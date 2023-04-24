If we are looking at silver linings. I think Europa League or Conference League can be a good comps where Klopp can play the likes of Elliott, Carvallho, Morton etc without much pressure and these players should have the quality to boss it at that level.



Also I think with Carvallho and Elliott, they have great technical ability and intelligence but need to get physically capable of matching PL players week in and week out.



Bajectic and Jones have shown themselves too be good enough to be squad players/rotation options for us in PL.



entirely agee with you M_PPersonally, I think the Europa cup run to Basel did great things for us that paid off with trophies in the years after. And 2001 certainly helped, when you look at the experienced players and how they contributed to Istanbul. Think the game time and added responsibility at a higher level than domestic cups (and hopefully more than two or three games) for the young players will do them the world of good. And also helps assess those players, with the future in mind (for example, think it may have helped Klopp make some firm decisions on the likes of Moreno Mignolet and Can)Also, we as a club should be in Europe - it's not the same without it. And if, as it appears, we haven't been good enough to qualify for the CL the Europa would be a good consolation (I don't knob the conference at all, but don't get the impression the same applies there)