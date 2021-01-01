« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 520 521 522 523 524 [525]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 692135 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20960 on: Today at 09:06:26 am »
Good post Egyptian. We've changed our setup over the past couple of years. Last year Trent, Salah and the right sided 8 playing in triangles and all being really high up the pitch. Bringing in Thiago to replace Gini, a definite upgrade overall but also a downgrade in athleticism. A combination of these things, and the physical decline of certain players (probably Fabinho, definitely Henderson), means Fabinho simply isn't up to it anymore. I think prime Fabinho would often have struggled with the way we're setup these days, this Fabinho definitely does. Who knows how the inverting of Trent will work out but if all that does is swap the left sided 8 for Trent in terms of players staying behind the ball when in possession that won't help Fabinho, it'll still be just 4 players behind the ball and Fabinho will have too much space to cover.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,409
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20961 on: Today at 09:11:24 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Anyone remember Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds?

I've got the song going round in my head, but I really like it so it's no problem.

One for all and all for one,
Muskehounds are always ready.
One for all and all for one,
Helping everybody.
One for all and all for one,
It's a pretty story.
Sharing everything with fun,
That's the way to be.


Great tune.

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm
Best cartoon ever!
I remember something called Mysteries of Gold fondly.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20962 on: Today at 09:17:16 am »
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20963 on: Today at 09:21:16 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:11:24 am
Great tune.
I remember something called Mysteries of Gold fondly.

Both Dogtanian and the Mysterious Cities of Gold were class and had boss theme tunes.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,379
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20964 on: Today at 09:26:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm
And I would argue that in real life you can't push a player out of the club because you want to play Football Manager and sign 3 new starting midfielders in a single transfer window. Especially when the manager still rates that player, who has been voted in the top 15 players in the World (Ballon d'Or rankings) just 6 months earlier ...
That's my thing.  People act like you are crazy if you say Fabinho will be one ot our midfielders next season even though there's been no indication he's be on the way out.

Fabinho is a big player on big wages. He would only want to go to a top club and only a top club could afford him. I agree Peter, people act like it's FM and they could just sell him with a click of the fingers to get funds for the next player. It is really not that simple.

And it's not something to worry about anyway. We have plenty of players leaving this summer and enough money to buy starting players to transform the midfield. If Fabinho has to sit on the bench because we bring in someone better that's what will happen. It happened to Firmino, it's normal. I have no idea why people find that possibility hard to believe or unwelcome.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,409
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20965 on: Today at 09:28:22 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:21:16 am
Both Dogtanian and the Mysterious Cities of Gold were class and had boss theme tunes.
They should be back on TV. Want to see it again ;D
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20966 on: Today at 09:37:46 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:28:22 am
They should be back on TV. Want to see it again ;D

 I know it's not the same, but you can find some episodes on youtube.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pages: 1 ... 520 521 522 523 524 [525]   Go Up
« previous next »
 