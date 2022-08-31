He's a good player. Good passing and works hard but he's quite slow and small. I would be happy with signing but >£60m and you'd think there were players out there as good for much less. But anyway he'd still be a good signing however, I agree with you.



It's the market that's crazy. This is one of the reasons why I hope we dont go for any of these players being touted for over 50 million pounds because they are highly overpriced. There's options at much less money that are bigger value. Alex Scott is one that I like, add in Kone, Thuram etc. And you can get much more value for that kind of money.I want to see us finding these values again. Gakpo was an excellent start. The price we got him for is an absolute snip, same for Diaz last winter. There's more out there. Some that we have been linked to as well, Ndicka on a free looks a no brainer to me. So too Bjorn Meijer if we choose to sell Kostas and want a replacement. These are the kind of deals i want to see us make. Macallister, Caicedo etc. Are good players but not worth what is being asked for them. That kind of money should be spent only if you get players like Jude in return. Its one of the reasons I dont like the Darwin deal still. He is a good player by all means but i cant digest the outlay. We should have used that money better. There are good players that can be got for under 30 million pounds. My wishlist -Riedler (assuming Adrian is leaving)Ndicka (assuming Matip is being sold)Meijer (assuming Kostas is beihg sold)ScottThuramKoneMarcos LeonardoAngelo Gabriel (assuming we may allow jota/nunez to leave)I dont think the total price for the above will exceed 150 million. And we should be making some of that back with outgoings. It looks ordinary as there are no big money "marquee" signings but they sort of plug in all the gaps and lower the average squad age and balance in depth. Agreed there are risks but the price and age minimizes that too.We have done far better when purchasing players at good value than we have overspending. Only van dijk and alisson have been great deals where we seem to have paid massive money. We cant have another big money deal like Naby which just goes wrong after paying over the odds.