Offline mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20920 on: Yesterday at 07:09:37 pm »
Youre not replacing Fabinho with a tribunal fee. The transfer fee alone will be more than his contract across the three years.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20921 on: Yesterday at 07:10:13 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 04:22:39 pm
The difference between Fabinho and, say, Caicedo is not big enough to determine whether we are successful or not next season, especially when there are two other midfielders already joining as well.

As someone who watches Caicedo every week, and I respect Fabinho for everything hes delivered, respectfully I disagree.

Caicedo is a centre midfield monster, the perfect 4 or 6, regaining possession, countless recovery tackles when teams transition with pace against Brighton, driving the team forward, he keeps that going for 90 minutes.  As well as being an always positive character around the camp, hes got that hunger that comes from knowing where this journey has taken him.  At 21, hes only going to improve in all facets.  The desperation of Edu/Arteta in January was justified.

I really hope he ends up with Liverpool, youd all see him boss the opposition.  If not, its one we may well rue losing out on.  A club is going to get lucky with a great midfielder for many years.

Fabinho, its almost painful to watch, has suddenly hit the brakes.  Reverting to fouling in many games this season when outpaced.  Im fearful that red cards are just around the corner.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20922 on: Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 07:10:13 pm
As someone who watches Caicedo every week, and I respect Fabinho for everything hes delivered, respectfully I disagree.

Caicedo is a centre midfield monster, the perfect 4 or 6, regaining possession, countless recovery tackles when teams transition with pace against Brighton, driving the team forward, he keeps that going for 90 minutes.  As well as being an always positive character around the camp, hes got that hunger that comes from knowing where this journey has taken him.  At 21, hes only going to improve in all facets.  The desperation of Edu/Arteta in January was justified.

I really hope he ends up with Liverpool, youd all see him boss the opposition.  If not, its one we may well rue losing out on.  A club is going to get lucky with a great midfielder for many years.

Fabinho, its almost painful to watch, has suddenly hit the brakes.  Reverting to fouling in many games this season when outpaced.  Im fearful that red cards are just around the corner.

Fabinhos fouls per game is basically the same as last year when we almost won the lot. Whats changed is the focus on him from the media, so people think its gone up, when it hasnt.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20923 on: Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:23:59 pm
Caicedo would make a huge difference as a replacement for Fabinho.

Spot on mate.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20924 on: Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm
Fabinhos fouls per game is basically the same as last year when we won the lot. Whats changed is the focus on him from the media, so people think its gone up, when it hasnt.

Said as a Liverpool supporter and yes like ManU our players face media hyperbole on anything remotely negative, Fabinhos dished out two or three tackles this calendar year that wouldnt have surprised anyone as reds.  Normally when the teams playings shite and were getting overrun.

Obviously Im elated that he got away with it, but his luck may run out.

A prime Liverpool midfield destroying the opposition just doesnt give officials the excuse, its our players that face bad-losers hacking down.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20925 on: Yesterday at 07:32:01 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm
Said as a Liverpool supporter and yes like ManU our players face media hyperbole on anything remotely negative, Fabinhos dished out two or three tackles this calendar year that wouldnt have surprised anyone as reds.  Normally when the teams playings shite and were getting overrun.

Obviously Im elated that he got away with it, but his luck may run out.

A prime Liverpool midfield destroying the opposition just doesnt give officials the excuse, its our players that face bad-losers hacking down.


Doesnt change the stats and the only potential red card I can think of is the Brighton one.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20926 on: Yesterday at 07:56:32 pm »
The other thing worth noting on Fabinho was in January when his form dropped, he had just had a new kid. That can take a toll on anyone.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20927 on: Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm »
Ketchup certainly looks the part - huge lad, good pace. I wonder how good he is/can be.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20928 on: Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm
Ketchup certainly looks the part - huge lad, good pace. I wonder how good he is/can be.
Is there any reliable sauce saying we're showing interest?
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20929 on: Yesterday at 08:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:21:02 pm
Is there any reliable sauce saying we're showing interest?

I think there was one today mate, but it may have originated in Samie's arse.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20930 on: Yesterday at 08:26:25 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Yesterday at 07:10:13 pm
As someone who watches Caicedo every week, and I respect Fabinho for everything hes delivered, respectfully I disagree.

Caicedo is a centre midfield monster, the perfect 4 or 6, regaining possession, countless recovery tackles when teams transition with pace against Brighton, driving the team forward, he keeps that going for 90 minutes.  As well as being an always positive character around the camp, hes got that hunger that comes from knowing where this journey has taken him.  At 21, hes only going to improve in all facets.  The desperation of Edu/Arteta in January was justified.

I really hope he ends up with Liverpool, youd all see him boss the opposition.  If not, its one we may well rue losing out on.  A club is going to get lucky with a great midfielder for many years.

Fabinho, its almost painful to watch, has suddenly hit the brakes.  Reverting to fouling in many games this season when outpaced.  Im fearful that red cards are just around the corner.

We missed the boat last year with Caicedo and Fernandez, particularly Caicedo.

If Bellingham is out of our price range then we aren't getting Caicedo or Rice. You're talking a club record fee now, or thereabouts, for either.

We'll be shopping abroad and may get someone like Mount or Mc Allister if the costs aren't too prohibitive.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20931 on: Yesterday at 08:29:38 pm »
Lavia is really good player for 19 years old. Homegrown as well. Really worthwhile considering.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20932 on: Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm »
Liverpool are determined to test Bayern Munichs resolve over Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch is keen to play more frequently next season and that desire Liverpool can hope to use as leverage. [@dmlynch]
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20933 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:29:56 pm
Liverpool are determined to test Bayern Munichs resolve over Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch is keen to play more frequently next season and that desire Liverpool can hope to use as leverage. [@dmlynch]

The owl would be so proud.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20934 on: Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:56:32 pm
The other thing worth noting on Fabinho was in January when his form dropped, he had just had a new kid. That can take a toll on anyone.

His form was poor before that.
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20935 on: Yesterday at 08:34:02 pm »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20936 on: Yesterday at 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm
The owl would be so proud.
Sturridge needed his resolve tested though, why would you doubt a man whose tactics have etc etc
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20937 on: Yesterday at 08:35:48 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 08:14:37 pm
Ketchup certainly looks the part - huge lad, good pace. I wonder how good he is/can be.
I'm sure he'd be interested in coming if we put in a bid. Keen as mustard, you could say.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20938 on: Yesterday at 08:44:22 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 08:35:48 pm
I'm sure he'd be interested in coming if we put in a bid. Keen as mustard, you could say.

VVD is his hero.
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20939 on: Yesterday at 08:50:21 pm »
First time properly seen Lavia tonight and Im getting the links, looks a player.
Offline cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20940 on: Yesterday at 08:52:53 pm »
Like both Bella-Koptcha and Lavia for decent fees, not sure they would be starting quality for us in the short term though
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20941 on: Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:46:16 pm
You want us to keep 3 players on nearly 600k a week as squad players.
I would argue one needs to go.
Fabinho or else we are not getting ienough quality players to challenge for the league

And I would argue that in real life you can't push a player out of the club because you want to play Football Manager and sign 3 new starting midfielders in a single transfer window. Especially when the manager still rates that player, who has been voted in the top 15 players in the World (Ballon d'Or rankings) just 6 months earlier ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20942 on: Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:52:53 pm
Like both Bella-Koptcha and Lavia for decent fees, not sure they would be starting quality for us in the short term though
They should stay at Soton and develop.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20943 on: Yesterday at 11:23:37 pm »
Announce Alcatraz from Southampton
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20944 on: Yesterday at 11:30:50 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:09:37 pm
You’re not replacing Fabinho with a tribunal fee. The transfer fee alone will be more than his contract across the three years.
ironic thing is that you're actually advocating for this, when you talk of keeping the same three options for the 6 position next season (meaning Fabinho and at a stretch Henderson back up the Bacjcetic). Bajcetic in fact is even less than a tribunal fee

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:17:27 pm
Fabinho’s fouls per game is basically the same as last year when we almost won the lot. What’s changed is the focus on him from the media, so people think it’s gone up, when it hasn’t.
this is weird. you think the media are overstating his decline? he's barely been mentioned! its just that some of us can see the signals - you can cling to the prospect of him being better next season, but he's going to be no more capable of physically competing - in fact he'll certainly be less.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20945 on: Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm »
Keeping Fabinho and signing another defensive midfielder in the summer is not mutually exclusive. Despite the regular criticism from the usual suspects, Fabinho is still a good and versatile player. Therefore, if we do sign a new starting defensive midfielder in the summer, Fabinho as a competent backup for 3 positions still has a great value for us ...
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20946 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm
Keeping Fabinho and signing another defensive midfielder in the summer is not mutually exclusive. Despite the regular criticism from the usual suspects, Fabinho is still a good and versatile player. Therefore, if we do sign a new starting defensive midfielder in the summer, Fabinho as a competent backup for 3 positions still has a great value for us ...
He's not paid backup wages though is he? The coaching/medical team will have an idea of what the issue is, if there's background issues that none of us need to know about then fair enough, lets wait for him to get back up to speed, but if he's regularly running round the AXA like someone smoking 40 a day it's time to send him on the inevitable loan to Juventus. 
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20947 on: Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm »
Anyone remember Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds?

I've got the song going round in my head, but I really like it so it's no problem.

One for all and all for one,
Muskehounds are always ready.
One for all and all for one,
Helping everybody.
One for all and all for one,
It's a pretty story.
Sharing everything with fun,
That's the way to be.

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20948 on: Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Anyone remember Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds?

Best cartoon ever!

Curiously enough, just started reading The Three Musketeers as well.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20949 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm
Keeping Fabinho and signing another defensive midfielder in the summer is not mutually exclusive.
take that up with whoever thinks this, probably Mikey

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm
Despite the regular criticism from the usual suspects, Fabinho is still a good and versatile player.
go read the fabinho topic and search my posts, you'll discover you're making up imaginary shite again! ;D

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm
Therefore, if we do sign a new starting defensive midfielder in the summer, Fabinho as a competent backup for 3 positions still has a great value for us ...
also, sorry, but in a klopp team - unless we drastically change system - he is not versatile in his current physical form. i have every confidence he'd showcase his skillset much better in a more compact team and less physical league, but the physical demands placed on full backs and centre backs (sprinting in particular) in our team are the exact things he's struggled with all season - and the 6 position is the only place he can play now.

describing someone on £200,000 a weak to be a backup number 6, who isn't able to keep up with play for 90 minutes and is drastically slower making tackles this season, as "great value" is wild. that's over £30 million pounds for him to play at this level or worse for the next three years. it's not just inaccurate, it's genuine delusion.

he's been a brilliant player for us - the highlight being playing a one man midfield in the Barca home leg tackling everything that moved, while everyone else was running around wildly. but he's not at that level anymore - and his skillset in possession isn't exactly Gerrard 2013-14 - we can't afford to build the team around his remaining competencies, and to mask his physical deficiencies. we might not sell him, but we'd be negligent not to sound out the idea. for his sake as well as ours, i'm sure he'd lke to return to dominating opponents
Offline Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20950 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm
Best cartoon ever!

Curiously enough, just started reading The Three Musketeers as well.

Have you ever watched it back?  Dogtanian is such a prick  ;D
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20951 on: Today at 12:18:18 am »
I do wonder if fabinho is playing through so discomfort this season. Maybe he will be rejuvenated next season. Who knows
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20952 on: Today at 12:56:45 am »

It's not only about Fabinho. We play the right sided midfielder further up and Fabinho since last season proved he is a weak point in this setup. You play to his strengths or get someone with more pace.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20953 on: Today at 12:58:40 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Have you ever watched it back?  Dogtanian is such a prick  ;D
Well, he is French. The theme song also follows one of the cardinal laws of pop: Any song with barking dogs in is great.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20954 on: Today at 02:28:30 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:18:18 am
I do wonder if fabinho is playing through so discomfort this season. Maybe he will be rejuvenated next season. Who knows
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:56:45 am
It's not only about Fabinho. We play the right sided midfielder further up and Fabinho since last season proved he is a weak point in this setup. You play to his strengths or get someone with more pace.
He played like this when we signed him for about 6 months. Not sure if he will ever get to where he was but I get the feeling when watching him that its a confidence/drive problem more than him losing legs since it didnt look like he had any to begin with. I remember him looking like a statue when he first came in.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20955 on: Today at 07:11:09 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:28:30 am
He played like this when we signed him for about 6 months. Not sure if he will ever get to where he was but I get the feeling when watching him that its a confidence/drive problem more than him losing legs since it didnt look like he had any to begin with. I remember him looking like a statue when he first came in.
The Mf was mess overall like the first half of the season. Also he a first time father like in January or something, maybe he wasn't getting all the rest/sleep etc at some point also.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20956 on: Today at 07:13:41 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:11:09 am
The Mf was mess overall like the first half of the season. Also he a first time father like in January or something, maybe he wasn't getting all the rest/sleep etc at some point also.

Are you suggesting that Fabinho is human? Such thing is not allowed these days with the modern football customers ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20957 on: Today at 07:55:48 am »
https://twitter.com/pythaginboots/status/1647615640696500227?s=20

Do you think Declan Rice is a good fit for us?
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20958 on: Today at 08:02:34 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
Have you ever watched it back?  Dogtanian is such a prick  ;D

He is a bit, yeah.

Also, I have a bit of a problem in that when I'm reading the book, I'm imagining the characters as animals.
