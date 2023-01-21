« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 718401 times)

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,729
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21520 on: Today at 10:29:46 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:29:35 pm
Mirror linking us with Kalvin Phillips. ;D

Theres a good player in there, also literally never injured 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,758
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21521 on: Today at 10:33:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:33:32 pm


I hope we don't sell, I think he'll become some player.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21522 on: Today at 10:43:11 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:27:54 am
We're not signing Kalvin Phillips. Chill.

He has West Han written all over him when they sell Rice
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21523 on: Today at 10:44:21 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:43:11 am
He has West Han written all over him when they sell Rice

He would if Moyes stays.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,694
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21524 on: Today at 11:12:07 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:31:40 am
The Phillips stuff comes from the Daily Star

You'd get a more accurate story about transfers reading Tarot Cards


The Blasted Tower:

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,337
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21525 on: Today at 11:13:48 am »
Said last summer would have been happy enough with Phillips as a midfield option as an alternative to Fabinho, as we've needed more in that position and have ran Fabinho into the ground. City can afford to spend all that money on a bench player though, we can't. If he'd have come here he'd have played all season the way things have gone.

City won't sell a player to us anyway (but will sell to Chelsea/Arsenal etc).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,098
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21526 on: Today at 11:48:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1650977139225686017

Liverpool will then head to Singapore in late July to play a couple of games, one of which will be against Bayern Munich. [@DominicKing_DM]

Be so nice if they stopped these trips out of Europe. And yes I know its for the money.  But its little help in actually preparing for a season.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21527 on: Today at 11:56:21 am »
links seem to be quite strong for McAlister.
Im not sure he solves our main issue in terms of lack of physicality in midfield.

But maybe we have Thuram or someone of that profile to come in as well.
Maybe the lack of links to a strong midfield player in duels points to the fact we may go back for Bellingham
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,790
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21528 on: Today at 11:58:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:48:25 am
Be so nice if they stopped these trips out of Europe. And yes I know its for the money.  But its little help in actually preparing for a season.

The biggest mistake we made this season was going on that far eastern tour in an already shortened pre-season, frustrating that we have to do this all over again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21529 on: Today at 11:59:04 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:56:21 am
links seem to be quite strong for McAlister.
Im not sure he solves our main issue in terms of lack of physicality in midfield.

But maybe we have Thuram or someone of that profile to come in as well.
Maybe the lack of links to a strong midfield player in duels points to the fact we may go back for Bellingham

All Id say is he made a show of Casimeiro at the weekend - I guess the issue would be aerial.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21530 on: Today at 12:12:18 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:59:04 am
All Id say is he made a show of Casimeiro at the weekend - I guess the issue would be aerial.
I think he is an excellent player but we need a more physical midfield player as well a ball winner for pressing.
But McAlister for 60m,Ugarte 50m would be excellent.

Thuram on top of that would be ideal but wont happen unless we sell someone on a high wage.

Even 2 midfield players for over 100m I would doubt
Probably McAlister & someone cheap.

I could see our window being something like
McAlister 60m
Gravenberch/CM 30m
CB - 30-40m

That is 130m no chance we spend near 200m.

That will help us challenge for top3-5 again. But challenge for league again I don't think so.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21531 on: Today at 12:13:08 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:59:04 am
All Id say is he made a show of Casimeiro at the weekend - I guess the issue would be aerial.

He ranks 43rd in midfielders in the PL this season in aerial battles won. He's got 18 while Tomás Soucek leads on 89, Kai Havertz on 69.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21532 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:13:08 pm
He ranks 43rd in midfielders in the PL this season in aerial battles won. He's got 18 while Tomás Soucek leads on 89, Kai Havertz on 69.
I think the 60m+ midfield player we get needs to be dominant physically,

We wont get 2 players in one window for 50m+.
Some will argue we will but no chance without some player sales.

Better allocate the big money for a midfield player who can excel defensively rather than offensively.

our XG going forward is close to City & Arsenal & we have players in attack coming back.Eliott may improve & is creative. Our XG defensively is near relegation levels.
So many games we play are like Basketball games while our midfield cannot track anyone who can run.

Thuram at Nice may cost quite a bit of money considering what Tchoumeni went for last summer.
Ugarte looks a great option but we don't seem interested
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,356
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21533 on: Today at 12:23:28 pm »
Have we seen any evidence that RAWK's obsession with a physical beast in midfield is a focus of the club too?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21534 on: Today at 12:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:23:28 pm
Have we seen any evidence that RAWK's obsession with a physical beast in midfield is a focus of the club too?
Tchoumeni & Bellingham points to a midfield player who excels physically.

No other midfield player could improve the team bar them last summer while since then it has become more clear we have a midfield that cannot run
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:56 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21535 on: Today at 12:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:13:48 am
Said last summer would have been happy enough with Phillips as a midfield option as an alternative to Fabinho, as we've needed more in that position and have ran Fabinho into the ground. City can afford to spend all that money on a bench player though, we can't. If he'd have come here he'd have played all season the way things have gone.

City won't sell a player to us anyway (but will sell to Chelsea/Arsenal etc).

City would sell us Philips and they'd be laughing at us whilst we do it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,978
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21536 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:48:25 am
Be so nice if they stopped these trips out of Europe. And yes I know it’s for the money.  But it’s little help in actually preparing for a season.
absolutely. if only.

remember saying the same before the one for this season, ahead of the outbreak of muscle injuries, and so many shouted me down and told me the club were being smart or needed to do it to compete.

if we miss out on champions league money by a handful of points, I think the injury interrupted preseason and start to the season could be looked at as a contributor

but in the short term the ownership wanted to tout money from asia, and lost sight of the bigger picture long term goals of being competitive in the league (and the huge revenue increase that finishing top 4 alone brings, witohut even factoring in a decent european run). one brings £5-£10mil the other closer to £50mil - plus one means something to supporters (sorry, customers), the over is trivial cack designed to take advantage of/rip off our enthusiastic global fanbase
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:07 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,372
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21537 on: Today at 12:51:45 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:13:08 pm
He ranks 43rd in midfielders in the PL this season in aerial battles won. He's got 18 while Tomás Soucek leads on 89, Kai Havertz on 69.

Where does Fabinho rank?
(spoilers its not super high)

Aerial ability is such a 'nice to have' rather than anything critical in our set up and how we play
At the weekend we played in the exact scenario where you'd want a tall aerially dominant 6... with one big target man ... which we rarely face... and we still didn't screen using the 6

There are far far bigger priorities in recruiting our dm
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:21 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21538 on: Today at 01:12:25 pm »
I really don't get the Mac Allister link at all. He looks a good (but not especially top class) player who'll have the combination of World Cup/Brighton having a good season tax added on to his transfer fee. In terms of the role I'd see him playing for us feels like he'd be a slightly more attack-minded Thiago alternative, but not quite as good, and with less off the ball work. So precisely what we don't really need...? Which is not to say he wouldn't be decent for us and/or an upgrade on a number of our current options, but I dunno. For the fee, and given where we're at in terms of our midfield composition, it does not remotely feel like the type of signing that will take us to the next level.

I'm also very wary of buying players from sides having somewhat unexpected breakout seasons, as you wonder how much of it is the individuals and how much of it is the system? Cucurella for instance looked great at Brighton and looks absolutely wank at Chelsea (not that he's the only one mind), but it's also true of Bissouma who's been thoroughly underwhelming after moving to a bigger club and having been hyped to high heaven for his performances whilst at Brighton. It's the one thing that would give me pause about spending £70-80m on Caicedo (even though I think he's far better suited to us).

I dunno, £60m for Mac Allister just feels like incredibly unimaginative scouting that doesn't really address any of the more pressing (ha) issues we've had with our midfield this season. Pick a PL midfielder, for a non-CL club (gettable), having a good season, who isn't in super high demand (i.e. forget Rice/Caicedo). It can't be a mega long list? Does he help to solve our relegation-level chances conceded tally? Other than having functioning legs and the ability to run, I don't see how he does really. £60m would make him one of the top 5 most expensive CMs ever...
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21539 on: Today at 01:17:44 pm »
Dortmund fans on Bellingham: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/65379313

Some still think were in the running. Personally reckon he should stay at Dortmund for at least another year. Great club and hes killing it there  he should enjoy it there for at least another season.

Dont blame him if hes hanging out for a move to us and runs down the contract. Risky going to Real, City or Man Utd. Were tailor made for him.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:02 pm by Keith Lard »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,690
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21540 on: Today at 01:52:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:58:08 am
The biggest mistake we made this season was going on that far eastern tour in an already shortened pre-season, frustrating that we have to do this all over again.

It was, but it's pretty important that we maintain/increase our presence in that part of the world. I can tell you from personal experience (not that you need it) that they devour football like crazy over there. United had a huge head start on us, but we have been closing the gap, and it should help us a lot commercially.

"But the mingebags will just pocket that money and not spend it on the team."

Yeah. Still, it helps the club ultimately. And what if that Sovereign Singapore Fund, or whatever it's called, who everyone said would be the least evil option for us should we get new owners, sees the reaction we get when we turn up there? Because it will be massive, that is assured. Could pique their interest.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21541 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm »
When we head to Thailand next I'm calling you up Mongy for that tour.   You can show me all the good spots and your hangouts over the years in Bangkok mate.8)
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,690
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21542 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:20 pm
When we head to Thailand next I'm calling you up Mongy for that tour.   You can show me all the good spots and your hangouts over the years in Bangkok mate.8)

The Golden Rule - make them laugh, and pay attention to how it sounds. The deeper it is, the bigger the chance there's a dong at the end of that rainbow.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21543 on: Today at 02:01:49 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:52:28 pm
It was, but it's pretty important that we maintain/increase our presence in that part of the world. I can tell you from personal experience (not that you need it) that they devour football like crazy over there. United had a huge head start on us, but we have been closing the gap, and it should help us a lot commercially.

"But the mingebags will just pocket that money and not spend it on the team."

Yeah. Still, it helps the club ultimately. And what if that Sovereign Singapore Fund, or whatever it's called, who everyone said would be the least evil option for us should we get new owners, sees the reaction we get when we turn up there? Because it will be massive, that is assured. Could pique their interest.

I actually see a lot more Liverpool shirts here in Singapore, despite a crappy season, compared to Man Utd. We seem to have matched them off-the-field now, with a huge help from Klopp's men doing the trophy biz.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21544 on: Today at 02:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:23:28 pm
Have we seen any evidence that RAWK's obsession with a physical beast in midfield is a focus of the club too?

Babuyagu and PhaseOfPlay used to underline the need for physical presence in front of the centre halves. POP used to have fun saying in a different set up, you could coach a smaller guy with a low centre of gravity to do the job (the example used to be Jordan Ibe for 'straw man' purposes). Then we signed Fabinho and the squad nicknamed him 'The Lighthouse', and we became pretty much impregnable to the more directly inclined sides.

If it's not a focus any more, then we've lost sight of some important shit.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,555
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21545 on: Today at 02:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 01:12:25 pm
I really don't get the Mac Allister link at all. He looks a good (but not especially top class) player who'll have the combination of World Cup/Brighton having a good season tax added on to his transfer fee. In terms of the role I'd see him playing for us feels like he'd be a slightly more attack-minded Thiago alternative, but not quite as good, and with less off the ball work. So precisely what we don't really need...? Which is not to say he wouldn't be decent for us and/or an upgrade on a number of our current options, but I dunno. For the fee, and given where we're at in terms of our midfield composition, it does not remotely feel like the type of signing that will take us to the next level.

I'm also very wary of buying players from sides having somewhat unexpected breakout seasons, as you wonder how much of it is the individuals and how much of it is the system? Cucurella for instance looked great at Brighton and looks absolutely wank at Chelsea (not that he's the only one mind), but it's also true of Bissouma who's been thoroughly underwhelming after moving to a bigger club and having been hyped to high heaven for his performances whilst at Brighton. It's the one thing that would give me pause about spending £70-80m on Caicedo (even though I think he's far better suited to us).

I dunno, £60m for Mac Allister just feels like incredibly unimaginative scouting that doesn't really address any of the more pressing (ha) issues we've had with our midfield this season. Pick a PL midfielder, for a non-CL club (gettable), having a good season, who isn't in super high demand (i.e. forget Rice/Caicedo). It can't be a mega long list? Does he help to solve our relegation-level chances conceded tally? Other than having functioning legs and the ability to run, I don't see how he does really. £60m would make him one of the top 5 most expensive CMs ever...

I tend to agree - particularly the premiums that accrue from his World Cup winning and Brightons break out season.

I keep reminding myself of the value we got from the likes of Robbo - whos team were relegated. If, as seems likely, Saints are relegated next month, the youngster there - Lavia - could be a better use of our resources; with a higher ceiling imo.

Overall, Im tempted to believe the constant use of the same clutch of names, day after day, may represent a bluff by the club - knowing as they do how everyone and his dog are aware of our impending rebuild. I hope so anyway.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,372
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21546 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Fwiw this season Caicedo has won more aerial duels per 90 than Fabinho at a greater %

The difference between CMs in how many headers they win is so minimal in top flight football as to be close to irrelevant (very different if youre playing lower level football)
Physicality at the top level doesnt mean height it means running power
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,492
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21547 on: Today at 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:17:44 pm
Dortmund fans on Bellingham: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/65379313

Some still think were in the running. Personally reckon he should stay at Dortmund for at least another year. Great club and hes killing it there  he should enjoy it there for at least another season.

Dont blame him if hes hanging out for a move to us and runs down the contract. Risky going to Real, City or Man Utd. Were tailor made for him.

There has been chatter of this, but I think from nobody particularly reliable. I think it makes sense. Dortmund stand a great chance of winning the title this season now, favourable run in. Bare in mind, if he was to move in Summer 2024 he'd still only be turning 21, which is fucking nuts really. If they win it why not dine off it for another year, go for it again and perhaps even improve recent European runs? Wishful thinking perhaps if it means we could get him a bit cheaper next year, but primary thing is to get men in this year. Perhaps if he does win it he'll be even more tempted to leave on a high note though, who knows right now.

I could see it happening, like. Surely it's down to Man City or Madrid if not us, he's obviously not gonna pull a mad one you feel like moving to PSG. By all accounts he's really waiting for us and if he wants to wait a year more then fair fucks  :D We'd probably still moan about the price even with 12 months left on his contract hahaha

In regards to that video though, hopefully he ignores any ideas of signing a new contract unless it contains a smaller release clause than whatever they're talking about him being worth right now (£120/130m) - If you're that keen on joining Liverpool and can't this summer just don't renew and run the deal down to 12 months/out of contract stage)

Personally, I can still see it happening. You may say I'm a dreamer, though ...
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:14 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,356
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21548 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:30:42 pm
Babuyagu and PhaseOfPlay used to underline the need for physical presence in front of the centre halves. POP used to have fun saying in a different set up, you could coach a smaller guy with a low centre of gravity to do the job (the example used to be Jordan Ibe for 'straw man' purposes). Then we signed Fabinho and the squad nicknamed him 'The Lighthouse', and we became pretty much impregnable to the more directly inclined sides.

If it's not a focus any more, then we've lost sight of some important shit.

I wouldn't say Fabinho is or ever was a "physical beast" though. I'm not saying we shouldn't sign that type of player, just that it seems to be the number one priority here while most of the actual tangible links to players are for more progressive players, albeit ones with a bit of an engine on them.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,600
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21549 on: Today at 03:02:23 pm »
 We have been linked to so many midfielders if i could pick my perfect fantasy 3 from the links it would be:

         Tchouameni

Barella               Bellingham


Think we end up with Mac Alister and Mount and maybe one other, really hope the links to Barella are solid though. but i would bet even if Inter need the money they would rather sell their granny's before Barella.








« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:05 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,434
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21550 on: Today at 03:14:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:59:04 am
All Id say is he made a show of Casimeiro at the weekend - I guess the issue would be aerial.

It seems that we will be signing 2 midfielders of starting quality, so I suppose the other (more defensive) one will be the physical presence. Mac Allister will most likely be the more advanced playmaker, and he is perfectly suited for the role ...
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,356
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21551 on: Today at 03:35:13 pm »
I'm trying to understand why we think Mac Allister can be brought in for a reasonable fee and coming up short. Brighton have generally been willing to price players out of moves unless they get a huge fee, he has a few years still to run on his contract and is still young. There might not be as much demand for him as Caicedo, however if the latter were to be sold for a big fee early in the window then it becomes difficult to see Brighton letting Mac Allister go without an absurd offer.

The only way it makes sense is if we think we can get him in early and selling him gives Brighton a bit of room to fund other deals while trying to extract the maximum fee for Caicedo. Alternatively there could be something less formal than a release clause in place that we're hoping to take advantage of.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21552 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:35:13 pm
I'm trying to understand why we think Mac Allister can be brought in for a reasonable fee and coming up short. Brighton have generally been willing to price players out of moves unless they get a huge fee, he has a few years still to run on his contract and is still young. There might not be as much demand for him as Caicedo, however if the latter were to be sold for a big fee early in the window then it becomes difficult to see Brighton letting Mac Allister go without an absurd offer.

The only way it makes sense is if we think we can get him in early and selling him gives Brighton a bit of room to fund other deals while trying to extract the maximum fee for Caicedo. Alternatively there could be something less formal than a release clause in place that we're hoping to take advantage of.

Around 65m will get him.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21553 on: Today at 03:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:35:13 pm
I'm trying to understand why we think Mac Allister can be brought in for a reasonable fee and coming up short. Brighton have generally been willing to price players out of moves unless they get a huge fee, he has a few years still to run on his contract and is still young. There might not be as much demand for him as Caicedo, however if the latter were to be sold for a big fee early in the window then it becomes difficult to see Brighton letting Mac Allister go without an absurd offer.

The only way it makes sense is if we think we can get him in early and selling him gives Brighton a bit of room to fund other deals while trying to extract the maximum fee for Caicedo. Alternatively there could be something less formal than a release clause in place that we're hoping to take advantage of.
1. If the player asks to leave and insists on joining us.
2. They have a replacement lined up.
3. The deal gets done early.

Clubs are willing to sell for reasonable fees if they feel the time is right. For example, Enzo Fernandez would have gone for a far cheaper price next summer. Also, we sold Sadio for 30 odd million.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21554 on: Today at 03:50:46 pm »
D'you know, part of me wants the front line targets to all fall through and we end up getting the 'silver medallists' instead. We tend to be at our best when we do that.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
Pages: 1 ... 534 535 536 537 538 [539]   Go Up
« previous next »
 