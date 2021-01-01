Loaning Carvalho to Porto would be a great move for all sides. Porto has lost quite a few talents in recent years and its a good place to hone your craft. Portuguese league is at a decent level and conceicao is a good coach. We need him to get minutes to develop though because he has barely played this season and at his current level, I am not optimistic whether he'll get more minutes next season if he stays here.



Also dont really buy into the Kalvin Phillips link. Media will link every half decent english player to us during this summer as its obvious we need to buy homegrown players with Milner, Ox and potentially Nat and Kelleher leaving. It's just speculation and I just dont see it happening.