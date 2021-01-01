« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 529 530 531 532 533 [534]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 707984 times)

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21320 on: Today at 06:02:14 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:41:55 pm
Suprised we didn't move for Veiga


 Louie?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,513
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21321 on: Today at 06:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:04:21 pm
The King wanted to sign him

He did. But he's still been a disaster for Man Utd.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,374
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21322 on: Today at 06:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:06:30 pm
Where's Mac when you need him?  ;D

This kid is getting hyped. Could be the next big thing Defender wise.

Looks like a huge talent, mate. Had his debut for the senior team this season after the winter break. I catch the occasional Hajduk Split game since they were my favorite Yugoslav team, but I haven't seen enough of him to make a proper judgement yet ...
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21323 on: Today at 06:13:23 pm »
:lmao
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21324 on: Today at 06:13:46 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:41:55 pm
Suprised we didn't move for Veiga

Same, but alas, Veiga went elsewhere.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21325 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:13:46 pm
Same, but alas, Veiga went elsewhere.

 Where did he go?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21326 on: Today at 06:56:34 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:30:56 pm
Yeah but he's from Guernsey. So... you know.



Cant be signing a donkey.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,282
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21327 on: Today at 07:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:11:03 pm
City are under investigation. The last thing they will be doing in the summer is splashing out 100m plus on a player. They will sign players but not at that amount.

+ would a top player sign a 4/5 year contract with City NOW,
with sanctions hanging over them?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21328 on: Today at 07:33:26 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:15:38 pm
+ would a top player sign a 4/5 year contract with City NOW,
with sanctions hanging over them?

If the wages etc were high enough then yes but they'd also include a clause that states that if X happens then the player can leave.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21329 on: Today at 07:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:49:25 pm
I go to maybe 90% of Bristol City's home games, he has the potential to be a top player, but he's not there yet. He's predominantly been playing as a sort of number 10 that drifts out wide.  He can play deeper, he's played a Thiago like role a few times and has a great eye for a pass, he's very slight but puts himself about and likes getting stuck in.  He could play the role Trents playing, an inverted wing-back kind of role, he has the engine, tenacity and passing ability to do it.

I don't know if it'll be with us, but he'll definitely be playing in the Premier League next season.

Is he worth 20-25m?

I think he is. The only thing we have to ask ourselves is would he get in the way of Bobby Clark?
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21330 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:12:41 pm
I reckon we'll still get Bellingham.

Who knows. It depends on price and, like you, I still think it could happen. The club doesn't tend to tell people what their transfer plans are and I think none of the journalists have a clue.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,656
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21331 on: Today at 07:44:52 pm »
Andrea Ramazzotti (@Gazzetta_it): @LFC are looking at Nicolo Barella as a Bellingham alternative and are following the evolution of the situation

If @Inter dont qualify to the #UCL theyll need 60M as well as decreasing the wage budget - Nicolos sale could fund that ⏳✅

Good source apparently.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21332 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm »
Make more sense to spend the extra money on the younger player.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21333 on: Today at 07:52:16 pm »
Barella, Caicedo and Scott would be cracking. Wed have good age spacing between the new recruits.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21334 on: Today at 07:54:41 pm »
Scott better than Bajcetic ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21335 on: Today at 07:58:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:54:41 pm
Scott better than Bajcetic ?

I think its a question of whether hes better than Jones or Elliott. Good, young English players are like gold dust though. He is one decent season at a West Ham away from costing £100m. Could even buy him and loan him straight out.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,510
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21336 on: Today at 07:58:25 pm »
Barella and Caicedo please.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21337 on: Today at 08:03:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:54:41 pm
Scott better than Bajcetic ?

He's a completely different player. 
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21338 on: Today at 08:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:06:30 pm
Where's Mac when you need him?  ;D

This kid is getting hyped. Could be the next big thing Defender wise.
Cant be signed till 18 right?
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,035
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21339 on: Today at 08:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:58:25 pm
Barella and Caicedo please.

Would be fucking chuffed with that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,054
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21340 on: Today at 08:08:01 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:03:38 pm
Cant be signed till 18 right?

For none European players, not sure if the same applies to a Croatian mate.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21341 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 08:15:31 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21342 on: Today at 08:14:37 pm »
Carvalho's difficult season may hurt us in going after some of the "next" young stars.

That said, Scott wont be a 7m transfer either.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21343 on: Today at 08:23:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:14:37 pm
Carvalho's difficult season may hurt us in going after some of the "next" young stars.

That said, Scott wont be a 7m transfer either.
Yep, his use this season probably not the best advert, but then Elliot's the season before might have kept us some goodwill in the bank. Early next seen will be be revelatory as to our plans, as there'll be no Milners/Chamberlains/Keitas and potentially other seniors taking minutes that could go to the younguns.

Know you're not being critical of Carvalho, but worth remembering he only cost that little because he was approaching the end of his contract - Scott would be in similar boat approaching the end of his, only his lasts til 2025 apparently
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21344 on: Today at 08:24:06 pm »
Barella would be an unreal signing, what a player
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21345 on: Today at 08:27:03 pm »
Surely Inter would be able to rustle up 60mil without selling off their big Italian star (I know he's not Milanese - after a google! - but surely he's their poster boy?)
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21346 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:23:40 pm
Yep, his use this season probably not the best advert, but then Elliot's the season before might have kept us some goodwill in the bank. Early next seen will be be revelatory as to our plans, as there'll be no Milners/Chamberlains/Keitas and potentially other seniors taking minutes that could go to the younguns.

Know you're not being critical of Carvalho, but worth remembering he only cost that little because he was approaching the end of his contract - Scott would be in similar boat approaching the end of his, only his lasts til 2025 apparently

That's a good point. Didn't realize that Scott is in a similar situation.

Always good to get talented English players when the opp arises.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21347 on: Today at 08:29:51 pm »
Give them £100m for Bastoni and Barella.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21348 on: Today at 08:30:07 pm »
Alex Scott got offered a new contract back in January, there's been absolutely no noise about him signing it. 
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21349 on: Today at 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:30:07 pm
Alex Scott got offered a new contract back in January, there's been absolutely no noise about him signing it. 
So this is probably peak year of his transfer value I'd guess? (unless they want to gamble on him performing even better next season, then arrange a deal in January/later with 18 months or less left).

Only just seen a video of him for the first time, so know essentially nothing. Is it mad to say he reminds me of Loftus Cheek, at least in the dribble, with his poised/tall stature and the way he dribbles inside on his left comfortably too?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,054
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21350 on: Today at 08:55:46 pm »
If we want to pick up more Dutch talents then AZ Alkmaar just won the UEFA Youth League.  ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,871
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21351 on: Today at 09:00:49 pm »
I think I read somewhere that the FA were reviewing the rules on signing under 18 players from overseas.

Has anyone else heard that?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,309
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21352 on: Today at 09:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:30:07 pm
Alex Scott got offered a new contract back in January, there's been absolutely no noise about him signing it. 

Had genuinely never heard of him til yesterday. What kind of player is he?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21353 on: Today at 09:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:49:25 pm
I go to maybe 90% of Bristol City's home games, he has the potential to be a top player, but he's not there yet. He's predominantly been playing as a sort of number 10 that drifts out wide.  He can play deeper, he's played a Thiago like role a few times and has a great eye for a pass, he's very slight but puts himself about and likes getting stuck in.  He could play the role Trents playing, an inverted wing-back kind of role, he has the engine, tenacity and passing ability to do it.

I don't know if it'll be with us, but he'll definitely be playing in the Premier League next season.
Great insight. Thank you.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 529 530 531 532 533 [534]   Go Up
« previous next »
 