LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21360 on: Today at 09:53:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:50:51 pm
Well, Salah and Alisson did pretty well for us, coming from the Serie A, so I am not bothered by that cliche ...


Neither are Italian,so there is that.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21361 on: Today at 10:01:29 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:39:35 pm
If we are looking at silver linings. I think Europa League or Conference League can be a good comps where Klopp can play the likes of Elliott, Carvallho, Morton etc without much pressure and these players should have the quality to boss it at that level.

Also I think with Carvallho and Elliott, they have great technical ability and intelligence but need to get physically capable of matching PL players week in and week out.

Bajectic and Jones have shown themselves too be good enough to be squad players/rotation options for us in PL.
entirely agee with you M_P

Personally, I think the Europa cup run to Basel did great things for us that paid off with trophies in the years after. And 2001 certainly helped, when you look at the experienced players and how they contributed to Istanbul. Think the game time and added responsibility at a higher level than domestic cups (and hopefully more than two or three games) for the young players will do them the world of good. And also helps assess those players, with the future in mind (for example, think it may have helped Klopp make some firm decisions on the likes of Moreno Mignolet and Can)

Also, we as a club should be in Europe - it's not the same without it. And if, as it appears, we haven't been good enough to qualify for the CL the Europa would be a good consolation (I don't knob the conference at all, but don't get the impression the same applies there)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21362 on: Today at 10:04:07 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 09:39:35 pm
If we are looking at silver linings. I think Europa League or Conference League can be a good comps where Klopp can play the likes of Elliott, Carvallho, Morton etc without much pressure and these players should have the quality to boss it at that level.

Also I think with Carvallho and Elliott, they have great technical ability and intelligence but need to get physically capable of matching PL players week in and week out.

Bajectic and Jones have shown themselves too be good enough to be squad players/rotation options for us in PL.
The Europa League is a European trophy with a lot of history and it'd provide a other route into the CL. The Conference League is a waste of time to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21363 on: Today at 10:16:10 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:53:52 pm

Neither are Italian,so there is that.
Yeah theres something weird about Italian players in the PL.

Having said that, Jorginho has done well for himself (Ive never really got it).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21364 on: Today at 10:19:23 pm
Conor Gallagher valued at 50 million I mean thats insane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21365 on: Today at 10:19:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:46:38 pm
I have my doubts,more than likely just be another Italian flop.
Have to agree. Buying someone who's been in Italy a couple of years is one thing, buying a player who's come through the Italian youth system is another. Jorginho is probably the greatest one-touch midfielder of his generation and he struggled with the pace coming over. I've seen Barella and while he's very good technically, he's slow as hell. If he was in the Premier League he'd be dispossessed at will, he's the kind of player Tottenham would spend £50 million on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21366 on: Today at 10:21:44 pm
Quote
There were reports earlier in the season that a deal to bring Nunes, who only joined Wolves in August, to Anfield this summer was effectively in place. That wasnt the case, but he remains of interest. The feeling is that, after a slow start to his debut season in England, hes kicked on in recent months and is showing signs of getting to grips with the Premier League. Nunez is with the same Gestifute agency as Liverpool trio Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Fabinho.

https://theathletic.com/4436119/2023/04/24/liverpool-midfield-transfer-targets-mount-mac-allister-gravenberch/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21367 on: Today at 10:24:05 pm
People turning their noses on Barella only shows how little football they watch ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21368 on: Today at 10:25:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:07 pm
The Europa League is a European trophy with a lot of history and it'd provide a other route into the CL. The Conference League is a waste of time to be honest.
my thoughts exactly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21369 on: Today at 10:26:40 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:19:23 pm
Conor Gallagher valued at 50 million I mean thats insane.

Teams can value their own players however they like right now but it means little if no one is willing to pay those amounts, especially for a club like Chelsea who likely need to move quite a few players on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21370 on: Today at 10:30:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:04:07 pm
The Europa League is a European trophy with a lot of history and it'd provide a other route into the CL. The Conference League is a waste of time to be honest.

I have memories from when I was a kid of the uefa cup, Id love us to win it to be honest. Its not the big one but still a traditional European trophy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21371 on: Today at 10:31:51 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:19:23 pm
Conor Gallagher valued at 50 million I mean thats insane.

England international, still only 23. For some reason, there is always a market for these players in the Premier League ...
