Keeping Fabinho and signing another defensive midfielder in the summer is not mutually exclusive.

Despite the regular criticism from the usual suspects, Fabinho is still a good and versatile player.

Therefore, if we do sign a new starting defensive midfielder in the summer, Fabinho as a competent backup for 3 positions still has a great value for us ...

take that up with whoever thinks this, probably Mikeygo read the fabinho topic and search my posts, you'll discover you're making up imaginary shite again!also, sorry, but in a klopp team - unless we drastically change system - he is not versatile in his current physical form. i have every confidence he'd showcase his skillset much better in a more compact team and less physical league, but the physical demands placed on full backs and centre backs (sprinting in particular) in our team are the exact things he's struggled with all season - and the 6 position is the only place he can play now.describing someone on £200,000 a weak to be a backup number 6, who isn't able to keep up with play for 90 minutes and is drastically slower making tackles this season, as "great value" is wild. that's over £30 million pounds for him to play at this level or worse for the next three years. it's not just inaccurate, it's genuine delusion.he's been a brilliant player for us - the highlight being playing a one man midfield in the Barca home leg tackling everything that moved, while everyone else was running around wildly. but he's not at that level anymore - and his skillset in possession isn't exactly Gerrard 2013-14 - we can't afford to build the team around his remaining competencies, and to mask his physical deficiencies. we might not sell him, but we'd be negligent not to sound out the idea. for his sake as well as ours, i'm sure he'd lke to return to dominating opponents