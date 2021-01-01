« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 531 532 533 534 535 [536]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 711222 times)

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21400 on: Today at 10:47:41 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:10:06 am
I agree its the only way for us to get them for a small-ish price.

Elliott/Carvalho have had success / game time here plus if we decided to cash in (we wont) we'd make a big profit.

The championship is still a good standard of football its higher quality thsn some European leagues for sure id say it would hold its own in Belgium / Holland.

For 20-25m hes well worth the risk. It wouldnt be 20-25m in full payment in one.

Midfielder is our weak area and if we had signed Bellingham all them years ago we wouldnt have been having to pay 80m plus.

You cant really lose on deals like this. Lets get it done.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21401 on: Today at 11:15:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:28 am
Yeah - our obvious weak point is players who can receive it deep, under pressure and do something similar... we only have Thiago and Fabinho has struggled all season with this

Jota?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21402 on: Today at 11:25:22 am »
Imagine Dortmund paying anything near £50m for Gallagher. What a joke. They won't want to pay half that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21403 on: Today at 11:26:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:31:51 pm
England international, still only 23. For some reason, there is always a market for these players in the Premier League ...

Yet no sane club would offer much more than half that. And even then I'd still say he's well over priced. He's a £15m/£20m squad player at best. Even in this market.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21404 on: Today at 11:29:09 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:26:35 am
Yet no sane club would offer much more than half that. And even then I'd still say he's well over priced. He's a £15m/£20m squad player at best. Even in this market.

So how much is Jones worth then?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21405 on: Today at 11:38:02 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:29:09 am
So how much is Jones worth then?

About the same due to injury problems. Actually rate Jones higher than Gallagher.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,384
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21406 on: Today at 11:43:14 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:26:35 am
Yet no sane club would offer much more than half that. And even then I'd still say he's well over priced. He's a £15m/£20m squad player at best. Even in this market.

Some Premier League club will easily pay £40-50 million for him. It is the same league where Grealish is worth £100 million, Maguire is worth £80 million, White and Wan-Bissaka are worth £50 million, and Phillips and Gordon are worth £45 million ...
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21407 on: Today at 12:04:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:38:02 am
About the same due to injury problems. Actually rate Jones higher than Gallagher.

Like Peter says. Clubs will pay 40-50 for Gallagher. We are talking 20-25m for Scott already. You can't really lose with home grown players and they will always be another club that will take them and certainly if they have played for a top 6 club.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21408 on: Today at 12:10:34 pm »
So Bradley will be with us at pre season. Klopp impressed by his loan and wants to take a closer look at him.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,709
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21409 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:10:34 pm
So Bradley will be with us at pre season. Klopp impressed by his loan and wants to take a closer look at him.

I wasn't as convinced.  He also said he might end up back out on loan next season.  Think Klopp will always big his players up but my feeling was that he doesn't see Bradley sticking around.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21410 on: Today at 12:23:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:16:46 pm
I wasn't as convinced.  He also said he might end up back out on loan next season.  Think Klopp will always big his players up but my feeling was that he doesn't see Bradley sticking around.

Maybe, you are right. We will see. Think it depends on where he see Trent playing next season and if Ramsey can get up to full fitness before the season starts.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 531 532 533 534 535 [536]   Go Up
« previous next »
 