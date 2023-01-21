I really don't get the Mac Allister link at all. He looks a good (but not especially top class) player who'll have the combination of World Cup/Brighton having a good season tax added on to his transfer fee. In terms of the role I'd see him playing for us feels like he'd be a slightly more attack-minded Thiago alternative, but not quite as good, and with less off the ball work. So precisely what we don't really need...? Which is not to say he wouldn't be decent for us and/or an upgrade on a number of our current options, but I dunno. For the fee, and given where we're at in terms of our midfield composition, it does not remotely feel like the type of signing that will take us to the next level.



I'm also very wary of buying players from sides having somewhat unexpected breakout seasons, as you wonder how much of it is the individuals and how much of it is the system? Cucurella for instance looked great at Brighton and looks absolutely wank at Chelsea (not that he's the only one mind), but it's also true of Bissouma who's been thoroughly underwhelming after moving to a bigger club and having been hyped to high heaven for his performances whilst at Brighton. It's the one thing that would give me pause about spending £70-80m on Caicedo (even though I think he's far better suited to us).



I dunno, £60m for Mac Allister just feels like incredibly unimaginative scouting that doesn't really address any of the more pressing (ha) issues we've had with our midfield this season. Pick a PL midfielder, for a non-CL club (gettable), having a good season, who isn't in super high demand (i.e. forget Rice/Caicedo). It can't be a mega long list? Does he help to solve our relegation-level chances conceded tally? Other than having functioning legs and the ability to run, I don't see how he does really. £60m would make him one of the top 5 most expensive CMs ever...