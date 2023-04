Caicedo is exactly what we need in our midfield. The lad is a monster, can do a bit of everything. We need his aggression, pace and tackling ability in midfield. And to say, those are his only assets would be a disservice. We need numbers in midfield yes, but he does the job of 2 men in the Klopp system. He is going to go somewhere else and be a huge player. If 80million is what he costs then i'd sign only 1 midfielder this summer, and wait for Bellingham next year.



Thats how good Caicedo is. He is the Brighton guy we need to be all over, not MacAllister.