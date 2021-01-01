« previous next »
Online amir87

« Reply #21120 on: Today at 08:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:30:19 pm
Alex Scott championship young player of the year.

Like for like replacement for Carvalho then.
Online spider-neil

« Reply #21121 on: Today at 08:36:04 pm »
Quote
LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom · 4m
@Jac_talbot
Borussia Dortmund want to extend Jude Bellinghams contract with a £80M release clause set to be activated next year to keep him for another season - Liverpool DID make an offer a bit higher than £85M because they knew Bellingham wanted @LFC THIS summer. Liverpool will try for him next year (for less than what they bid - £80M release clause) IF Bellingham decides to accept the terms of @BVBs proposal.

The Bellingham saga will go on forever.
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #21122 on: Today at 08:39:28 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:36:04 pm
The Bellingham saga will go on forever.
We need him to insist that he only wants to join us. It's good news in that sense.
Online DelTrotter

« Reply #21123 on: Today at 08:39:45 pm »
That guy knows nothing.
Online HardworkDedication

« Reply #21124 on: Today at 08:40:15 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:36:04 pm
The Bellingham saga will go on forever.

The guy reporting it is one of the biggest chancers there is. He knows nothing.
Online Gerry Attrick

« Reply #21125 on: Today at 08:41:32 pm »
Hell be retired by the time we can get him.
Online bird_lfc

« Reply #21126 on: Today at 08:45:29 pm »
Not saying its true, but imagine if his heart is so set on a move to Liverpool how frustrated hes feeling :D
Online Original

« Reply #21127 on: Today at 08:45:34 pm »
Yeah he's another blag ITK to add to the list
