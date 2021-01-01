« previous next »
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21040 on: Today at 09:30:37 pm
Mount would be the best 8 in the squad. Doesnt mean we should necessarily sign him, but to compare him to Hendersons performances is laughable.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21041 on: Today at 09:44:54 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:30:37 pm
Mount would be the best 8 in the squad. Doesn’t mean we should necessarily sign him, but to compare him to Henderson’s performances is laughable.
it's mac red, so wouldn't read into it beng a commonly held view - he has to be contrarian.

everyone discussing signing players is disloyal, except when it's him linking us to two dozen players, or something like that

he said yesterday that fabinho on a 200k contract for the next three years offers great value to the squad. think it's some kind of commitment to his bit, that we only need x (amend as necessary) midfielders to be good again
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21042 on: Today at 09:46:46 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:44:54 pm
it's mac red, so wouldn't read into it beng a commonly held view - he has to be contrarian.

everyone discussing signing players is disloyal, except when it's him linking us to two dozen players, or something like that

he said yesterday that fabinho on a 200k contract for the next three years offers great value to the squad. think it's some kind of commitment to his bit, that we only need x (amend as necessary) midfielders to be good again
That explains it. Less said about Fabinho, the better. Just sad to see now.

Anyways, Mac Allister links have been more prominent this week
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21043 on: Today at 09:49:31 pm
I wonder if we are interested in both Mount and Mac Allister?

I rate both of them and I do think we need 3 Midfielders, so them two and Gravenberch would be pretty decent
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21044 on: Today at 09:51:21 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:22:31 pm
There's no way it's Macallister and Mount which makes all the noise around them both a bit odd.

I don't see it. 3 CMs, none of them a 6? We'd have to be mad.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21045 on: Today at 09:51:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:49:31 pm
I wonder if we are interested in both Mount and Mac Allister?

I rate both of them and I do think we need 3 Midfielders, so them two and Gravenberch would be pretty decent

We need a 6 though and I dont get the shouts to convert Gravenberch to a 6.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21046 on: Today at 09:52:12 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:49:31 pm
I wonder if we are interested in both Mount and Mac Allister?

I rate both of them and I do think we need 3 Midfielders, so them two and Gravenberch would be pretty decent
Would be a little strange since they both play off the left mainly, but I could see it
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21047 on: Today at 09:55:27 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:21 pm
I don't see it. 3 CMs, none of them a 6? We'd have to be mad.
How many 6s have we been linked to? I just can't see it happening. I think Bajcetic will be the Fabinho replacement in the future.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21048 on: Today at 10:12:39 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:51:21 pm
I don't see it. 3 CMs, none of them a 6? We'd have to be mad.

Have to agree.

We absolutely need legs, a powerhouse, to protect the defence and cover errors, win duals.

To stem the easy counter attacks against, weve seen this season.
koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21049 on: Today at 10:32:08 pm
macallister please
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21050 on: Today at 11:03:16 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:53:42 pm
https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/alexis-mac-allister-irish-277798

His ma is wrong.
His Ma is hardly a model parent, she left him Home Alone.......twice.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #21051 on: Today at 11:13:57 pm
If we assume that we'll be playing largely with a holding midfielder and two more attacking midfielders that have a high work rate, I think it's possible we prioritise signing those attacking players. We only really have Jones who can play those positions ably right now, and we still don't really know his injury status. Assuming the likes of Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago won't be moving on then I think Klopp might see them as enough cover for that #6 role, particularly if we continue to use Trent inverted to pack the middle.

I know people want a pure destroyer in there but Klopp has talked a lot about pressing this season and my guess is he's more focused on getting the pressing right than he is on getting a destroyer to mop up when the press doesn't work.

Not that I don't think we should sign a #6, just that I think the club might see that kind of signing as a bit lower on the list of priorities.
