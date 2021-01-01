The difference between Fabinho and, say, Caicedo is not big enough to determine whether we are successful or not next season, especially when there are two other midfielders already joining as well.



As someone who watches Caicedo every week, and I respect Fabinho for everything hes delivered, respectfully I disagree.Caicedo is a centre midfield monster, the perfect 4 or 6, regaining possession, countless recovery tackles when teams transition with pace against Brighton, driving the team forward, he keeps that going for 90 minutes. As well as being an always positive character around the camp, hes got that hunger that comes from knowing where this journey has taken him. At 21, hes only going to improve in all facets. The desperation of Edu/Arteta in January was justified.I really hope he ends up with Liverpool, youd all see him boss the opposition. If not, its one we may well rue losing out on. A club is going to get lucky with a great midfielder for many years.Fabinho, its almost painful to watch, has suddenly hit the brakes. Reverting to fouling in many games this season when outpaced. Im fearful that red cards are just around the corner.