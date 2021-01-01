Good post Egyptian. We've changed our setup over the past couple of years. Last year Trent, Salah and the right sided 8 playing in triangles and all being really high up the pitch. Bringing in Thiago to replace Gini, a definite upgrade overall but also a downgrade in athleticism. A combination of these things, and the physical decline of certain players (probably Fabinho, definitely Henderson), means Fabinho simply isn't up to it anymore. I think prime Fabinho would often have struggled with the way we're setup these days, this Fabinho definitely does. Who knows how the inverting of Trent will work out but if all that does is swap the left sided 8 for Trent in terms of players staying behind the ball when in possession that won't help Fabinho, it'll still be just 4 players behind the ball and Fabinho will have too much space to cover.