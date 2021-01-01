« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21040 on: Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm »
Mount would be the best 8 in the squad. Doesnt mean we should necessarily sign him, but to compare him to Hendersons performances is laughable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21041 on: Yesterday at 09:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm
Mount would be the best 8 in the squad. Doesn’t mean we should necessarily sign him, but to compare him to Henderson’s performances is laughable.
it's mac red, so wouldn't read into it beng a commonly held view - he has to be contrarian.

everyone discussing signing players is disloyal, except when it's him linking us to two dozen players, or something like that

he said yesterday that fabinho on a 200k contract for the next three years offers great value to the squad. think it's some kind of commitment to his bit, that we only need x (amend as necessary) midfielders to be good again
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21042 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:44:54 pm
it's mac red, so wouldn't read into it beng a commonly held view - he has to be contrarian.

everyone discussing signing players is disloyal, except when it's him linking us to two dozen players, or something like that

he said yesterday that fabinho on a 200k contract for the next three years offers great value to the squad. think it's some kind of commitment to his bit, that we only need x (amend as necessary) midfielders to be good again
That explains it. Less said about Fabinho, the better. Just sad to see now.

Anyways, Mac Allister links have been more prominent this week
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21043 on: Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm »
I wonder if we are interested in both Mount and Mac Allister?

I rate both of them and I do think we need 3 Midfielders, so them two and Gravenberch would be pretty decent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21044 on: Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:22:31 pm
There's no way it's Macallister and Mount which makes all the noise around them both a bit odd.

I don't see it. 3 CMs, none of them a 6? We'd have to be mad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21045 on: Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm
I wonder if we are interested in both Mount and Mac Allister?

I rate both of them and I do think we need 3 Midfielders, so them two and Gravenberch would be pretty decent

We need a 6 though and I dont get the shouts to convert Gravenberch to a 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21046 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm
I wonder if we are interested in both Mount and Mac Allister?

I rate both of them and I do think we need 3 Midfielders, so them two and Gravenberch would be pretty decent
Would be a little strange since they both play off the left mainly, but I could see it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21047 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
I don't see it. 3 CMs, none of them a 6? We'd have to be mad.
How many 6s have we been linked to? I just can't see it happening. I think Bajcetic will be the Fabinho replacement in the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21048 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
I don't see it. 3 CMs, none of them a 6? We'd have to be mad.

Have to agree.

We absolutely need legs, a powerhouse, to protect the defence and cover errors, win duals.

To stem the easy counter attacks against, weve seen this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21049 on: Yesterday at 10:32:08 pm »
macallister please
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21050 on: Yesterday at 11:03:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/alexis-mac-allister-irish-277798

His ma is wrong.
His Ma is hardly a model parent, she left him Home Alone.......twice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21051 on: Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm »
If we assume that we'll be playing largely with a holding midfielder and two more attacking midfielders that have a high work rate, I think it's possible we prioritise signing those attacking players. We only really have Jones who can play those positions ably right now, and we still don't really know his injury status. Assuming the likes of Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago won't be moving on then I think Klopp might see them as enough cover for that #6 role, particularly if we continue to use Trent inverted to pack the middle.

I know people want a pure destroyer in there but Klopp has talked a lot about pressing this season and my guess is he's more focused on getting the pressing right than he is on getting a destroyer to mop up when the press doesn't work.

Not that I don't think we should sign a #6, just that I think the club might see that kind of signing as a bit lower on the list of priorities.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21052 on: Today at 12:10:08 am »
The sell jota for cash takes in here have aged badly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21053 on: Today at 12:12:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:10:08 am
The sell jota for cash takes in here have aged badly

Always found it bizarre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21054 on: Today at 12:12:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:32:28 pm
Reports in Argentina today saying we've done the most behind the scenes in getting a deal done for Mac Alister.
So I guess that would mean we won't be going anywhere near Mount? MacAllister, Ugarte and Gravenberch would be fine by me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21055 on: Today at 12:13:26 am »
Apparently we're going Don Corleone on Boehly and plotting and making an offer Chelsea can't refuse for Colwil.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21056 on: Today at 12:54:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:10:08 am
The sell jota for cash takes in here have aged badly

Well you wouldn't sell him for mangoes would you.   ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21057 on: Today at 01:49:12 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
How many 6s have we been linked to? I just can't see it happening. I think Bajcetic will be the Fabinho replacement in the future.

Klopp confirmed we were after a midfielder who choose another club. Obviously Tchouaméni and can't see him playing a position other than a 6 for us. We are linked with him again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21058 on: Today at 02:08:24 am »
Hear me out, we buy Cancelo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21059 on: Today at 02:24:07 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:08:24 am
Hear me out, we buy Cancelo.

Did a fantastic job keeping everyone onside for Mainz equaliser yesterday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21060 on: Today at 02:46:47 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:08:24 am
Hear me out, we buy Cancelo.

You can't start the joke and finish it all in one post. Jeez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21061 on: Today at 05:03:10 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm
I wonder if we are interested in both Mount and Mac Allister?

I rate both of them and I do think we need 3 Midfielders, so them two and Gravenberch would be pretty decent

I would be very happy if those were the three midfielders we signed. I especially like that two of them (Mount and MacAllister) are very good in tight spaces and can wriggle out of a press, which is something we are missing desperately. The number of times we play a safe pass under pressure where a simple touch around the corner would open up the opponent is infuriating. It is the reason why City look much more comfortable against the shit sides than us IMO. They've got much better dribblers all around but especially in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21062 on: Today at 06:42:41 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:44:54 pm
it's mac red, so wouldn't read into it beng a commonly held view - he has to be contrarian.

everyone discussing signing players is disloyal, except when it's him linking us to two dozen players, or something like that

he said yesterday that fabinho on a 200k contract for the next three years offers great value to the squad. think it's some kind of commitment to his bit, that we only need x (amend as necessary) midfielders to be good again

Weve been through this before - just get on board with each other everyone please and stop sniping.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21063 on: Today at 07:03:31 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 05:03:10 am
I would be very happy if those were the three midfielders we signed. I especially like that two of them (Mount and MacAllister) are very good in tight spaces and can wriggle out of a press, which is something we are missing desperately. The number of times we play a safe pass under pressure where a simple touch around the corner would open up the opponent is infuriating. It is the reason why City look much more comfortable against the shit sides than us IMO. They've got much better dribblers all around but especially in midfield.

Funny you say this because Jones Carvahlo and Elliott are better dribblers than Mount especially Jones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21064 on: Today at 07:36:48 am »
If you want dribblers then squeeze Diaz in there as he's like a fox in with the chickens, causing complete chaos. First signing has to be either a DM or box to box midfielder. Both would be ideal. No need for a attacking midfielder when you got Diaz, Elliott n Jones on the book.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21065 on: Today at 08:26:54 am »
I dont think Klopp likes specialists. Hence why we havent been linked with a pure defensive midfielder. Id bet money if we bought Gravenberch hed be converted into the 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21066 on: Today at 08:28:15 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:26:54 am
I dont think Klopp likes specialists. Hence why we havent been linked with a pure defensive midfielder. Id bet money if we bought Gravenberch hed be converted into the 6.

Fabinho is a specialist his first choice DM over the last few years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #21067 on: Today at 08:30:54 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:30:37 pm
Mount would be the best 8 in the squad. Doesnt mean we should necessarily sign him, but to compare him to Hendersons performances is laughable.

Anyone who thinks that Mount is a more complete midfielder than Henderson, even these days, knows very little about the game of football. Having Mount as a No.8 in our setup, especially with Trent in the inverted fullback role, would leave a massive gap at the right side of our defence, a gap that even the best defensive midfielder and the best right-sided central defender in the World won't be able to close, especially against the top teams.

I understand that people want new signings, and that people who don't understand how teams a built in real life demand 3 or even 4 new midfielders, but if you want to be taken seriously by the real LFC supporters, please show some respect for our players ...
