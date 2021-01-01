« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:09:37 pm
Youre not replacing Fabinho with a tribunal fee. The transfer fee alone will be more than his contract across the three years.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:10:13 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:22:39 pm
The difference between Fabinho and, say, Caicedo is not big enough to determine whether we are successful or not next season, especially when there are two other midfielders already joining as well.

As someone who watches Caicedo every week, and I respect Fabinho for everything hes delivered, respectfully I disagree.

Caicedo is a centre midfield monster, the perfect 4 or 6, regaining possession, countless recovery tackles when teams transition with pace against Brighton, driving the team forward, he keeps that going for 90 minutes.  As well as being an always positive character around the camp, hes got that hunger that comes from knowing where this journey has taken him.  At 21, hes only going to improve in all facets.  The desperation of Edu/Arteta in January was justified.

I really hope he ends up with Liverpool, youd all see him boss the opposition.  If not, its one we may well rue losing out on.  A club is going to get lucky with a great midfielder for many years.

Fabinho, its almost painful to watch, has suddenly hit the brakes.  Reverting to fouling in many games this season when outpaced.  Im fearful that red cards are just around the corner.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:17:27 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 07:10:13 pm
As someone who watches Caicedo every week, and I respect Fabinho for everything hes delivered, respectfully I disagree.

Caicedo is a centre midfield monster, the perfect 4 or 6, regaining possession, countless recovery tackles when teams transition with pace against Brighton, driving the team forward, he keeps that going for 90 minutes.  As well as being an always positive character around the camp, hes got that hunger that comes from knowing where this journey has taken him.  At 21, hes only going to improve in all facets.  The desperation of Edu/Arteta in January was justified.

I really hope he ends up with Liverpool, youd all see him boss the opposition.  If not, its one we may well rue losing out on.  A club is going to get lucky with a great midfielder for many years.

Fabinho, its almost painful to watch, has suddenly hit the brakes.  Reverting to fouling in many games this season when outpaced.  Im fearful that red cards are just around the corner.

Fabinhos fouls per game is basically the same as last year when we almost won the lot. Whats changed is the focus on him from the media, so people think its gone up, when it hasnt.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:18:05 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:23:59 pm
Caicedo would make a huge difference as a replacement for Fabinho.

Spot on mate.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:23:00 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:17:27 pm
Fabinhos fouls per game is basically the same as last year when we won the lot. Whats changed is the focus on him from the media, so people think its gone up, when it hasnt.

Said as a Liverpool supporter and yes like ManU our players face media hyperbole on anything remotely negative, Fabinhos dished out two or three tackles this calendar year that wouldnt have surprised anyone as reds.  Normally when the teams playings shite and were getting overrun.

Obviously Im elated that he got away with it, but his luck may run out.

A prime Liverpool midfield destroying the opposition just doesnt give officials the excuse, its our players that face bad-losers hacking down.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:32:01 pm
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 07:23:00 pm
Said as a Liverpool supporter and yes like ManU our players face media hyperbole on anything remotely negative, Fabinhos dished out two or three tackles this calendar year that wouldnt have surprised anyone as reds.  Normally when the teams playings shite and were getting overrun.

Obviously Im elated that he got away with it, but his luck may run out.

A prime Liverpool midfield destroying the opposition just doesnt give officials the excuse, its our players that face bad-losers hacking down.


Doesnt change the stats and the only potential red card I can think of is the Brighton one.
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 07:56:32 pm
The other thing worth noting on Fabinho was in January when his form dropped, he had just had a new kid. That can take a toll on anyone.
