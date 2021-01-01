Keeping players is far cheaper than buying new ones, so the less we buy with the funds we’re given, the more we can do with it, by my reckoning.
no its not. that isn't a rule. it's entirely fee and salary dependent. examples:Fabinho
lets say he's on 200k a week, and has three years left on contract. that's costing the club £31.2mil. 10.4 mil per yearYoung british mid (think a Solanke/Ings/Elliot/Carvalho type tribunal deal)
sign them for £15mil - lets say hes on 50k a week, on a four year contract. thats costing the club £25.4mil. just over 6.2 mil per year
in this example, buying a player is much cheaper than keeping one.
If we have a player on a big contract, lets say Fabinho as in the example above, you can free up money in the budget not just from receipt of a fee, but from not having to pay the entirety of their expensive contract out for the next few years.
for example, if LFC are offered £10mil for Fabinho this summer and he leaves - the clubs potential budget over the next three years has gone up £41.2mil (almost £14mil per year, if spread out)
keeping players is expensive, if they have big contracts - it's as simple as that