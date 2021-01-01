That's my thing. People act like you are crazy if you say Fabinho will be one ot our midfielders next season even though there's been no indication he's be on the way out.



Fabinho is a big player on big wages. He would only want to go to a top club and only a top club could afford him. I agree Peter, people act like it's FM and they could just sell him with a click of the fingers to get funds for the next player. It is really not that simple.



And it's not something to worry about anyway. We have plenty of players leaving this summer and enough money to buy starting players to transform the midfield. If Fabinho has to sit on the bench because we bring in someone better that's what will happen. It happened to Firmino, it's normal. I have no idea why people find that possibility hard to believe or unwelcome.



Fabinho is arguably not a good squad option anymore. He's not a player you can bring on to see out a game.In our FA cup tie against Brighton, we brought him on with 15 minutes to play and he was by far the worst player on the pitch. Also, he came on against Chelsea at home and they created started bypassing him easily and creating so many chances. 200,000 a week for a player that can't contribute anymore for a team with limited resources.You'd think we'd have learnt from this season. One of the reasons we are where we are today is because we didn't move players on when we should have. An inexperienced teenager looked a lot better than him but Bajcetic shouldn't be seen as a solution in the short term. Why? Because he struggled against our toughest opponents (i.e. Madrid and City)Liverpool Football Club is the most successful club in England not a pity party that accommodates underperforming players. Do people really believe we can seriously challenge with Bajcetic and Fabinho as our options or are we accepting mediocrity now? We need to act like the most successful club and show some ambition. Our ultimate goal is to win big trophies and we need to be making moves that'll increase our probability of doing so.