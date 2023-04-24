I'd be surprised if Carvalho isn't sold or more likely loaned in the summer. He's obviously talented but it's not looking like a good fit right now, his best position is one we don't play and his next best position has Jota, Nunez and Diaz ahead of him. We haven't shown any interest in converting him to a midfielder (aside from one game where literally everyone else was injured) and we already have too many players of a similar ilk we're trying to mould into midfielders anyway.



While I do think getting to work with Klopp behind the scenes is hugely beneficial for players, I think after a season largely on the sidelines it probably makes sense for him to go and get some regular football.



If we were to buy two starting quality midfielders and then bring in Scott* as a project in place of Carvalho, that could help the balance of our squad immensely and leave us better prepared to transition away from Thiago/Fabinho/Henderson as they move on/age out.



*Assuming you Championship watchers know your onions.