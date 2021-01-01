« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:14:50 pm
Then lets mention it. First off, you and I have widely different views of what makes a "successful team" - 4 points in two games isn't it for me.

He played in a game where Arsenal battered us for half an hour, playing around Fabinho and making our team look slow and lethargic. They then wilted and practically beat themselves, putting in a pathetic performance where they got in their head. We got our equaliser and could have had a third, but in the last couple of minutes we allowed a counter attack which we should have conceded. He was present during the 2-2, but I don't think he excelled - and the 'success' we had of one point was because of the attacking quality of the team, one area our team still does well (when in possession). Arsenal also drew 2-2 with West Ham in similar circumstances a week later, so I don't think we can really pat ourselves on the back too much for it.

Leeds game, and his mistakes, already mentioned. But yes, he was present. Goals change games. Once we had the lead, his role was much lower stakes (as with United game) - when the opposition are desperate and without direction (either because of awful defending - Leeds - or downing tools - United) the 6 role becomes a lot easier to perform adequately. Incidentally, Hodgson's palace put 4 past Leeds the game before so again I wouldn't be declaring our win the sign of a successful team

The point is, it's not like we are forfeiting the game by playing him, which seems to be the belief of some people in here.

He also played in two wins over City, a 7-0 battering of United, a victory of Napoli, half of Newcastle's defeats this season, an away win over a resurgent Villa, a 7-1 thrashing of Rangers and a 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth. These games were all signs that we can be successful and aren't as far away from challenging again as people would have us believe.

Yes he has had problems this season, but to suggest there is no way he can play a part in a squad that bounce back and be successful next year is bollocks. He has played far too often this season, nobody is arguing with that, but give him less games, in a new system with fresh legs around him and he's more than capable of doing his bit.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:31:20 pm
The point is, it's not like we are forfeiting the game by playing him, which seems to be the belief of some people in here.

He also played in two wins over City, a 7-0 battering of United, a victory of Napoli, half of Newcastle's defeats this season, an away win over a resurgent Villa, a 7-1 thrashing of Rangers and a 9-0 hammering of Bournemouth. These games were all signs that we can be successful and aren't as far away from challenging again as people would have us believe.

Yes he has had problems this season, but to suggest there is no way he can play a part in a squad that bounce back and be successful next year is bollocks. He has played far too often this season, nobody is arguing with that, but give him less games, in a new system with fresh legs around him and he's more than capable of doing his bit.
Brentford had super results this season too.
It is about consistency which these midfield players cannot reproduce because there legs are going.
Look at Mane & Gini both declined.
We will still get the occasional performance but not the consistency.

Henderson as a squad player is fine. Maybe Fabinho too but then can we afford such costly squad players.
Keep Henderson but we need to start selling some players not let them all age on our watch.
We need to be more ruthless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:20:09 am
If we want to challenge, we have to be buying a 6. There is no justification whatsoever to make do with what we already have. Thiago isn't a 6. Hendo and Fab has been off-form and were dropped in January.



I couldn't agree more.

One of the arts of a great manager is to know when a player has reached their peak and beginning to decline - then move them on whilst they still have some value. Keeping Fabinho in the hope he rediscovers his form of 2/3 years ago would be a massive, massive gamble that even the drunkest of punters would shy away from.

His decline has been season-long. Yes, he's had games where he's looked like he's been, say, 70-80% of 'peak Fab', but in most games against against lively opposition flooding forward in numbers, he's looked like way short of the level we require.

The pace of the Premier League is manic, and he's no longer got the physical attributes to be good enough for us.

Finances dictate that we cannot keep him AND sign a top quality 6. So our choice it to replace him, or keep him and almost certainly be faced with exactly the same defensive protection problems we've had this season that's turned us into mid-table also-rans.

I cannot get my head around anyone advocating that we keep Fabinho and not sign a replacement 6.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:35:56 pm
Brentford had super results this season too.
It is about consistency which these midfield players cannot reproduce because there legs are going.
Look at Mane & Gini both declined.
We will still get the occasional performance but not the consistency.

Henderson as a squad player is fine. Maybe Fabinho too but then can we afford such costly squad players.
Keep Henderson but we need to start selling some players not let them all age on our watch.
We need to be more ruthless.


Great post, and nail on head.

We're Liverpool. We exist to win trophies. Not be a retirement home for ageing players who used to be good for us.

I agree keep Henderson - let him take on the Milner role (and Henderson is also a fantastic club captain/ambassador). But there's only room for one of these.

People wanting to keep Fabinho are generally pencilling him in as first choice 6, when he's no longer good enough.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I think Klopp will keep Fabinho. What do you think?
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:50:34 pm
I think Klopp will keep Fabinho. What do you think?

I'd be very surprised if Fabinho isn't here next season. Contract-wise he'd be difficult to move on due to his age, wages and recent performances. In terms of performance levels, he has looked exhausted and exposed by the rest of the team playing poorly, so I think we might be expecting him to fare better next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:44:12 pm

Great post, and nail on head.

We're Liverpool. We exist to win trophies. Not be a retirement home for ageing players who used to be good for us.

I agree keep Henderson - let him take on the Milner role (and Henderson is also a fantastic club captain/ambassador). But there's only room for one of these.

People wanting to keep Fabinho are generally pencilling him in as first choice 6, when he's no longer good enough.

Agree on all counts, the attitude of "one more season" has resulted in the season we've had, it's probably Jurgen's weakest trait (out of very few weak traits), not moving players on at the perfect time, but obviously it's a tough skill and we can't see the other positive aspects a more senior player can have on the squad, we just see the poor performance on the Saturday and want then moved on immediately.  I think hoping Fabinho and Henderson will rediscover some semblance of the form they've had is nothing more than blind faith at the moment and I don't think we can really bet the next few seasons on that.  There is certainly room for an elder statesman in the squad and that should certainly be hendo, but we certainly need a sprinkling of youth and energy  around him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 03:50:34 pm
I think Klopp will keep Fabinho. What do you think?


I fear he will - but really hope he doesn't. It'll be a big test of Klopp's claim that he isn't 'too loyal' (if he keeps Fabinho, it's because he's being too loyal, plain and simple)


It's not like he's been injured and taken a couple of months to get back up to speed. He was woeful from game 1 and has barely improved through the course of the season.

And he'll be 30 early next season, so his decline is likely age-related (this obviously happens at different ages with players)

Said a bit ago that him moving to a less manic league like Spain or Italy could prolong his career.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:57:52 pm
I'd be very surprised if Fabinho isn't here next season. Contract-wise he'd be difficult to move on due to his age, wages and recent performances. In terms of performance levels, he has looked exhausted and exposed by the rest of the team playing poorly, so I think we might be expecting him to fare better next season.

Why would he be exhausted?
Hes had regular significant breaks the last 12 months and played less than a lot of our first XI last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:02:05 pm

I fear he will - but really hope he doesn't. It'll be a big test of Klopp's claim that he isn't 'too loyal' (if he keeps Fabinho, it's because he's being too loyal, plain and simple)


It's not like he's been injured and taken a couple of months to get back up to speed. He was woeful from game 1 and has barely improved through the course of the season.

And he'll be 30 early next season, so his decline is likely age-related (this obviously happens at different ages with players)

Said a bit ago that him moving to a less manic league like Spain or Italy could prolong his career.



The problem is not being able to get a good fee or move.  The PL's dominance financially makes it so difficult.  Real Madrid moved on from Casemiro even though he still had some fuel left in the tank, but that was because United were willing to pay (the fee and wages).  The Italian and Spanish sides don't have the money relative to the PL.  There are so many options (Inter, Milan, Napoli, Juve, Roma, Real, Barca, Atletico, Sevilla, etc), but realistically, how many of those teams would want him and could afford him?
King Kenny.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:02:05 pm

I fear he will - but really hope he doesn't. It'll be a big test of Klopp's claim that he isn't 'too loyal' (if he keeps Fabinho, it's because he's being too loyal, plain and simple)


It's not like he's been injured and taken a couple of months to get back up to speed. He was woeful from game 1 and has barely improved through the course of the season.

And he'll be 30 early next season, so his decline is likely age-related (this obviously happens at different ages with players)

Said a bit ago that him moving to a less manic league like Spain or Italy could prolong his career.

If you think Klopp will keep Fabinho then either you think Klopp doesnt know what it takes to be successful anymore or youre going overboard on Fabinho. If its the former then you should be questioning whether Klopp is the right manager, if its the latter then maybe you should temper your criticism of Fabinho, because if it was that bad, there should be no doubt in your mind that Klopp would get rid of him.

Klopp is not keeping anyone around through loyalty. If theyre here next season, its because he thinks they can do a job for us in a successful season.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:07:01 pm
If you think Klopp will keep Fabinho then either you think Klopp doesnt know what it takes to be successful anymore or youre going overboard on Fabinho. If its the former then you should be questioning whether Klopp is the right manager, if its the latter then maybe you should temper your criticism of Fabinho.

Dont be so dramatic - every manager has blind spots or over estimates, under estimates a player or hopes for a turn around that doesnt come or has their hands tied by a contract etc etc etc

With Fabinho whether hes first choice or not is more important that whether he leaves or stays
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
It is estimated that Brighton will ask for £60m for Alexis Mac Allister in the summer, with Liverpool and Manchester United the favourites for his signature. [@gastonedul]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:09:02 pm
Dont be so dramatic - every manager has blind spots or over estimates, under estimates a player or hopes for a turn around that doesnt come or has their hands tied by a contract etc etc etc

With Fabinho whether hes first choice or not is more important that whether he leaves or stays

Im not the one being dramatic. Im of the same mind as you for the most part, though I wouldnt suppose to be a better judge than Jurgen personally. Its the people in here saying if Fabinho is not sold then we have not chance of being successful that Im trying to tell to limit their criticisms, because its not as dramatic as is being made out.

See the post below, as an example.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:12:13 pm
Im not the one being dramatic. Im of the same mind as you for the most part. Its the people in here saying if Fabinho is not sold then we have not chance of being successful that Im trying to tell to limit their criticisms, because its not as dramatic as is being made out.
it will reduce our transfer budget and we won't get a mobile 6.
It is crucial he is moved on.
Either on loan or sold
Unless we sell a midfilder we are only getting 2 in which won't be enough.

That would mean possibly only 3 new players which isn't enough.
Unless we sell some players we wont get many in. That is clear with how we operate
So to continue to let players leave on a free & then wonder why a pressing team/manager syart struggling with an old squad is very frustating
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:06:15 pm
The problem is not being able to get a good fee or move.  The PL's dominance financially makes it so difficult.  Real Madrid moved on from Casemiro even though he still had some fuel left in the tank, but that was because United were willing to pay (the fee and wages).  The Italian and Spanish sides don't have the money relative to the PL.  There are so many options (Inter, Milan, Napoli, Juve, Roma, Real, Barca, Atletico, Sevilla, etc), but realistically, how many of those teams would want him and could afford him?

He's on around £180k/week.

Even if we have to lower the transfer fee to facilitate a move (ie, effectively subsidising his new contract) it should be done.

The alternative is that we keep him, not have him in the team (or, worse, play him and the overall quality of the team declines) and lose money that way.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:16:17 pm
it will reduce our transfer budget and we won't get a mobile 6.
It is crucial he is moved on.
Either on loan or sold
Unless we sell a midfilder we are only getting 2 in which won't be enough.

That would mean possibly only 3 new players which isn't enough.
Unless we sell some players we wont get many in. That is clear with how we operate
So to continue to let players leave on a free & then wonder why a pressing team/manager syart struggling with an old squad is very frustating

The difference between Fabinho and, say, Caicedo is not big enough to determine whether we are successful or not next season, especially when there are two other midfielders already joining as well.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 01:54:05 pm
Is Delaney reputable?

I'd say so, although he typically doesn't wade into transfer rumours
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:22:39 pm
The difference between Fabinho and, say, Caicedo is not big enough to determine whether we are successful or not next season, especially when there are two other midfielders already joining as well.
Caicedo would make a huge difference as a replacement for Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:23:59 pm
Caicedo would make a huge difference as a replacement for Fabinho.

Agree to disagree.

Thats not the difference between us challenging and not.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:07:01 pm
If you think Klopp will keep Fabinho then either you think Klopp doesnt know what it takes to be successful anymore or youre going overboard on Fabinho. If its the former then you should be questioning whether Klopp is the right manager, if its the latter then maybe you should temper your criticism of Fabinho, because if it was that bad, there should be no doubt in your mind that Klopp would get rid of him.

Klopp is not keeping anyone around through loyalty. If theyre here next season, its because he thinks they can do a job for us in a successful season.


Klopp dropped him earlier in the season. Since he's come back into the team, he's been better overall (but not immune to poor games where he's a few yards off the pace). But even his best performances this season are several notches down on his form of 2/3/4 years ago - and definitely below the standard we need, given the 6's importance to our tactical approach and high press/high line.

My argument is that, if keeping him here made zero difference to our overall transfer strategy and we brought in a top quality 6 regardless, fine, keep him around. But we know that if Fabinho stays, we won't sign the top quality 6 that we've been screaming out for all this season.

We definitely need 3 top quality midfielders (or midfielders who can do a top quality job in the roles Klopp and his team give them, is probably more accurate). Because Thiago (and potentially Bajcetic) apart, our midfield options are below the standard we require.

Jones & Elliot are fine for squad/back-up players, but [at this stage of their careers at least] are well short of the quality of players like Thiago, or peak Henderson/Wijnaldum/Fabinho.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:15:02 pm
It isnt about minutes.
Its about our midfield being awful for nearly all the season.
We have some good wins.
If Fabinho & Henderson are still receiving 2000 mins next year we are in big trouble.
A year older.
Now isn't the time for you acting like we have a super squad, We are 8th in the table with an aging midfield.
We also dont like you claimed have huge money to afford Bellingham or a signing of that stature. This points to us realising a year too late we need a overhaul.

Of course it is. You just don't get the post, and I am too tired to explain it over and over again. Therefore, I will only repost it again:

Quote
How many midfielders do we need? Lets go through our current midfielders, and their playing time this season:

Fabinho - 2,890
Elliott - 2,152
Henderson - 2,096
Thiago - 1,902
Milner - 1,127 (out of contract)
Bajcetic - 931
Jones - 548
AOC - 491 (out of contract)
Keita - 486 (out of contract)
Clark - 73
Frauendorf - 66
Arthur - 13 (out of contract)
Morton - on loan
Clarkson - on loan

1. If we take a look at our midfielders who are out of contract this summer (Milner, Ox, Keita, Arthur), we will see that they have played a total of 2,117 minutes so far this season. Slightly less than Elliott alone.

2. If we are keeping Jones and not sending Bajcetic on loan, it is reasonable to expect that their playing time next season will increase, especially if Jones improves his fitness.

3. It is to be expected that the playing time of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson will decrease next season, but I still expect them to be in the 1,500-2,000 minutes range.

Taking everything mentioned above into consideration, I'd say that we need two midfielders of starting quality who can play 2,500-3,000 minutes each for us next season. The distribution of the playing time between New Midfielder 1, New midfielder 2, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic will depend on the European competition we will participate in, and our success in the domestic cups ...

Now do the maths, but this time include 2 quality starting midfielders with 3,000 minutes each ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:28:55 pm

Klopp dropped him earlier in the season. Since he's come back into the team, he's been better overall (but not immune to poor games where he's a few yards off the pace). But even his best performances this season are several notches down on his form of 2/3/4 years ago - and definitely below the standard we need, given the 6's importance to our tactical approach and high press/high line.

My argument is that, if keeping him here made zero difference to our overall transfer strategy and we brought in a top quality 6 regardless, fine, keep him around. But we know that if Fabinho stays, we won't sign the top quality 6 that we've been screaming out for all this season.

We definitely need 3 top quality midfielders (or midfielders who can do a top quality job in the roles Klopp and his team give them, is probably more accurate). Because Thiago (and potentially Bajcetic) apart, our midfield options are below the standard we require.

Jones & Elliot are fine for squad/back-up players, but [at this stage of their careers at least] are well short of the quality of players like Thiago, or peak Henderson/Wijnaldum/Fabinho.

Thanks for laying that out.

I dont see the situation as dire as all that, but I can see youre not alone.

What I want to ensure is that we arent going into next season with a negative frame of mind as a fanbase if we are to do less business than people are demanding, which seems likely to me.

My posts here are more around what I expect us to do, because I find that more interesting than what I want us to do. Klopp is the best manager in the world, so whatever we do Ill trust, so Ill bounce into next season. I just get the feeling thats no necessarily how everyone sees it, and if that translate into Anfield on the first weekend of the season then thatll be a bigger problem than if Fabinho is starting or not.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:41:45 pm
Of course it is. You just don't get the post, and I am too tired to explain it over and over again. Therefore, I will only repost it again:

Now do the maths, but this time include 2 quality starting midfielders with 3,000 minutes each ...
You want us to keep 3 players on nearly 600k a week as squad players.
I would argue one needs to go.
Fabinho or else we are not getting ienough quality players to challenge for the league

But you did think we were getting Mbappe & Bellingham so maybe that explains it.

You have done this all year after one result all is good with our squad & we have Tyler Morton to comeback. Then disappear when we show how inconsistent we are
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:41:45 pm
Of course it is. You just don't get the post, and I am too tired to explain it over and over again. Therefore, I will only repost it again:

Now do the maths, but this time include 2 quality starting midfielders with 3,000 minutes each ...

Its both isn't it? We need to massively improve the standard of the midfield and that leads to questions of paying huge wages to Fabinho/ Hendo/ Thiago that their minutes don't justify.

This season has been such a shitshow that tough decisions have to be made on the current squad- its arguable at least one of the above named three should leave this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:46:16 pm
You want us to keep 3 players on nearly 600k a week as squad players.
I would argue one needs to go.
Fabinho or else we are not getting ienough quality players to challenge for the league

But you did think we were getting Mbappe & Bellingham so maybe that explains it.

You have done this all year after one result all is good with our squad & we have Tyler Morton to comeback. Then disappear when we show how inconsistent we are

Arent our contracts massively incentive based, so their contracts will be massively reduced through being less successful this season and playing less next anyway, so theyre nowhere near £600k?
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:50:39 pm
Arent our contracts massively incentive based, so their contracts will be massively reduced through being less successful this season and playing less next anyway, so theyre nowhere near £600k?

Think he meant all 3 combined are on £600k.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:50:39 pm
Arent our contracts massively incentive based, so their contracts will be massively reduced through being less successful this season and playing less next anyway, so theyre nowhere near £600k?

I think their base salaries are reported as £200k/ week Thaigo, Fabinho £180k/ week and Hendo at £140k/week, bonuses will be on top of that. £27m per year is a good chunk of money to spend on players who physically are past their best isn't it? Selling Fabinho this summer and letting Thiago see out his last 12 months is probably the best we can do from a resources point of view, others and the manager may see things differently
