« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 719411 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21560 on: Today at 04:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:02:59 pm
Wasn't Jota the Werner fall back option? Or am I mixing up my summers?

Nope youre spot on there mate, he was. My mistake
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21561 on: Today at 04:30:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:02:21 pm
When he signed his contract extension in October 2022, Mac Allister had 9 months remaining on his contract. It is reasonable to assume that some sort of a release clause was inserted, or there is some sort of a gentleman's agreement between the club and the player ...
we could have got McAlister for a low fee last summer you would have thought.

What a mess we have made of this midfield.
Staggering levels of incompetence.

We will have to pay 60m for a player that if had been smart made our interest clear & then get on a free.
While we lose players regularly on a free.

Perhaps we are not in for him
Shocking management from a club that has limited funds as well
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,436
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21562 on: Today at 04:34:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:30:16 pm
we could have got McAlister for a low fee last summer you would have thought.

What a mess we have made of this midfield.
Staggering levels of incompetence.

We will have to pay 60m for a player that if had been smart made our interest clear & then get on a free.
While we lose players regularly on a free.

Perhaps we are not in for him
Shocking management from a club that has limited funds as well

Take a walk. Do something else until the game tonight. Have a wank, for example. Life is beautiful ...
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21563 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:34:03 pm
Take a walk. Do something else until the game tonight.  :D. Life is beautiful ...
funniest comment ive seen in a while lol
im just a bit baffled by our links to players atm.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,912
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21564 on: Today at 05:09:09 pm »
I wonder how much movement will be done prior to July 1st
 I'd expect a lack of international summer tournaments, plus certain clubs needing to resolve profitability and FFP issues by the end of June, might result in a lot of movement during June
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21565 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:50:46 pm
D'you know, part of me wants the front line targets to all fall through and we end up getting the 'silver medallists' instead. We tend to be at our best when we do that.

Same. I really want us to sign 4 lads that have never been mentioned in this thread, and they're all belters per Fabinho, Jota, Firmino etc.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21566 on: Today at 05:39:07 pm »
Apparently we got two key meetings with player reps/family next week.  ;D
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,119
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21567 on: Today at 05:40:18 pm »
Was it Mane or Salah that was the plan B for Goetze?, I seem to recall Julian Brandt being a first choice too.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21568 on: Today at 05:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:07 pm
Apparently we got two key meetings with player reps/family next week.  ;D

One of them is Big Dog having a vacation with the Reed family.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21569 on: Today at 05:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:40:18 pm
Was it Mane or Salah that was the plan B for Goetze?, I seem to recall Julian Brandt being a first choice too.

Mane, Salah to Brandt. Gini to Dahoud then Zielinski I think.

Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,698
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21570 on: Today at 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:39:07 pm
Apparently we got two key meetings with player reps/family next week.  ;D



Weather looks good for it!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,521
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21571 on: Today at 05:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:41:47 pm
One of them is Big Dog having a vacation with the Reed family.

Breaking news: Harrison Reed to be at Anfield next week.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,997
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21572 on: Today at 05:47:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:09:09 pm
I wonder how much movement will be done prior to July 1st
 I'd expect a lack of international summer tournaments, plus certain clubs needing to resolve profitability and FFP issues by the end of June, might result in a lot of movement during June
Klopp said he wants the players back as soon as possible for pre season so I think he'll want to get transfer business done before then. No messing about this summer.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21573 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:43:52 pm
Breaking news: Harrison Reed to be at Anfield next week.

The moment Big Dog has been priming us for the past 7 years.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,979
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21574 on: Today at 06:16:02 pm »
RAWK favourites Harry Wilson and big dog Harrison Reed combined with goals in a win the other day - was shocked Big Dog didn't have an update, felt for sure the Reed family may have had a barbecue to clebrate. Maybe this bank holiday weekend
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21575 on: Today at 06:19:26 pm »
Big Dog had the shits apparently from a dodgy taco.
Logged

Offline Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21576 on: Today at 06:24:29 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:52:28 pm
It was, but it's pretty important that we maintain/increase our presence in that part of the world. I can tell you from personal experience (not that you need it) that they devour football like crazy over there. United had a huge head start on us, but we have been closing the gap, and it should help us a lot commercially.

"But the mingebags will just pocket that money and not spend it on the team."

Yeah. Still, it helps the club ultimately. And what if that Sovereign Singapore Fund, or whatever it's called, who everyone said would be the least evil option for us should we get new owners, sees the reaction we get when we turn up there? Because it will be massive, that is assured. Could pique their interest.

what money do we earn though? ticket sales and tv rights? doubt we earn anything from merchandising, as Far East is full of fake goods made locally. I think?  :D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:17 pm by Paul_h »
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21577 on: Today at 06:47:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:09:09 pm
I wonder how much movement will be done prior to July 1st
 I'd expect a lack of international summer tournaments, plus certain clubs needing to resolve profitability and FFP issues by the end of June, might result in a lot of movement during June

All or most LFC transfers will be lined up in May/June, then contracts signed and revealed at the beginning of July.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540]   Go Up
« previous next »
 