Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21200 on: Yesterday at 11:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:17:40 pm
Under 20 World Cup in Argentina start's in 3 weeks. We're sending our sorry excuse of a Brazilian and Argentinian South American scout's to it.


They'll report back with a list of players already playing in Europe  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21201 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm »
I would not be surprised. Our Brazilian scout spends his days on the Copacabana while our Argie scout is tasting the finest beef Argentina and the world has to offer.  :butt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21202 on: Yesterday at 11:43:30 pm »
I think we need a number 6 and I hope we can sign one in the summer









...what just happened ;D send a message to Peter to try to keep him off the mods radar move past earlier (and avoid me and him getting this closed again, so we can talk transfers), and... it didn't work! and it's me being a tory apparently, because I once mentioned Peter not donating in almost twenty years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21203 on: Today at 09:29:51 am »
Unlocked. Stop the bickering.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21204 on: Today at 09:36:29 am »
Some Monday morning updates.

On Friday a direct conversation took place between co-owner Todd Boehly and Mason Mount, where his importance and a desire to keep him was reiterated.
The dialogue has been interpreted inside Chelsea as a positive development, with what looked like a foregone conclusion and Mount leaving shifting to a feeling that it is not out of the question he stays. [@David_Ornstein]

Liverpool are in the hunt for at least two, and possibly three, midfielders in the upcoming window, and a lot of exploratory work and discussions have been carried out by their senior recruitment staff in recent weeks. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

Alex Mac Allister certainly features near the top of Liverpools list of midfield targets. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

However, there are other top clubs in for him  including Chelsea  and Liverpool know that agreeing a deal will not be straightforward, with Brighton keen to get maximum value

Representatives from Liverpool met Ryan Gravenberchs father, Ryan Snr, in the Netherlands earlier this month and discussions were positive. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

He would be open to the idea of moving to Anfield this summer. However, the major hurdle is convincing Bayern to do business, with the Bundesliga giants currently adamant hes not for sale

The feeling is it would be harder to get Moises Caicedo out of Brighton than it would be to sign Alex Mac Allister  and probably involve a higher fee too. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

Liverpool are not the only club keeping tabs on Caicedo. He was of interest to both Chelsea and Arsenal in January and it would be no surprise if those pursuits were rekindled in the summer

Bristol City's Alex Scott has been crowned as the Championship Young Player of the Season - as Liverpool continue to monitor the progress of the teenager. #lfc [liverpool echo]

Liverpool are among those reported to be following Levi Colwill of Chelsea. #lfc [fabrizio romano - caught offside]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21205 on: Today at 09:39:54 am »
"The feeling is it would be harder to get Moises Caicedo out of Brighton than it would be to sign Alex Mac Allister  and probably involve a higher fee too. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]"

 ;D Well yeah as he's a much better player, which is why we should sign him if we are Brighton shopping.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21206 on: Today at 09:46:43 am »
Orenstein confirming pretty much what everyone knows already- weve clearly done the groundwork on all our potential targets and I suspect we will get 2 midfielders. Im coming round to the idea now that all the Mount stuff is mainly from his agent to get a better deal at Chelsea.

Still find it mad that Chelsea are literally linked to every player going too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21207 on: Today at 09:48:12 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:36:29 am
Some Monday morning updates.

On Friday a direct conversation took place between co-owner Todd Boehly and Mason Mount, where his importance and a desire to keep him was reiterated.
The dialogue has been interpreted inside Chelsea as a positive development, with what looked like a foregone conclusion and Mount leaving shifting to a feeling that it is not out of the question he stays. [@David_Ornstein]

Liverpool are in the hunt for at least two, and possibly three, midfielders in the upcoming window, and a lot of exploratory work and discussions have been carried out by their senior recruitment staff in recent weeks. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

Alex Mac Allister certainly features near the top of Liverpools list of midfield targets. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

However, there are other top clubs in for him  including Chelsea  and Liverpool know that agreeing a deal will not be straightforward, with Brighton keen to get maximum value

Representatives from Liverpool met Ryan Gravenberchs father, Ryan Snr, in the Netherlands earlier this month and discussions were positive. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

He would be open to the idea of moving to Anfield this summer. However, the major hurdle is convincing Bayern to do business, with the Bundesliga giants currently adamant hes not for sale

The feeling is it would be harder to get Moises Caicedo out of Brighton than it would be to sign Alex Mac Allister  and probably involve a higher fee too. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

Liverpool are not the only club keeping tabs on Caicedo. He was of interest to both Chelsea and Arsenal in January and it would be no surprise if those pursuits were rekindled in the summer

Bristol City's Alex Scott has been crowned as the Championship Young Player of the Season - as Liverpool continue to monitor the progress of the teenager. #lfc [liverpool echo]

Liverpool are among those reported to be following Levi Colwill of Chelsea. #lfc [fabrizio romano - caught offside]

Chelsea have positive discussions with Mount and reiterate their desire for him to stay, and they hope by pursuing Alexis Maccallister, it will show just how much this is the case 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21208 on: Today at 09:49:31 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:39:54 am
"The feeling is it would be harder to get Moises Caicedo out of Brighton than it would be to sign Alex Mac Allister  and probably involve a higher fee too. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]"

 ;D Well yeah as he's a much better player, which is why we should sign him if we are Brighton shopping.

I would be fine to get Mac Allister and Uguarte instead of Caicedo. Add Thuram also and that would be a great window even without Jude.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21209 on: Today at 09:50:03 am »
Still not sure 2 midfielders are enough, especially so if one of the two is Gravenberch - we need more than 2 but two with one of them being a very good prospect rather than a more finished product, is rather risky
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21210 on: Today at 09:51:25 am »
Did we really offer £85m for Bellingham? That's a pretty good offer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21211 on: Today at 09:54:18 am »
Feels like we'll get Mount and Chelsea will replace him with Mac Allister.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21212 on: Today at 09:57:04 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:54:18 am
Feels like we'll get Mount and Chelsea will replace him with Mac Allister.

I feel the other way round.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21213 on: Today at 10:05:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:54:18 am
Feels like we'll get Mount and Chelsea will replace him with Mac Allister.

How will Chelsea get around ffp with further spending, seeing as they will be without European football next season. The strange plastic club has become even stranger.

If this is Mac Allister v Mount, please give me the former every day of the week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21214 on: Today at 10:06:40 am »
I know I am like a broken record with this but is it mad that people are willing for us to pay £80m for Caicedo? £140m for him and Gary Macs lad seems stupid. Just offer that to Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21215 on: Today at 10:07:31 am »
No real links to powerful & ball winning midfielders that we need yet.
McAlister is a very good player but is he going to help cover the gaps we leave.
He isn't really a brillant ball winner. More of an attacking midfielder naturally & ithink he would play more to the left as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21216 on: Today at 10:09:56 am »
Real being linked with Gabriel Veiga

They dont really seem to be even in for Bellingham at the price Dortmund would want.
City have the FA charges.
Can see him staying at Dortmund or us going in for him later in the window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21217 on: Today at 10:10:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:40 am
I know I am like a broken record with this but is it mad that people are willing for us to pay £80m for Caicedo? £140m for him and Gary Macs lad seems stupid. Just offer that to Bellingham.

Caicedo would help us more than Bellingham. He's in the top 5 midfielders in this league. He's worth the money, if that £80m was including add-ons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21218 on: Today at 10:10:39 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:10:17 am
Caicedo would help us more than Bellingham. He's in the top 5 midfielders in this league. He's worth the money.

Sorry but no way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21219 on: Today at 10:14:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:10:39 am
Sorry but no way.

The way we play Caicedo as an 8 would suit us more than Bellingham. We're looking for someone who's brilliant defensively to cover for trent on that side. Bellingham is much better at attacking than Caicedo no doubt. But we're shocking defensively. £80m for Caicedo is steep but that's the going price in this league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21220 on: Today at 10:19:28 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:48:12 am
Chelsea have positive discussions with Mount and reiterate their desire for him to stay, and they hope by pursuing Alexis Maccallister, it will show just how much this is the case 😂

Ha ha that's what I thought when I read it.

We want you to stay but you what we are signing players to play in your position.

That story suggests to me Chelsea are trying to spin it as we have done everything to try to make him stay but he's leaving.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21221 on: Today at 10:25:28 am »
Any chance we're looking at Gakpo's former teammate Ibrahim Sangare?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21222 on: Today at 10:28:55 am »
