonable explanation. Sorry to piss on your transfer cereal.

My take is, he heard our right back has stepped into midfield and now we are a winning machine, so wanted to see this for himself and will go on to reduce our transfer budget as we don't need midfield re enforcements after all. phew!!
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21643 on: Today at 08:31:26 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:18:23 am
Agree, thats why Alex Scott needs to be seriously considered because Hendo will still be getting game time next season and we need a ready made replacement the season after.
Elliott has by where the coaching staff has been playing him been learning that role and set to be part of the future in. I do think there also need be another player for that also.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,448
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21644 on: Today at 08:49:20 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm
Not sure I'd want to pay the PL premium twice. Both good players though.

It seems that both Rice and Mac Allister have a verbal agreement with their clubs that they can move this summer, if big clubs come after them. Due to his contractual situation, Rice won't cost more than £70 million this summer, and I don't think Mac Allister would cost more than £60 million. Of course, £130 million is still a lot of money, but I have a feeling these two would suit us perfectly, and will make us instant contenders ...
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21645 on: Today at 08:59:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:31:26 am
Elliott has by where the coaching staff has been playing him been learning that role and set to be part of the future in. I do think there also need be another player for that also.

In the new formation you need a right side you need a midfield with legs and can defend. Scott even though who plays in midfield can also play RB. Elliot I love but doesnt really have the legs or defensive ability. Hendo will start games and we need players that can learn of him and the likes of Milner (if he stays).

We wont play our new formation all the time though.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21646 on: Today at 09:04:38 am »
So I think the right sided 8 has less defensive responsibility in the new system than the old. Before he was having to cover behind Trent because of his advanced Trent was. Now Trent is playing behind the ball a lot more so less covering is required.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,185
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21647 on: Today at 09:05:14 am »
The performance of Haaland and De Bruyne yesterday illustrated how hard it will be to compete with the cheats. We will need a huge injection of quality in the summer and the likes of Nunez going up a level.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21648 on: Today at 09:05:23 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:59:52 am
In the new formation you need a right side you need a midfield with legs and can defend. Scott even though who plays in midfield can also play RB. Elliot I love but doesnt really have the legs or defensive ability. Hendo will start games and we need players that can learn of him and the likes of Milner (if he stays).

We wont play our new formation all the time though.
bit much to expect Scott to come straight into our team.
We need someone closer to their peak i would think.

Can't say I have seem Scott too much though so maybe an exceptional talent that can do that who knows
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21649 on: Today at 09:05:52 am »
Just saw a Kicker journo saying Tuchel wants a defensive thinking 6 and likes Casemiro. This is where we should be getting Fab's agents on the case. Obviously also frees up Gravenberch as he's defo not staying with Kimmich, Goretzka, new 6 and Laimer there. Get a swap done. NOW!!!
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21650 on: Today at 09:07:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:14 am
The performance of Haaland and De Bruyne yesterday illustrated how hard it will be to compete with the cheats. We will need a huge injection of quality in the summer and the likes of Nunez going up a level.

De Bruyne is getting older, we need to hope he suddenly hits a relatively steep downward trajectory. Doesnt look likely but you never know.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21651 on: Today at 09:08:52 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:07:37 am
It's good to see Mike Gordon there with him. He had been the glue between the owners and the management staff and this just might be trying to get some of that cohesiveness in planning back together which was lost when Gordon was away. There was a report recently that Klopp.wanted the bulk of deals completed before the training camp on July 8th which would mean that a lot of them would already be in flight. I have a good feeling about this summer. A bit like we had in 2018 after losing in Kyiv that we'll get the players we need for the upcoming season.

If you're referring to the pic, It's LFC's CEO Billy Hogan on the left. Not sure if Gordon was there, didn't catch him in any of the footage.

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,997
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21652 on: Today at 09:21:41 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:19:31 am
Could be lots of reasons why Henry was in London. Investment. Transfers. Meet with Jurgen and others to map out summer plans. LFC offices. Other business as it is a major capital city.

Like all reds I am looking forward to seeing what we do in the summer.
Could have been a parent trap situation. The Red Sox have played at that stadium, Jurgen might have honey-potted him into being reminded he owns a club
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,377
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21653 on: Today at 09:28:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:14 am
The performance of Haaland and De Bruyne yesterday illustrated how hard it will be to compete with the cheats. We will need a huge injection of quality in the summer and the likes of Nunez going up a level.

Its a two year project to get back to challenging - in football and financial terms  which is fine,we are where we are
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,498
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21654 on: Today at 09:39:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:28:10 am
Its a two year project to get back to challenging - in football and financial terms  which is fine,we are where we are

Agree with this.

Think well improve next season.  Im not sure its to the level of 90 odd points though.

You add in the fact that Matip and VvD are 32 next season, Thiago is 32 & 1 year on his contract, Henderson is 33/34, Robertson/Fabinho will be touching 30 by 2024 and play in positions were physical capabilities are important.

We could improve next season but expect most of the players above to be part of 2023/24 squad. However, how many would still be key players in 2024/25? Im not sure its many. Therefore the build to get back to 90 point seasons will be a rebuild that goes over more than 1 summer.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21655 on: Today at 09:42:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:14 am
The performance of Haaland and De Bruyne yesterday illustrated how hard it will be to compete with the cheats. We will need a huge injection of quality in the summer and the likes of Nunez going up a level.

That's why we simply can't be signing the likes of Conor Gallagher and Kalvin Phillips. If we're that desperate for HG players, sign 2 new back up HG keepers. As Kelleher and Adrian likely leaving.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21656 on: Today at 09:45:36 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:28:10 am
Its a two year project to get back to challenging - in football and financial terms  which is fine,we are where we are

I think it's much more sadly. Unless FSG get some investment and put the investment into the club I think could be looking at 3 to 4 years. Newcastle are a thing now as well which doesn't help. I think we'll soon see based on what gets done this summer and if FSG just give us £50m + sales.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,498
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21657 on: Today at 10:00:09 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:45:36 am
I think it's much more sadly. Unless FSG get some investment and put the investment into the club I think could be looking at 3 to 4 years. Newcastle are a thing now as well which doesn't help. I think we'll soon see based on what gets done this summer and if FSG just give us £50m + sales.

If its 3-4 year rebuild then its not really a rebuild. Its stagnation.

In 4 years time the likes of Jota, Diaz etc would 30.

The scenario you are describing is more being a Top4 contender. Which is where we might land when competing with City and Newcastle.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Up
« previous next »
 