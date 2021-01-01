When he signed his contract extension in October 2022, Mac Allister had 9 months remaining on his contract. It is reasonable to assume that some sort of a release clause was inserted, or there is some sort of a gentleman's agreement between the club and the player ...



we could have got McAlister for a low fee last summer you would have thought.What a mess we have made of this midfield.Staggering levels of incompetence.We will have to pay 60m for a player that if had been smart made our interest clear & then get on a free.While we lose players regularly on a free.Perhaps we are not in for himShocking management from a club that has limited funds as well