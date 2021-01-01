« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 718894 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21560 on: Today at 04:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:02:59 pm
Wasn't Jota the Werner fall back option? Or am I mixing up my summers?

Nope youre spot on there mate, he was. My mistake
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21561 on: Today at 04:30:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:02:21 pm
When he signed his contract extension in October 2022, Mac Allister had 9 months remaining on his contract. It is reasonable to assume that some sort of a release clause was inserted, or there is some sort of a gentleman's agreement between the club and the player ...
we could have got McAlister for a low fee last summer you would have thought.

What a mess we have made of this midfield.
Staggering levels of incompetence.

We will have to pay 60m for a player that if had been smart made our interest clear & then get on a free.
While we lose players regularly on a free.

Perhaps we are not in for him
Shocking management from a club that has limited funds as well
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,436
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21562 on: Today at 04:34:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:30:16 pm
we could have got McAlister for a low fee last summer you would have thought.

What a mess we have made of this midfield.
Staggering levels of incompetence.

We will have to pay 60m for a player that if had been smart made our interest clear & then get on a free.
While we lose players regularly on a free.

Perhaps we are not in for him
Shocking management from a club that has limited funds as well

Take a walk. Do something else until the game tonight. Have a wank, for example. Life is beautiful ...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21563 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:34:03 pm
Take a walk. Do something else until the game tonight.  :D. Life is beautiful ...
funniest comment ive seen in a while lol
im just a bit baffled by our links to players atm.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,912
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21564 on: Today at 05:09:09 pm »
I wonder how much movement will be done prior to July 1st
 I'd expect a lack of international summer tournaments, plus certain clubs needing to resolve profitability and FFP issues by the end of June, might result in a lot of movement during June
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,372
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21565 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:50:46 pm
D'you know, part of me wants the front line targets to all fall through and we end up getting the 'silver medallists' instead. We tend to be at our best when we do that.

Same. I really want us to sign 4 lads that have never been mentioned in this thread, and they're all belters per Fabinho, Jota, Firmino etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540]   Go Up
« previous next »
 