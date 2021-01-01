« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21480 on: Yesterday at 05:33:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:29:22 pm
Get whatever you want, just don't look at my arse ...

...hole
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21481 on: Yesterday at 05:33:32 pm
Quote
FC Porto wants Fábio Carvalho on loan for next season. The young Portuguese midfielder wants to have more minutes, and on loan to the Dragons next season the midfielder could have more minutes in the undefeated team. [@BolaNaRedePT]
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21482 on: Yesterday at 05:39:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:29:22 pm
Get whatever you want, just don't look at my arse ...

Getting a bit aggressive now, don't want the thread to get locked again. So just turn the other cheek mate.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21483 on: Yesterday at 05:44:46 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:39:32 pm
Getting a bit aggressive now, don't want the thread to get locked again. So just turn the other cheek mate.


The whole site has gone arse about face lately.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21484 on: Yesterday at 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 03:43:58 pm
So you know when we ask people not to bicker? It's not a court of law, this. Jack Nicholson hasn't issued a code red and Private Santiago has not died in his bed without packing his things to go home.  :wave

Did you order the Code Bellingham?

I.....


DID YOU order, the Code Bellingham!

YES I DID AND I'D DO IT AGAIN, the Miserable fuckers were looking at Mason Mount.


Ok fine, can we send James Pearce to Guantanamo Bay now please?

and SCENE.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21485 on: Yesterday at 05:48:49 pm
Who's Demi Moore of the thread?
Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21486 on: Yesterday at 05:55:01 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 04:02:28 pm
Would people be more convinced if he was called Alexo Scottinho and was from Brazil?

They'd be salivating
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21487 on: Yesterday at 05:58:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:29:22 pm
Get whatever you want, just don't look at my arse ...

You have two, connecting your upper and lower arms.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21488 on: Yesterday at 06:01:10 pm
Loaning Carvalho to Porto would be a great move for all sides. Porto has lost quite a few talents in recent years and its a good place to hone your craft. Portuguese league is at a decent level and conceicao is a good coach. We need him to get minutes to develop though because he has barely played this season and at his current level, I am not optimistic whether he'll get more minutes next season if he stays here.

Also dont really buy into the Kalvin Phillips link. Media will link every half decent english player to us during this summer as its obvious we need to buy homegrown players with Milner, Ox and potentially Nat and Kelleher leaving. It's just speculation and I just dont see it happening.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21489 on: Yesterday at 06:11:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:33:32 pm


To be fair, it must be about time we do something nice for Porto after all we've put them through
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21490 on: Yesterday at 06:12:06 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 04:42:27 pm
Caicedo is exactly what we need in our midfield. The lad is a monster, can do a bit of everything. We need his aggression, pace and tackling ability in midfield. And to say, those are his only assets would be a disservice. We need numbers in midfield yes, but he does the job of 2 men in the Klopp system. He is going to go somewhere else and be a huge player. If 80million is what he costs then i'd sign only 1 midfielder this summer, and wait for Bellingham next year.

Thats how good Caicedo is. He is the Brighton guy we need to be all over, not MacAllister.

Mac Allister is highly effective, a lot of his work goes unnoticed, he makes other players thrive  including Messi in every WC game they started.  An analogy might be Ronnie Whelan once he settled into not scoring stunning goals at Wembley.

Whilst Caicedo is an exceptional centre midfielder.  His debut I think was a win at the Emirates a year ago, he transformed Brighton overnight from an unlucky team (famous xG stats not turned into goals), into winners.  Incredible at protecting CBs, covering for FBs caught up field, winning the ball, giving tempo, passing it simple to game-changers.  Some clubs going to get lucky.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21491 on: Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:08:16 pm
Their best players leave so rarely the problem is there's very few cases to look at that would be equivalent to Barella
Jorginho was probably the last high profile CM and he replicated his levels here .. but who knows
Seriously doubt anyone's getting Barella for 60 million euros in this market fwiw

Yeah, the better Italian players who've come to England have done well. The Italian players we've had weren't much to begin with (Borini, Balotelli etc) and a lot of dross has been signed from Italy for big money as well.

It stands to reason if the likes of Chiellini had come over here they'd have done very well (and going back the likes of Baggio, Del Piero, Maldini, Nesta, Baresi etc). They all stayed in Italy.






BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21492 on: Yesterday at 07:11:35 pm
It's been the same circular aggro arguments in here for months now. Why not shut this thread down and bring back the Summer Transfer Forum when the windows opens?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21493 on: Yesterday at 07:19:44 pm
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:11:35 pm
It's been the same circular aggro arguments in here for months now. Why not shut this thread down and bring back the Summer Transfer Forum when the windows opens?

Who is going to moderate that blood bath?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21494 on: Yesterday at 07:25:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:19:44 pm
Who is hoing to moderate that blood bath?

There's loads of hos in different area codes who are happy to moderate the Transfer Forum.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21495 on: Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:33:32 pm

feels like a nice link, but then remember the way Porto and Benfica develop their youth (and south american) talent and that they're a champions league side. i imagine that they'd prioritise games/minutes developing their latest kids/new signings, rather than Fabio unless we can force them to play him with a contract (feels less likely than when we do it to a League 1 team.

(tbf it's probably bollocks, most things from that paper are!)
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21496 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm
Yeah probably a case for opening the transfer forum at the end of the season cos people havent even seen A Few Good Men.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21497 on: Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Give them all Code Reds Roy.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21498 on: Yesterday at 10:33:34 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm
Yeah probably a case for opening the transfer forum at the end of the season cos people havent even seen A Few Good Men.
You are joking like but one thread this summer isnt going to cut it. It will be incredibly hard to follow this thread after the season ends for any of us that dont come in here every time we login.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21499 on: Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm
Quote
Klopp on how long players will get off after the season:

Three weeks at least is now possible. We want to start together, but with internationals it might not be possible. Some of the boys the 8th, but everybody else the 11th.

Quote
Klopp on the upcoming pre season:

We have to step up. Thats why I want them back together as quick as somehow possible, whilst respecting their holidays.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21500 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm


This says to me Klopp and his staff already have an idea what has gone wrong this season and want the maximum amount of time available to work on things.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21501 on: Yesterday at 10:42:50 pm
Be good to have all new signings in by then too.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21502 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:19:18 pm
Yeah probably a case for opening the transfer forum at the end of the season cos people havent even seen A Few Good Men.

Wow, imagine all the bears, once the blood bath is open ...

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21503 on: Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1650977139225686017

Quote
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool will have a training camp in Germany in July as they gear up for the 2023-24 season. Klopp will give each member of his squad at least three weeks off with pre-season training scheduled to start at Kirkby on July 8 with Liverpools international contingent reporting back three days later.

Liverpool will then head to Singapore in late July to play a couple of games, one of which will be against Bayern Munich. [@DominicKing_DM]
mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21504 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:08:08 pm
There is only one God, and his name is Robbie Fowler. We have a lot of facts that he exists ...

One thing I will always give you Pete Mc, is your absolute love of this club. I raise a glass to you.
Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21505 on: Today at 01:51:53 am
hope it aint kalvin phillips, would rather gravenberch ,  Barella would be nice even if he is italian , we gotta get one that works right ? Mac allister would be nice too.  really dont want galagher either over rated.
jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21506 on: Today at 02:37:24 am
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:43:02 pm
if we can't afford a 60m signing in the summer then we are in trouble.
We probably can afford 60m coming from sales.  LOL
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21507 on: Today at 03:19:31 am
Kalvin Philipps would be underwhelming. Seems to have his injury issues too. No thanks.

Gravenberch, yes please. I think there is a ton of upside to come with him, and he can be honed to whatever Klopp requires.

Needs more than that, and there are so many permutations its hard to know whats what. It should be at least two central midfielders and a central defender in summer.
harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21508 on: Today at 03:39:14 am
I think we'll see a huge summer, financially we''re seeing huge amounts of money being freed up from multiple sources.

Naby, Ox, Milner, Firmino, Adrian, Arthur, plus more probably. That's a huge wedge.
