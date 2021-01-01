How many midfielders do we need? Lets go through our current midfielders, and their playing time this season:



Fabinho - 2,890

Elliott - 2,152

Henderson - 2,096

Thiago - 1,902

Milner - 1,127 (out of contract)

Bajcetic - 931

Jones - 548

AOC - 491 (out of contract)

Keita - 486 (out of contract)

Clark - 73

Frauendorf - 66

Arthur - 13 (out of contract)

Morton - on loan

Clarkson - on loan



1. If we take a look at our midfielders who are out of contract this summer (Milner, Ox, Keita, Arthur), we will see that they have played a total of 2,117 minutes so far this season. Slightly less than Elliott alone.



2. If we are keeping Jones and not sending Bajcetic on loan, it is reasonable to expect that their playing time next season will increase, especially if Jones improves his fitness.



3. It is to be expected that the playing time of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson will decrease next season, but I still expect them to be in the 1,500-2,000 minutes range.



Taking everything mentioned above into consideration, I'd say that we need two midfielders of starting quality who can play 2,500-3,000 minutes each for us next season. The distribution of the playing time between New Midfielder 1, New midfielder 2, Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Jones and Bajcetic will depend on the European competition we will participate in, and our success in the domestic cups ...



It isnt about minutes.Its about our midfield being awful for nearly all the season.We have some good wins.If Fabinho & Henderson are still receiving 2000 mins next year we are in big trouble.A year older.Now isn't the time for you acting like we have a super squad, We are 8th in the table with an aging midfield.We also dont like you claimed have huge money to afford Bellingham or a signing of that stature. This points to us realising a year too late we need a overhaul.