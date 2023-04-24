I think Carvalho is a cracking young player, he'd be great behind a main striker, but we don't seem to deviate too much from 4-3-3 and then he's lost in a midfield or front 3, he's an Ozil type diminutive number 10 in the hole (oooo-er) type, hopefully he stays.



I think Klopp struggles to find a place for any type of attacking midfielder who doesn't win physical battles and doesn't have loads of pace. Coutinho was a success because of his ability to drop the shoulder and beat a man from side to side but he struggled to contribute to the defensive side of the role really. I just think Carvalho and Elliott will never really be midfielders for Klopp and they aren't fast enough to be forwards for him. Thry look like players perfect in a 4231 behind the striker. Mason Mount looks like an upgraded version of these lads as he has more work rate in him and he actually puts a challenge in when he gets there. I'm still convinced Mount would be an Ox regen for us but I'll wait and see if it happens. My only hope for Elliott is that he can perform next year as Salah's understudy but he's going to have Doak pushing him as well. A season in the Europa League could be massive for these lads.