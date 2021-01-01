Some Monday morning updates.



On Friday a direct conversation took place between co-owner Todd Boehly and Mason Mount, where his importance and a desire to keep him was reiterated.

The dialogue has been interpreted inside Chelsea as a positive development, with what looked like a foregone conclusion and Mount leaving shifting to a feeling that it is not out of the question he stays. [@David_Ornstein]



Liverpool are in the hunt for at least two, and possibly three, midfielders in the upcoming window, and a lot of exploratory work and discussions have been carried out by their senior recruitment staff in recent weeks. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]



Alex Mac Allister certainly features near the top of Liverpools list of midfield targets. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]



However, there are other top clubs in for him  including Chelsea  and Liverpool know that agreeing a deal will not be straightforward, with Brighton keen to get maximum value



Representatives from Liverpool met Ryan Gravenberchs father, Ryan Snr, in the Netherlands earlier this month and discussions were positive. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]



He would be open to the idea of moving to Anfield this summer. However, the major hurdle is convincing Bayern to do business, with the Bundesliga giants currently adamant hes not for sale



The feeling is it would be harder to get Moises Caicedo out of Brighton than it would be to sign Alex Mac Allister  and probably involve a higher fee too. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]



Liverpool are not the only club keeping tabs on Caicedo. He was of interest to both Chelsea and Arsenal in January and it would be no surprise if those pursuits were rekindled in the summer



Bristol City's Alex Scott has been crowned as the Championship Young Player of the Season - as Liverpool continue to monitor the progress of the teenager. #lfc [liverpool echo]



Liverpool are among those reported to be following Levi Colwill of Chelsea. #lfc [fabrizio romano - caught offside]