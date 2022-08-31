« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21240 on: Today at 11:53:23 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:49:42 am
You could probably add an extra £10 million and get both thuram and Kone for what hed cost. The premier league tax is ridiculous

Yep! Back to this premier league experience bullshit. Again though, if we sign Mac Allister we should be happy but you can't help feel it's an easy expensive option that has limited risk rather than taking a bigger risk but maybe bigger reward (when cost factored in) on another player with our limited budget. I bet there's quite a few players in Europe that can do what he does. Where as Caicedo is the new Kante. Some will argue you can find another Caicedo for cheaper too though. Probably right, but he's so good for a 21 year old.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21241 on: Today at 11:56:32 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:39:16 am
He's a good player. Good passing and works hard but he's quite slow and small. I would be happy with signing but >£60m and you'd think there were players out there as good for much less. But anyway he'd still be a good signing however, I agree with you.

It's the market that's crazy. This is one of the reasons why I hope we dont go for any of these players being touted for over 50 million pounds because they are highly overpriced. There's options at much less money that are bigger value. Alex Scott is one that I like, add in Kone, Thuram etc. And you can get much more value for that kind of money.

I want to see us finding these values again. Gakpo was an excellent start. The price we got him for is an absolute snip, same for Diaz last winter. There's more out there. Some that we have been linked to as well, Ndicka on a free looks a no brainer to me. So too Bjorn Meijer if we choose to sell Kostas and want a replacement. These are the kind of deals i want to see us make. Macallister, Caicedo etc. Are good players but not worth what is being asked for them. That kind of money should be spent only if you get players like Jude in return. Its one of the reasons I dont like the Darwin deal still. He is a good player by all means but i cant digest the outlay. We should have used that money better. There are good players that can be got for under 30 million pounds. My wishlist -
Riedler (assuming Adrian is leaving)
Ndicka (assuming Matip is being sold)
Meijer (assuming Kostas is beihg sold)
Scott
Thuram
Kone
Marcos Leonardo
Angelo Gabriel (assuming we may allow jota/nunez to leave)

I dont think the total price for the above will exceed 150 million. And we should be making some of that back with outgoings. It looks ordinary as there are no big money "marquee" signings but they sort of plug in all the gaps and lower the average squad age and balance in depth. Agreed there are risks but the price and age minimizes that too.

We have done far better when purchasing players at good value than we have overspending. Only van dijk and alisson have been great deals where we seem to have paid massive money. We cant have another big money deal like Naby which just goes wrong after paying over the odds.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21242 on: Today at 11:57:47 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:42:46 am
Pearce also names..

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Age: 25

Guimaraes is having a superb season in Newcastles midfield and they are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification after destroying top-four race rivals Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 yesterday (Sunday). Liverpools recruitment staff rate him highly but they also recognise Newcastle finishing in the Champions League places would make it much harder to tempt the Brazil international away from St James Park.

https://theathletic.com/4436119/2023/04/24/liverpool-midfield-transfer-targets-mount-mac-allister-gravenberch/?source=emp_shared_article

It's in his less likely section, but my he'd be a buy.
This where FSG's policy kiils us.

Guimaraes comes available but we cannot get him as we are buying Diaz that winter.
So even the 40m deals that come up we will miss out on if we have already signed a player.

You can already see the 2-3 midfielders players being branded about.
You can be sure unless we get a player sale in midfield like Fabinho it will be only 2 midfield players in which atm looks like it could be Gravenberch at 25-30m

Just not good enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21243 on: Today at 12:04:47 pm
If Guimaraes is being mentioned at all then there must be some sort of release clause.

It was stupid for us not to go for him though. £40m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21244 on: Today at 12:05:07 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:57:47 am
This where FSG's policy kiils us.

Guimaraes comes available but we cannot get him as we are buying Diaz that winter.
So even the 40m deals that come up we will miss out on if we have already signed a player.

You can already see the 2-3 midfielders players being branded about.
You can be sure unless we get a player sale in midfield like Fabinho it will be only 2 midfield players in which atm looks like it could be Gravenberch at 25-30m

Just not good enough

With how good he's been from day 1 at Newcastle there's a strong arugement we'd have won all 4 last season. But yeah obviously we'll never know. But no way FSG would sanction £80m spend in Jan with no players being sold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21245 on: Today at 12:15:48 pm
Guimaraes probably had a release clause should they get relegated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21246 on: Today at 12:28:24 pm
Guimaraes seems like a pretty loose link so I wouldn't read too much in to it. Newcastle are probably an exciting project to play for right now and he seems particularly invested in it. He's pretty slow so I think he'd struggle in our midfield, and he seems to have an ankle issue. Lovely on the ball though, I rate him highly.

I think we'll get two midfielders. Fabinho has somewhat improved, so I think he'll get more time. If this 3-2-5 is our plan for the long term and not a temporary measure, we'd probably be looking at something like...

Alisson

Konate - Virgil - Robertson
(Gomez) - (new CB) - (Tsimikas)

Trent - Fabinho
(--?--) - (Bajcetic)

Mount/MacAllister - Thiago
(Henderson) - (Gravenberch)
(Elliott) - (Jones)

Salah - Jota - Diaz
(Doak) - (Gakpo) - (Nunez)

I can't see us adding a third midfielder unless we sell another one. Elliott, Bajcetic and Jones are too highly regarded. Big question mark under Trent because this system is effectively built around him. If he's out, who takes his place?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21247 on: Today at 12:28:30 pm
Quote
Boehly, who has led the talks since his role in the clubs takeover, has asked Mount to sign a new one or two-year deal after his initial requests to give him a seven-year contract were turned down.

 :lmao

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-fc-mount-contract-transfer-news-liverpool-b1076200.html
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21248 on: Today at 12:29:17 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:05:28 am
How will Chelsea get around ffp with further spending, seeing as they will be without European football next season. The strange plastic club has become even stranger.

If this is Mac Allister v Mount, please give me the former every day of the week.

By selling dozens of players this summer and taking a 'commercial' sponsorship deal with Boehly's favourite eatery Dunkin Donuts.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21249 on: Today at 12:30:59 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:05:07 pm
With how good he's been from day 1 at Newcastle there's a strong arugement we'd have won all 4 last season. But yeah obviously we'll never know. But no way FSG would sanction £80m spend in Jan with no players being sold.

And that's why they should've bought a smaller Club,we go all out for the best manager on the planet and then think fuck it why should we back him like other PL Clubs back their managers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21250 on: Today at 12:31:13 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:48:26 am
You'd rather pay £20 million for a teenager that's never played outside the Championship than £50 million for an established international and Champions League player?

The lads performing better than Mount did at championship level at a younger age. He has shown all the attributes you need in the position and is available for a third of Mount's price. So yeah, I'd want him. I like Mount too but for the touted prices, i think scott looks a much better buy to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21251 on: Today at 12:32:26 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:29:17 pm
By selling dozens of players this summer and taking a 'commercial' sponsorship deal with Boehly's favourite eatery Dunkin Donuts.

We lost the Dunkin Donuts deal? Games gone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21252 on: Today at 12:41:16 pm
One of the reasons I'm skeptical of our supposed targets from the journos is the amount of Prem players in there. Who was the last one we bought,  Jota? And even he was an alternative to Werner. There's a lot of easy links in there. It doesn't mean I doubt we have an interest in them,  we've probably had an interest in a fair few over the years, just the value compared to Europe mean we end up swerving.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21253 on: Today at 12:44:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:57:47 am
This where FSG's policy kiils us.

Guimaraes comes available but we cannot get him as we are buying Diaz that winter.
So even the 40m deals that come up we will miss out on if we have already signed a player.

You can already see the 2-3 midfielders players being branded about.
You can be sure unless we get a player sale in midfield like Fabinho it will be only 2 midfield players in which atm looks like it could be Gravenberch at 25-30m

Just not good enough

Do you have any proof that's what happened?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21254 on: Today at 12:51:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:44:16 pm
Do you have any proof that's what happened?

Even if we weren't waiting for Tchouameni. The last 10 years? £80m+ in Jan with no sales highly unlikely that happens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21255 on: Today at 12:53:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:44:16 pm
Do you have any proof that's what happened?
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/08/31/reddy-liverpool-like-newcastles-guimaraes/

A few journalists have reported we really rated Guimaraes.
FSG being owners is the proof they don't release much transfer funds at all. That is a fact.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21256 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:28:30 pm
:lmao

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-fc-mount-contract-transfer-news-liverpool-b1076200.html

Why would he do that. He will only do that if he makes him one of the highest earners at the club.

His problem is he's on 80k week. Been there since 8 and isn't even close to be a top earner. It's about principles for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21257 on: Today at 12:59:06 pm
He isn't good enough to be one of the highest earners at the club,fuck he isn't good enough to be earning £250,000pw at any club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21258 on: Today at 01:09:06 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:53:10 pm
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/08/31/reddy-liverpool-like-newcastles-guimaraes/

A few journalists have reported we really rated Guimaraes.
FSG being owners is the proof they don't release much transfer funds at all. That is a fact.

So no you don't have any proof just assumptions.

I'm a bit unsure why every thread needs to descend into a FSG bashing exercise?

He's a great talent, why can't we just discuss how he'd be an excellent signing for us? Shall we go back to the regret of missing out on an 18 year old Ronaldo by Parry?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21259 on: Today at 01:11:37 pm
Thuram, Gravenberch and Caicedo

Would be a dream summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21260 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:09:06 pm
So no you don't have any proof just assumptions.

I'm a bit unsure why every thread needs to descend into a FSG bashing exercise?

He's a great talent, why can't we just discuss how he'd be an excellent signing for us? Shall we go back to the regret of missing out on an 18 year old Ronaldo by Parry?
What do you want as proof. Statement from the club or Klopp?
We are not going to get that.
We have the proof we lack the funding to get players in.
It isn't a bash it is a comment about how FSG's limitations can impact's even on cheaper signings as well & impacts us in the long run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21261 on: Today at 01:19:02 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 01:11:37 pm
Thuram, Gravenberch and Caicedo

Would be a dream summer


Mbappe, Bellingham and Camavinga would be my dream summer. Your's is crap in comparison.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21262 on: Today at 01:21:39 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:09:06 pm
So no you don't have any proof just assumptions.

I'm a bit unsure why every thread needs to descend into a FSG bashing exercise?

He's a great talent, why can't we just discuss how he'd be an excellent signing for us? Shall we go back to the regret of missing out on an 18 year old Ronaldo by Parry?

I'm still gutted about missing out on Phil Jones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21263 on: Today at 01:22:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:21:39 pm
I'm still gutted about missing out on Phil Jones.

He's on a free this summer, isn't he?  That dream is still alive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21264 on: Today at 01:24:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:21:39 pm
I'm still gutted about missing out on Phil Jones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21265 on: Today at 01:25:43 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:22:55 pm
He's on a free this summer, isn't he?  That dream is still alive.

Get him in FSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21266 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:22:55 pm
He's on a free this summer, isn't he?  That dream is still alive.

Actually feel quite bad for him. Had almost his entire career robbed by injury. He was a very good right back when he joined Man Utd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21267 on: Today at 01:30:29 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:48:26 am
You'd rather pay £20 million for a teenager that's never played outside the Championship than £50 million for an established international and Champions League player?

50m could be our entire budget
