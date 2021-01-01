To great effect (this season aside).
Trent was a midfielder in the reserves
Baj was a centre back in the reserves
Jones was a forward in the reserves
Ox was a forward
Elliot was forward
Gini was an attacking midfielder
Firmino was a number 10
Gakpo played left wing
Nunez played a 9
And lots of other examples Im sure Im forgetting. We like versatile players. Converting players is what we do.
Apart from trent gini and firmino, none of the above have really been a huge success so far, have that?
Nunez- not been effective from the left
Gakpo- hit and miss as a false 9
Firmino- great false 9
Bajcetic- been a breath of fresh air but is that more to do with the state of our midfield?
Elliott- Simply isnt an 8 and leaves us with massive gaps when he plays there.
Chamberlain- was good until his injury
Trent- was great when the system was in full flow- now hes been asked to defend more, hes been moved back into midfield.
Jones- hit and miss, decent one game, invisible the next
Gini- sorely miss someone like him
3 out of 9 have been a success so far? Its not great is it? When you could literally buy players who can already play these positions instead of converting players.