We werent linked with Fabinho before he joined us out of the blue, Mendes client as well. One last hurrah for the Ward and Mendes link up?



Were either not signing a number 6, seeing as nobody in the position has been strongly linked, or we are going to pull out a surprise Fabinho / Gakpo type deal, which has already been signed and sealed, but has just been kept under wraps.Im presuming its the first option, since the surprise deals are less common than the targets we know well in advance, but Im happy to be proven wrong. The rationale behind not buying a no 6, is that buying two eights frees up Thiago and Henderson to do more of that work, whilst in general Bajcetic and Fabinho can cover most of that work between them.I think the difference people are missing with regards to signing two midfielders this summer is, wed be signing two starters, dropping at least two of this seasons main three down to backups or rotation options, and potentially the same happening to Fabinho, depending on our faith in Bajcetic.Whilst people may argue this leaves us in the same situation with two midfielders in and two out (Im assuming for now Milner signs another contract), this logic ignores that the two out are our last available midfielders and the two players we are most strongly linked with have little to no history of injuries, so plainly we are not in the same situation in terms of the likely minutes the midfielders will be available. Out of those left, only Thiago can be really considered injury prone.Having 9 midfielders in the squad is more than enough, especially if you expect at least 8 of them to be available for the majority of games. Our issue this year has not been getting midfielders on the pitch, its been getting fit and adequately rotated midfielders on the pitch in a system that provides suitable protection for the defence particularly against fast paced counter attacks.We seem to have addressed the system by ensuring the more attacking of the midfielders is on the opposite side to Trent, whilst allowing Trent to roam into midfield creating overloads and unleashing is world class creativity in more unpredictable spaces, whilst the right-sided centre midfielder, of the more defensive persuasion, is primed to cover him when he drifts inside. If we are comfortable with this set up, then the issue we need to sort is ensuring fresh legs are on the pitch. Signing two centre-midfielders arguably does this, for the reasons stated above, and give us multiple combinations of midfields that wed happily start in most games. Rotating Bajcetic and Fabinho at DM, Mount, Thiago and Jones at LCM and Gravenberch and Henderson at RCM, seems to be a solution that works, whilst leaving us the options of Elliott and Milner to cover when any of these may get injured.If a DM get injured, Henderson moves back to be an option there with Milner and Jones able to operate at RCM too, the same applies for the right side too. And the left side is easier to cover. The same applies for two injuries as well. Once you get to three youd struggle more but thatd be the case for all teams, and as stated above, these arent injury prone players, so having 3 out would be highly unfortunate.Our arguments last summer were whether we needed to sign another midfielder given that we had the number of players, but struggled for the number of minutes given the injury prone nature of some of our options. The conclusion was broadly we should sign someone but wed likely only do so if we moved someone out. That didnt happen so we didnt sign anyone until we were already in an injury crisis and jumped on Arthur.Most peoples issue with the stated plan is their question marks around Fabinho. I, personally, have less of an issue with that, since I believe with enough rotation and with fresher legs around him, hed be fine, and part of the issue this season was that he was being asked to cover too much ground because he was covering for the system, which was too attacking on the right hand side, which later led to his legs falling off as he wasnt rotated enough.I do have more question marks over Harvey Elliott and his suitability for the system, as may have be obvious from his lack of mention in the previous sections. He has been placed on the right hand side, more often than not, which would mean we cannot have Trent in a free role as Harvey doesnt have the instincts or the defensive ability to cover him. Id therefore like to see him in a left-sided role, if he is to be used as a midfielder.I believe Elliott has the talent and potential to make it in a Liverpool side, Im just not sure where he fits into this Liverpool side. Perhaps more on the right wing, but there are question marks over his pace in that role. These question marks exist no matter where he sits on the pitch. Some of those are down to his attributes and some are down to squad balance. If we were balancing the squad options perfectly, youd swap Elliott out of a DM, giving us 3 clear options in each midfield position that were more like for like.Its a shame as I love Harvey, and who doesnt want to see a Liverpool supporter succeed on the pitch, but if it were me, very reluctantly, he might be the one I look to cash in on, to fund a 3rd midfielder. It would not only allow us to balance the squad, but I think wed get a lot for him. Maybe you keep him and play him on that right hand side, only when Trent doesnt play, with a more defensive minded right back in place, however those opportunities are few and far between, since Trent plays most games.