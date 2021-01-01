I agree its the only way for us to get them for a small-ish price.
Elliott/Carvalho have had success / game time here plus if we decided to cash in (we wont) we'd make a big profit.
The championship is still a good standard of football its higher quality thsn some European leagues for sure id say it would hold its own in Belgium / Holland.
For 20-25m hes well worth the risk. It wouldnt be 20-25m in full payment in one.
Midfielder is our weak area and if we had signed Bellingham all them years ago we wouldnt have been having to pay 80m plus.
You cant really lose on deals like this. Lets get it done.