I dont think buying for the number 8ís will be hard but what will be difficult if we persist with this new system is buying for the 6. If you have four/five players behind the ball at home then do you need a midfielder who just tackles as his main attribute?



I think we have addressed that a bit as Robertson is given more licence than Ake to bomb forward. It could be that at home its Thiago in the 6 and away a more robust midfielder.



I think if you have Trent as the player coming inside and Thiago as an option in midfield then yes. Our biggest worry is still defending/transition defending and we don't know how long this set up lasts. We also are never going to be a side who are amazing playing out from the back systematically, it's always going to be about prioritising the counter press first. Plus the level we're buying at it shouldn't be that big an issue whoever we buy really, you'd expect them to still be competent.Still think it should be brilliant defender first and then looking at how they the play under pressure or out form the back