Mount would be the best 8 in the squad. Doesnt mean we should necessarily sign him, but to compare him to Hendersons performances is laughable.
Anyone who thinks that Mount is a more complete midfielder than Henderson, even these days, knows very little about the game of football. Having Mount as a No.8 in our setup, especially with Trent in the inverted fullback role, would leave a massive gap at the right side of our defence, a gap that even the best defensive midfielder and the best right-sided central defender in the World won't be able to close, especially against the top teams.
I understand that people want new signings, and that people who don't understand how teams a built in real life demand 3 or even 4 new midfielders, but if you want to be taken seriously by the real LFC supporters, please show some respect for our players ...