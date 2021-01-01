« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 520 521 522 523 524 [525]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 692655 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20960 on: Today at 09:06:26 am »
Good post Egyptian. We've changed our setup over the past couple of years. Last year Trent, Salah and the right sided 8 playing in triangles and all being really high up the pitch. Bringing in Thiago to replace Gini, a definite upgrade overall but also a downgrade in athleticism. A combination of these things, and the physical decline of certain players (probably Fabinho, definitely Henderson), means Fabinho simply isn't up to it anymore. I think prime Fabinho would often have struggled with the way we're setup these days, this Fabinho definitely does. Who knows how the inverting of Trent will work out but if all that does is swap the left sided 8 for Trent in terms of players staying behind the ball when in possession that won't help Fabinho, it'll still be just 4 players behind the ball and Fabinho will have too much space to cover.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,414
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20961 on: Today at 09:11:24 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Anyone remember Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds?

I've got the song going round in my head, but I really like it so it's no problem.

One for all and all for one,
Muskehounds are always ready.
One for all and all for one,
Helping everybody.
One for all and all for one,
It's a pretty story.
Sharing everything with fun,
That's the way to be.


Great tune.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm
Best cartoon ever!
I remember something called Mysteries of Gold fondly.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20962 on: Today at 09:17:16 am »
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20963 on: Today at 09:21:16 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:11:24 am
Great tune.
I remember something called Mysteries of Gold fondly.

Both Dogtanian and the Mysterious Cities of Gold were class and had boss theme tunes.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,379
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20964 on: Today at 09:26:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm
And I would argue that in real life you can't push a player out of the club because you want to play Football Manager and sign 3 new starting midfielders in a single transfer window. Especially when the manager still rates that player, who has been voted in the top 15 players in the World (Ballon d'Or rankings) just 6 months earlier ...
That's my thing.  People act like you are crazy if you say Fabinho will be one ot our midfielders next season even though there's been no indication he's be on the way out.

Fabinho is a big player on big wages. He would only want to go to a top club and only a top club could afford him. I agree Peter, people act like it's FM and they could just sell him with a click of the fingers to get funds for the next player. It is really not that simple.

And it's not something to worry about anyway. We have plenty of players leaving this summer and enough money to buy starting players to transform the midfield. If Fabinho has to sit on the bench because we bring in someone better that's what will happen. It happened to Firmino, it's normal. I have no idea why people find that possibility hard to believe or unwelcome.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,414
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20965 on: Today at 09:28:22 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:21:16 am
Both Dogtanian and the Mysterious Cities of Gold were class and had boss theme tunes.
They should be back on TV. Want to see it again ;D
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20966 on: Today at 09:37:46 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:28:22 am
They should be back on TV. Want to see it again ;D

 I know it's not the same, but you can find some episodes on youtube.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,414
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20967 on: Today at 09:44:47 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:37:46 am
I know it's not the same, but you can find some episodes on youtube.
Yeah thought there would be but I don't know state of current children's television but they could do with these on!
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20968 on: Today at 09:56:15 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:26:46 am
That's my thing.  People act like you are crazy if you say Fabinho will be one ot our midfielders next season even though there's been no indication he's be on the way out.

Fabinho is a big player on big wages. He would only want to go to a top club and only a top club could afford him. I agree Peter, people act like it's FM and they could just sell him with a click of the fingers to get funds for the next player. It is really not that simple.

And it's not something to worry about anyway. We have plenty of players leaving this summer and enough money to buy starting players to transform the midfield. If Fabinho has to sit on the bench because we bring in someone better that's what will happen. It happened to Firmino, it's normal. I have no idea why people find that possibility hard to believe or unwelcome.
Fabinho is arguably not a good squad option anymore. He's not a player you can bring on to see out a game.

In our FA cup tie against Brighton, we brought him on with 15 minutes to play and he was by far the worst player on the pitch. Also, he came on against Chelsea at home and they created started bypassing him easily and creating so many chances. 200,000 a week for a player that can't contribute anymore for a team with limited resources.

You'd think we'd have learnt from this season. One of the reasons we are where we are today is because we didn't move players on when we should have. An inexperienced teenager looked a lot better than him but Bajcetic shouldn't be seen as a solution in the short term. Why? Because he struggled against our toughest opponents (i.e. Madrid and City)

Liverpool Football Club is the most successful club in England not a pity party that accommodates underperforming players. Do people really believe we can seriously challenge with Bajcetic and Fabinho as our options or are we accepting mediocrity now? We need to act like the most successful club and show some ambition. Our ultimate goal is to win big trophies and we need to be making moves that'll increase our probability of doing so.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:03 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20969 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:56:15 am
Fabinho is arguably not a good squad option anymore. He's not a player you can bring on to see out a game.

In our FA cup tie against Brighton, we brought him on with 15 minutes to play and he was by far the worst player on the pitch. Also, he came on against Chelsea at home and they created started bypassing him easily and creating so many chances. 200,000 a week for a player that can't contribute anymore for a team with limited resources.

You'd think we'd have learnt from this season. One of the reasons we are where we are today is because we didn't move players on when we should have. An inexperienced teenager looked a lot better than him but Bajcetic shouldn't be seen as a solution in the short term. Why? Because he struggled against our toughest opponents (i.e. Madrid and City)

Liverpool Football Club is the most successful club in England not a pity party that accommodates underperforming players. Do people really believe we can seriously challenge with Bajcetic and Fabinho as our options or are we accepting mediocrity now? We need to act like the most successful club and show some ambition. Our ultimate goal is to win big trophies and we need to be making moves that'll increase our probability of doing so.

Do you only have to preform against top teams to show you can be a top player? Think you are being harsh on lad.

As for Fab I get what you mean but its one bad season. It happens! Question is can he get back to his best?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20970 on: Today at 10:05:40 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:02:49 am
Do you only have to preform against top teams to show you can be a top player? Think you are being harsh on lad.

As for Fab I get what you mean but its one bad season. It happens! Question is can he get back to his best?
Bajcetic is a very good young player but we shouldn't put too much pressure on him and see him as a fix in the short-term. His lack of experience means we should ease him in with respect to big games.

Fab needs to be moved on.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20971 on: Today at 10:05:48 am »
Quote
Christian Falk
Jürgen Klopp is always saying we have no chance, we have no chance. Don't believe him - hes also still hoping on Jude Bellingham!

https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1649680781902577664?s=46&t=I9B3N5FNSxFdHZy_BQFPZg

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,358
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20972 on: Today at 10:08:21 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:05:48 am
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1649680781902577664?s=46&t=I9B3N5FNSxFdHZy_BQFPZg



Christ theyll be people still linking us to him when hes doing the signing pictures in his City top
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20973 on: Today at 10:09:45 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:11:24 am
I remember something called Mysteries of Gold fondly.

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:21:16 am
Both Dogtanian and the Mysterious Cities of Gold were class and had boss theme tunes.

Yes! Loved them both. Willy Fogg was good too, I know Rafa was a big fan.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20974 on: Today at 10:16:24 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:55:48 am
https://twitter.com/pythaginboots/status/1647615640696500227?s=20

Do you think Declan Rice is a good fit for us?

That says he isnt press resistant. Bit of a worry if him and Trent up in midfield.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,677
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20975 on: Today at 10:20:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:24 am
That says he isnt press resistant. Bit of a worry if him and Trent up in midfield.

Then it includes a clip of him around 3.15 skipping away from a press in midfield.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20976 on: Today at 10:25:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:24 am
That says he isnt press resistant. Bit of a worry if him and Trent up in midfield.
He isn't great at receiving it under pressure on the half-turn. I noticed it when he came up against top-class opposition in the World Cup (France). Tends to pass the buck in those situations by passing sideways or backwards. The midfield as a whole (Rice+Hendo+Jude) couldn't play on the half-turn.

Is Ugarte good at it?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:55 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20977 on: Today at 10:26:17 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:20:44 am
Then it includes a clip of him around 3.15 skipping away from a press in midfield.

Yeah indeed ;D But watching him I would agree thats not his strength and you can get amongst him. But if you have 4 or 5 players back than you shouldnt have to worry too much about it.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20978 on: Today at 10:27:24 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:25:10 am
He isn't great at receiving it under pressure on the half-turn. I noticed it when he came up against top-class opposition in the World Cup (France). Tends to pass the buck in those situations by passing sideways or backwards.

Thing is that just shows how the numbers are mad. I know everyone loves Caicedo but he comes with a whole load of weaknesses as well.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20979 on: Today at 10:30:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:09:45 am
Yes! Loved them both. Willy Fogg was good too, I know Rafa was a big fan.

Willy Fogg, Dogtanian, Count Duckula, Thundercats, DangerMouse, Battle of the planets, Mysterious Cities of Gold, Ulysses, etc...They don't make them like they used to(Not that I'd know. I haven't watched cartoons in years).
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20980 on: Today at 10:30:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:24 am
Thing is that just shows how the numbers are mad. I know everyone loves Caicedo but he comes with a whole load of weaknesses as well.
But there's an element of truth in it. Rice struggles when he has to play on the half-turn to beat a press.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20981 on: Today at 10:34:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:30:20 am
But there's an element of truth in it. Rice struggles when he has to play on the half-turn to beat a press.

Yeah well, are you willing to forget that to sign him for £80m? Same with Caicedo, happy to sign him for that much?
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20982 on: Today at 10:36:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:30:20 am
But there's an element of truth in it. Rice struggles when he has to play on the half-turn to beat a press.

Every player has some weakness regardless of what pundits/experts say.

I know what stats might show but he is clearly one of the best CMs in the PL he walks into most sides there is your answer.

You also have to factor in who his managers are Moyes/Southgate both negative boring managers so maybe under instructions to not take risks.

Put simply there is lots of players who can improve us he is one of them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20983 on: Today at 10:40:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:44 am
Yeah well, are you willing to forget that to sign him for £80m? Same with Caicedo, happy to sign him for that much?
£80m is too much for Declan Rice. Caicedo is more rounded, better passer too.

£50m (£60-70m with English tax) for Rice is about right. He's a good player but you have to pair him with a press-resistant midfielder to mask his weaknesses just like how Thiago takes responsibility for that. Caicedo is like N'golo Kanté. Top player with a lot of potential. Given what players are going for now, he'd probably go for around £80m.

Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20984 on: Today at 10:40:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:44 am
Yeah well, are you willing to forget that to sign him for £80m? Same with Caicedo, happy to sign him for that much?
I can't say I've watched loads of Brighton but surely this isn't that much of an issue for him given how they play? They want teams to press them and play through with Caicedo at the base of midfield for this?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20985 on: Today at 10:46:17 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:40:37 am
I can't say I've watched loads of Brighton but surely this isn't that much of an issue for him given how they play? They want teams to press them and play through with Caicedo at the base of midfield for this?

Wouldnt say they play through Caicedo. More Gross and Mac Allister.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20986 on: Today at 10:46:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:40:15 am
£80m is too much for Declan Rice. Caicedo is more rounded, better passer too.

£50m (£60-70m with English tax) for Rice is about right. He's a good player but you have to pair him with a press-resistant midfielder to mask his weaknesses just like how Thiago takes responsibility for that. Caicedo is like N'golo Kanté. Top player with a lot of potential. Given what players are going for now, he'd probably go for around £80m.



Caicedo isnt a better passer than Rice.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,147
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20987 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
I don't think we will buy and out and out number 6. I think we will buy an 8 with good passing and defensive stats and convert them. And looking at the midfielders we are linked with only strengthens that supposition.
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20988 on: Today at 10:56:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:24 am
Thing is that just shows how the numbers are mad. I know everyone loves Caicedo but he comes with a whole load of weaknesses as well.

What are the whole load of weaknesses in Caicedos game?

In either a 6 or 4 role, hes outstanding.

Working with Klopp, hed improve on other facets.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20989 on: Today at 11:05:09 am »
I wouldn't mind us buying a number 6, whether converting an 8 or an existing one. Use Fabinho as backup/competition, and also using him as a backup centre back.

That would save us needing to get another centre back as people seem to assume that Joel is leaving.

Fab was very good at CB, the only problem was he didn't have Fabinho in front of him.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20990 on: Today at 11:05:51 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:56:36 am
What are the whole load of weaknesses in Caicedos game?

In either a 6 or 4 role, hes outstanding.

Working with Klopp, hed improve on other facets.

His passing isnt great. He isnt a 6 either, he is better being freedom to roam and win the ball back and give it to the better players.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,358
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20991 on: Today at 11:06:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:05:51 am
His passing isnt great. He isnt a 6 either, he is better being freedom to roam and win the ball back and give it to the better players.

Hed be a 6 for us though
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20992 on: Today at 11:07:26 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:06:26 am
He’d be a 6 for us though

Possibly, as Trent’s ‘heavy’. For £70-80m? Dunno.

For that id rather have your love child Ugarte.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20993 on: Today at 11:10:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:05:51 am
His passing isnt great. He isnt a 6 either, he is better being freedom to roam and win the ball back and give it to the better players.
https://twitter.com/EcuadorHeroes/status/1611026206651990016?s=20
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 520 521 522 523 524 [525]   Go Up
« previous next »
 