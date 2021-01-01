And I would argue that in real life you can't push a player out of the club because you want to play Football Manager and sign 3 new starting midfielders in a single transfer window. Especially when the manager still rates that player, who has been voted in the top 15 players in the World (Ballon d'Or rankings) just 6 months earlier ...



That's my thing. People act like you are crazy if you say Fabinho will be one ot our midfielders next season even though there's been no indication he's be on the way out.Fabinho is a big player on big wages. He would only want to go to a top club and only a top club could afford him. I agree Peter, people act like it's FM and they could just sell him with a click of the fingers to get funds for the next player. It is really not that simple.And it's not something to worry about anyway. We have plenty of players leaving this summer and enough money to buy starting players to transform the midfield. If Fabinho has to sit on the bench because we bring in someone better that's what will happen. It happened to Firmino, it's normal. I have no idea why people find that possibility hard to believe or unwelcome.