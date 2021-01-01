If you think Klopp will keep Fabinho then either you think Klopp doesnt know what it takes to be successful anymore or youre going overboard on Fabinho. If its the former then you should be questioning whether Klopp is the right manager, if its the latter then maybe you should temper your criticism of Fabinho, because if it was that bad, there should be no doubt in your mind that Klopp would get rid of him.



Klopp is not keeping anyone around through loyalty. If theyre here next season, its because he thinks they can do a job for us in a successful season.



Klopp dropped him earlier in the season. Since he's come back into the team, he's been better overall (but not immune to poor games where he's a few yards off the pace). But even his best performances this season are several notches down on his form of 2/3/4 years ago - and definitely below the standard we need, given the 6's importance to our tactical approach and high press/high line.My argument is that, if keeping him here made zero difference to our overall transfer strategy and we brought in a top quality 6 regardless, fine, keep him around. But we know that if Fabinho stays, we won't sign the top quality 6 that we've been screaming out for all this season.We definitely need 3 top quality midfielders (or midfielders who can do a top quality job in the roles Klopp and his team give them, is probably more accurate). Because Thiago (and potentially Bajcetic) apart, our midfield options are below the standard we require.Jones & Elliot are fine for squad/back-up players, but [at this stage of their careers at least] are well short of the quality of players like Thiago, or peak Henderson/Wijnaldum/Fabinho.