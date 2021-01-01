« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21280 on: Today at 02:19:36 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:13:58 pm
Owners who are willing to spend more on transfer fees. Not worried about debt.

So owners who are willing to back their manager.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21281 on: Today at 02:21:44 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:06:37 pm
It's the problem we face. We don't have the finances to be able to do what we used to. If Mane was available now he'd be £70M. Mac Allister probably same price and would have been closer to £30m several years ago. So we either increase our spending or get these players before they go to Southampton, Brighton etc. We know we won't increase spending under our owners so we have to get creative and be smarter than the others.

Couldn't agree more. The market is crazy and we also can't generate enough from sales, we are losing 4 players for free.However you look at it no escape from needing an investment, all teams around us will and they are not doing it recklessly like before, they improved.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21282 on: Today at 02:22:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:19:36 pm
So owners who are willing to back their manager.

...And willing to take risks. Our owners end game is to get as much profit out of the club as they can when they sell. Debt will likely mean they get less. So people who expect over £200m spending without investment are just going to be disappointed. We can still sign good players with half that if we are smart.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21283 on: Today at 02:25:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:22:12 pm
...And willing to take risks. Our owners end game is to get as much profit out of the club as they can when they sell. Debt will likely mean they get less. So people who expect over £200m spending without investment are just going to be disappointed. We can still sign good players with half that if we are smart.


I agree that they only care about what they can get out of the club.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21284 on: Today at 02:41:39 pm
Thought one of the finance experts out there said we could have around £250m to spend this summer?
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21285 on: Today at 02:43:56 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:41:39 pm
Thought one of the finance experts out there said we could have around £250m to spend this summer?

As believable as Trumps election claims.
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21286 on: Today at 02:50:39 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:10:17 am
Caicedo would help us more than Bellingham. He's in the top 5 midfielders in this league. He's worth the money, if that £80m was including add-ons.
come on now, bellingham has everything.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21287 on: Today at 03:06:30 pm
Where's Mac when you need him?  ;D

This kid is getting hyped. Could be the next big thing Defender wise.

Quote
Liverpool have had representatives watch Hajduk Splits 16-year-old defender Luka Vuskovic. [Simon Jones - @MailSport]
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21288 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm
Quote
Liverpool have watched Flamengos 19-year-old midfielder Matheus Franca. [Simon Jones - @MailSport]
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21289 on: Today at 03:12:41 pm
I reckon we'll still get Bellingham.

Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21290 on: Today at 03:19:48 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:12:41 pm
I reckon we'll still get Bellingham.



What makes you think this?
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21291 on: Today at 03:22:42 pm

So who do you think will be the next Modric or Kovačić ? we missed on both in the past but surely a new patch is coming
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21292 on: Today at 03:24:36 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:19:48 pm
What makes you think this?






* Although I also hope the reports that we weren't going after him were smokescreen, because he's a phenomenal player
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21293 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:43:56 pm
As believable as Trumps election claims.

Or the red Brexit bus.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21294 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm
I think Bellingham is still possible, but only on the proviso that he wants us. If hes open to whatever, then the money will talk and it will be an oil club, most likely. But if he does see Liverpool as the move he wants, it will happen. And to my mind, there is some case to be made for it.

Apparently we bid for Bellingham recently. Was it 85M? Probably with add ons rising to 100M, at a guess. A big fee. A fair fee. And Dortmund turned it down flat. Presumably they were thinking 135M with add ons, from the likes of Man City.

So then immediately we said we had dropped out of the race to sign Bellingham. It was an unusual move on our part, but it was widely reported. Why were we so public? I think because we were communicating, with everyone - Dortmund, other clubs, even Bellingham - that we want the player, this is what we will pay, and if Dortmund wont deal, we are out.

It was very much a move that put the ball in Bellinghams court.

So what will he do? Sign elsewhere? Maybe. But on the other hand, he might prefer to sit tight if Liverpool is what he wants. Dortmund can attract whatever offers they want, and set whatever price they like, but if Bellingham wants Liverpool, their power is diminished.

So my guess, if he doesnt sign for another club, in order of likelihood, is:

Bellingham to Liverpool, summer 2024, for 75-80M.
Bellingham to Liverpool, summer 2023, 85M plus add ons to 100M.
Bellingham to Liverpool, Bosman 2025.

In the meantime, life goes on and we look at numerous other midfield options, because with or without Bellingham, we need them, this summer!

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21295 on: Today at 04:00:15 pm
<<<There is a new story on Twitter that JB has told Dortmund he wants to join us this summer.

Similar to what has been suggested before.

My take is no club anywhere is paying £130 million for him this summer, hence this story *sigh* might
might have a way to go yet.
jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21296 on: Today at 04:03:50 pm
Can someone show a source for this Bellingham wants only us? There seems to be a lot of these claims with very little to back it up.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21297 on: Today at 04:04:36 pm
I know many would disagree but I'd rather 2 or 3 quality midfielders now and Bellingham next year for a reduced price, than Bellingham now at 120+ and no other signings

*this is assuming our budget is restricted and the player is happy to wait a year
Santiago

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21298 on: Today at 04:15:41 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:04:36 pm
I know many would disagree but I'd rather 2 or 3 quality midfielders now and Bellingham next year for a reduced price, than Bellingham now at 120+ and no other signings

Isnt that exactly what the club said ?
Then half the fanbase shat their kecks!
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21299 on: Today at 04:23:43 pm
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 04:15:41 pm
Isnt that exactly what the club said ?
Then half the fanbase shat their kecks!

Not quite, it was said that we will not be pursuing Bellingham, which is different to 'at this time'
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21300 on: Today at 04:25:15 pm
Quote from: Santiago on Today at 04:15:41 pm
Isnt that exactly what the club said ?
Then half the fanbase shat their kecks!
People lost their cool, including me, because we didnt address the midfield in 2021 or 2022, waited a year, and basically lost a season waiting for him.
DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21301 on: Today at 04:26:43 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 01:42:05 pm
Not sure what our budget is but I'd be more than happy for us to blow the majority of our budget on Caicedo.

It's not only his athleticism and positioning, it's his bravery and continued willingness to receive the ball in difficult positions, he is a massive upgrade on Fabinho.

Caicedo is the type of player who definitely be playing for one of the top European teams within a year, hes quality.

Agree with this, would love him to sign for us.
