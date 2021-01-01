If we assume that we'll be playing largely with a holding midfielder and two more attacking midfielders that have a high work rate, I think it's possible we prioritise signing those attacking players. We only really have Jones who can play those positions ably right now, and we still don't really know his injury status. Assuming the likes of Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago won't be moving on then I think Klopp might see them as enough cover for that #6 role, particularly if we continue to use Trent inverted to pack the middle.



I know people want a pure destroyer in there but Klopp has talked a lot about pressing this season and my guess is he's more focused on getting the pressing right than he is on getting a destroyer to mop up when the press doesn't work.



Not that I don't think we should sign a #6, just that I think the club might see that kind of signing as a bit lower on the list of priorities.