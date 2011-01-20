Could be lots of reasons why Henry was in London. Investment. Transfers. Meet with Jurgen and others to map out summer plans. LFC offices. Other business as it is a major capital city.



Like all reds I am looking forward to seeing what we do in the summer.



It's good to see Mike Gordon there with him. He had been the glue between the owners and the management staff and this just might be trying to get some of that cohesiveness in planning back together which was lost when Gordon was away. There was a report recently that Klopp.wanted the bulk of deals completed before the training camp on July 8th which would mean that a lot of them would already be in flight. I have a good feeling about this summer. A bit like we had in 2018 after losing in Kyiv that we'll get the players we need for the upcoming season.