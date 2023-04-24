« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 527 528 529 530 531 [532]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 703991 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21240 on: Today at 11:53:23 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:49:42 am
You could probably add an extra £10 million and get both thuram and Kone for what hed cost. The premier league tax is ridiculous

Yep! Back to this premier league experience bullshit. Again though, if we sign Mac Allister we should be happy but you can't help feel it's an easy expensive option that has limited risk rather than taking a bigger risk but maybe bigger reward (when cost factored in) on another player with our limited budget. I bet there's quite a few players in Europe that can do what he does. Where as Caicedo is the new Kante. Some will argue you can find another Caicedo for cheaper too though. Probably right, but he's so good for a 21 year old.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:56:25 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,960
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21241 on: Today at 11:56:32 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:39:16 am
He's a good player. Good passing and works hard but he's quite slow and small. I would be happy with signing but >£60m and you'd think there were players out there as good for much less. But anyway he'd still be a good signing however, I agree with you.

It's the market that's crazy. This is one of the reasons why I hope we dont go for any of these players being touted for over 50 million pounds because they are highly overpriced. There's options at much less money that are bigger value. Alex Scott is one that I like, add in Kone, Thuram etc. And you can get much more value for that kind of money.

I want to see us finding these values again. Gakpo was an excellent start. The price we got him for is an absolute snip, same for Diaz last winter. There's more out there. Some that we have been linked to as well, Ndicka on a free looks a no brainer to me. So too Bjorn Meijer if we choose to sell Kostas and want a replacement. These are the kind of deals i want to see us make. Macallister, Caicedo etc. Are good players but not worth what is being asked for them. That kind of money should be spent only if you get players like Jude in return. Its one of the reasons I dont like the Darwin deal still. He is a good player by all means but i cant digest the outlay. We should have used that money better. There are good players that can be got for under 30 million pounds. My wishlist -
Riedler (assuming Adrian is leaving)
Ndicka (assuming Matip is being sold)
Meijer (assuming Kostas is beihg sold)
Scott
Thuram
Kone
Marcos Leonardo
Angelo Gabriel (assuming we may allow jota/nunez to leave)

I dont think the total price for the above will exceed 150 million. And we should be making some of that back with outgoings. It looks ordinary as there are no big money "marquee" signings but they sort of plug in all the gaps and lower the average squad age and balance in depth. Agreed there are risks but the price and age minimizes that too.

We have done far better when purchasing players at good value than we have overspending. Only van dijk and alisson have been great deals where we seem to have paid massive money. We cant have another big money deal like Naby which just goes wrong after paying over the odds.

Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21242 on: Today at 11:57:47 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:42:46 am
Pearce also names..

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Age: 25

Guimaraes is having a superb season in Newcastles midfield and they are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification after destroying top-four race rivals Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 yesterday (Sunday). Liverpools recruitment staff rate him highly but they also recognise Newcastle finishing in the Champions League places would make it much harder to tempt the Brazil international away from St James Park.

https://theathletic.com/4436119/2023/04/24/liverpool-midfield-transfer-targets-mount-mac-allister-gravenberch/?source=emp_shared_article

It's in his less likely section, but my he'd be a buy.
This where FSG's policy kiils us.

Guimaraes comes available but we cannot get him as we are buying Diaz that winter.
So even the 40m deals that come up we will miss out on if we have already signed a player.

You can already see the 2-3 midfielders players being branded about.
You can be sure unless we get a player sale in midfield like Fabinho it will be only 2 midfield players in which atm looks like it could be Gravenberch at 25-30m

Just not good enough
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 527 528 529 530 531 [532]   Go Up
« previous next »
 