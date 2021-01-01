« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Biggest signing needs to be in Hendersons position. Thats the gaping hole we have at the moment. His and Fabinhos defending for the first goal summed up our midfield this season.
Biggest signing needs to be in Hendersons position. Thats the gaping hole we have at the moment. His and Fabinhos defending for the first goal summed up our midfield this season.

Agree, thats why Alex Scott needs to be seriously considered because Hendo will still be getting game time next season and we need a ready made replacement the season after.

He probably binge-watched Ted Lasso then saw the news about Boehly doing team talks and thought he could do that too. I think this is the most reasonable explanation. Sorry to piss on your transfer cereal.

My take is, he heard our right back has stepped into midfield and now we are a winning machine, so wanted to see this for himself and will go on to reduce our transfer budget as we don't need midfield re enforcements after all. phew!!
Agree, thats why Alex Scott needs to be seriously considered because Hendo will still be getting game time next season and we need a ready made replacement the season after.
Elliott has by where the coaching staff has been playing him been learning that role and set to be part of the future in. I do think there also need be another player for that also.
