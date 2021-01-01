I think Bellingham is still possible, but only on the proviso that he wants us. If hes open to whatever, then the money will talk and it will be an oil club, most likely. But if he does see Liverpool as the move he wants, it will happen. And to my mind, there is some case to be made for it.



Apparently we bid for Bellingham recently. Was it 85M? Probably with add ons rising to 100M, at a guess. A big fee. A fair fee. And Dortmund turned it down flat. Presumably they were thinking 135M with add ons, from the likes of Man City.



So then immediately we said we had dropped out of the race to sign Bellingham. It was an unusual move on our part, but it was widely reported. Why were we so public? I think because we were communicating, with everyone - Dortmund, other clubs, even Bellingham - that we want the player, this is what we will pay, and if Dortmund wont deal, we are out.



It was very much a move that put the ball in Bellinghams court.



So what will he do? Sign elsewhere? Maybe. But on the other hand, he might prefer to sit tight if Liverpool is what he wants. Dortmund can attract whatever offers they want, and set whatever price they like, but if Bellingham wants Liverpool, their power is diminished.



So my guess, if he doesnt sign for another club, in order of likelihood, is:



Bellingham to Liverpool, summer 2024, for 75-80M.

Bellingham to Liverpool, summer 2023, 85M plus add ons to 100M.

Bellingham to Liverpool, Bosman 2025.



In the meantime, life goes on and we look at numerous other midfield options, because with or without Bellingham, we need them, this summer!



