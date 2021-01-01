Caicedo is exactly what we need in our midfield. The lad is a monster, can do a bit of everything. We need his aggression, pace and tackling ability in midfield. And to say, those are his only assets would be a disservice. We need numbers in midfield yes, but he does the job of 2 men in the Klopp system. He is going to go somewhere else and be a huge player. If 80million is what he costs then i'd sign only 1 midfielder this summer, and wait for Bellingham next year.
Thats how good Caicedo is. He is the Brighton guy we need to be all over, not MacAllister.
Mac Allister is highly effective, a lot of his work goes unnoticed, he makes other players thrive
including Messi in every WC game they started. An analogy might be Ronnie Whelan once he settled into not scoring stunning goals at Wembley.
Whilst Caicedo is an exceptional centre midfielder. His debut I think was a win at the Emirates a year ago, he transformed Brighton overnight from an unlucky team (famous xG stats not turned into goals), into winners. Incredible at protecting CBs, covering for FBs caught up field, winning the ball, giving tempo, passing it simple to game-changers. Some clubs going to get lucky.