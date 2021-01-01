« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20800 on: Today at 09:07:19 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:20:22 am
No it won't. An injury and were near back to this season. We need 3 midfielders who can walk into the team.

I'd prefer 3 that can run please!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20801 on: Today at 09:10:28 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:36:09 am
Ugarte v Juventus

https://twitter.com/aredlts/status/1649170547509542914?s=46

Would find it hard to believe hes not on our radar especially our new love for the Portuguese league
would love us to sign
Uruguay are incredible at producing players for how small they are
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20802 on: Today at 09:21:09 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:02:20 am
I'm confused by this video. This 6 seems to be making tackles in the middle of the pitch and breaking up counter attacks. Is that something they typically do?

:) nah its silly - hes just trying to get his tackles per 90 up so he pings on our nerds screens
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20803 on: Today at 09:39:21 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:34:10 am
We werent linked with Fabinho before he joined us out of the blue, Mendes client as well. One last hurrah for the Ward and Mendes link up?

Were either not signing a number 6, seeing as nobody in the position has been strongly linked, or we are going to pull out a surprise Fabinho / Gakpo type deal, which has already been signed and sealed, but has just been kept under wraps.

Im presuming its the first option, since the surprise deals are less common than the targets we know well in advance, but Im happy to be proven wrong. The rationale behind not buying a no 6, is that buying two eights frees up Thiago and Henderson to do more of that work, whilst in general Bajcetic and Fabinho can cover most of that work between them.

I think the difference people are missing with regards to signing two midfielders this summer is, wed be signing two starters, dropping at least two of this seasons main three down to backups or rotation options, and potentially the same happening to Fabinho, depending on our faith in Bajcetic.

Whilst people may argue this leaves us in the same situation with two midfielders in and two out (Im assuming for now Milner signs another contract), this logic ignores that the two out are our last available midfielders and the two players we are most strongly linked with have little to no history of injuries, so plainly we are not in the same situation in terms of the likely minutes the midfielders will be available. Out of those left, only Thiago can be really considered injury prone.

Having 9 midfielders in the squad is more than enough, especially if you expect at least 8 of them to be available for the majority of games. Our issue this year has not been getting midfielders on the pitch, its been getting fit and adequately rotated midfielders on the pitch in a system that provides suitable protection for the defence particularly against fast paced counter attacks.

We seem to have addressed the system by ensuring the more attacking of the midfielders is on the opposite side to Trent, whilst allowing Trent to roam into midfield creating overloads and unleashing is world class creativity in more unpredictable spaces, whilst the right-sided centre midfielder, of the more defensive persuasion, is primed to cover him when he drifts inside. If we are comfortable with this set up, then the issue we need to sort is ensuring fresh legs are on the pitch. Signing two centre-midfielders arguably does this, for the reasons stated above, and give us multiple combinations of midfields that wed happily start in most games. Rotating Bajcetic and Fabinho at DM, Mount, Thiago and Jones at LCM and Gravenberch and Henderson at RCM, seems to be a solution that works, whilst leaving us the options of Elliott and Milner to cover when any of these may get injured.

If a DM get injured, Henderson moves back to be an option there with Milner and Jones able to operate at RCM too, the same applies for the right side too. And the left side is easier to cover. The same applies for two injuries as well. Once you get to three youd struggle more but thatd be the case for all teams, and as stated above, these arent injury prone players, so having 3 out would be highly unfortunate.

Our arguments last summer were whether we needed to sign another midfielder given that we had the number of players, but struggled for the number of minutes given the injury prone nature of some of our options. The conclusion was broadly we should sign someone but wed likely only do so if we moved someone out. That didnt happen so we didnt sign anyone until we were already in an injury crisis and jumped on Arthur.

Most peoples issue with the stated plan is their question marks around Fabinho. I, personally, have less of an issue with that, since I believe with enough rotation and with fresher legs around him, hed be fine, and part of the issue this season was that he was being asked to cover too much ground because he was covering for the system, which was too attacking on the right hand side, which later led to his legs falling off as he wasnt rotated enough.

I do have more question marks over Harvey Elliott and his suitability for the system, as may have be obvious from his lack of mention in the previous sections. He has been placed on the right hand side, more often than not, which would mean we cannot have Trent in a free role as Harvey doesnt have the instincts or the defensive ability to cover him. Id therefore like to see him in a left-sided role, if he is to be used as a midfielder.

I believe Elliott has the talent and potential to make it in a Liverpool side, Im just not sure where he fits into this Liverpool side. Perhaps more on the right wing, but there are question marks over his pace in that role. These question marks exist no matter where he sits on the pitch. Some of those are  down to his attributes and some are down to squad balance. If we were balancing the squad options perfectly, youd swap Elliott out of a DM, giving us 3 clear options in each midfield position that were more like for like.

Its a shame as I love Harvey, and who doesnt want to see a Liverpool supporter succeed on the pitch, but if it were me, very reluctantly, he might be the one I look to cash in on, to fund a 3rd midfielder. It would not only allow us to balance the squad, but I think wed get a lot for him. Maybe you keep him and play him on that right hand side,  only when Trent doesnt play, with a more defensive minded right back in place, however those opportunities are few and far between, since Trent plays most games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20804 on: Today at 09:39:39 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:07:46 am
Id be shocked if both Caicedo and Mac Allister didnt sign their new contracts with a buyout clause. Brighton is not a destination club for these players so tying themselves down for long term contracts makes very little sense. And as far as Im aware their agent isnt Harry Kanes brother.

;D

Spot on that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20805 on: Today at 09:47:16 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:39:21 am
*snip

I get your point and have thought similar myself, if we do go ahead with this change to structure then the no.6 has quite a different job than the "Fabinho" role before. I actually think Thiago/Henderson could do this role as it's primarily a double pivot and less "running" more about keeping the ball and quick passing. Clearly need to be able to tackle but the space needed to cover is vastly reduced to half the pitch, and you have the left back also more defensively positioned.

This is why I get the Mount links, our no.8's will now be this 8/10 hybrid and need huge engines on them as they are doing a heck of a lot of running and pressing primarily deep in the opponents half.

Jones, Elliot will suit these positions as their counter pressing numbers are exceptionally high, they just aren't the best (yet) at tracking runners but with 2 pivots behind that becomes less of a problem for the team.

Not saying Ugarte couldn't play the left sided no.6 but the change of shape could mean our need is less giving us more money to go for our top targets for those new no.8s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20806 on: Today at 09:48:15 am
It doesn't look to me like we're in the market for a pure 6.  Maybe if we manage to sell Fabinho, but otherwise it just looks like 8s or people who are halfway between the two positions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20807 on: Today at 09:49:04 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:02:20 am
I'm confused by this video. This 6 seems to be making tackles in the middle of the pitch and breaking up counter attacks. Is that something they typically do?
the bit where he drops back into the box tracking a runner, and then is there to aggressively make the headed clearance - seemed unfamiliar.

I've not seen him play before, but I'm sold. Plus if you mention him in a text it autocorrects to 'I farts', what more can you ask for
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20808 on: Today at 09:51:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:14:31 am
Have they said that?

Yes, they did ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20809 on: Today at 09:55:48 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:07:46 am
Id be shocked if both Caicedo and Mac Allister didnt sign their new contracts with a buyout clause. Brighton is not a destination club for these players so tying themselves down for long term contracts makes very little sense. And as far as Im aware their agent isnt Harry Kanes brother.

Well, the local press are reporting that there is no release clause in their contracts, and they did get £62 million for a fullback. So, it seems that they know what they are doing ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20810 on: Today at 09:56:27 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:39:21 am
We (Fans, manager, players) want to win the league. We need to start acting like a title-chasing team. Making do with underperforming is just not good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20811 on: Today at 10:06:38 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:39:21 am
Eliott actually just doesn't suit modern football.
I dont think we would get that big of a fee for him.
Something like 25m I would say.

Part of the issue is when teams we not using data years ago we could foolk teams into thinking Eliott would be worth 40m. But not now with his defensive numbers being so bad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20812 on: Today at 10:07:54 am
That was a really nice goal from Rice last night, he travels well with the ball for a chunky boi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20813 on: Today at 10:08:37 am



                      Badgerman.            Mc Allister

                                       Ugarte.


I'd take that, Brian.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20814 on: Today at 10:13:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:56:27 am
We (Fans, manager, players) want to win the league. We need to start acting like a title-chasing team. Making do with underperforming is just not good enough.

In what regard? What part of my post was about making do with underperforming?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20815 on: Today at 10:20:09 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:13:05 am
In what regard? What part of my post was about making do with underperforming?
If we want to challenge, we have to be buying a 6. There is no justification whatsoever to make do with what we already have. Thiago isn't a 6. Hendo and Fab has been off-form and were dropped in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20816 on: Today at 10:23:47 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:06:38 am
Eliott actually just doesn't suit modern football.
I dont think we would get that big of a fee for him.
Something like 25m I would say.

Part of the issue is when teams we not using data years ago we could foolk teams into thinking Eliott would be worth 40m. But not now with his defensive numbers being so bad

Is this a wind up? It must be..

What do you consider bad defensive numbers? He has exceptionally high counter pressing numbers, the very thing our team is built on. He has room for improvement but what 20 year olds don't?

Elliot is going to be a world class player, bookmark this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20817 on: Today at 10:25:43 am
Elliotts stamina is the problem. He always looks knackered after half an hour and it results in him becoming a problem. Got talent but want to see leaps made in that regard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20818 on: Today at 10:28:22 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:47 am
Is this a wind up? It must be..

What do you consider bad defensive numbers? He has exceptionally high counter pressing numbers, the very thing our team is built on. He has room for improvement but what 20 year olds don't?

Elliot is going to be a world class player, bookmark this.
https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott

He has stamina that is about it defensively
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20819 on: Today at 10:28:23 am
If you want to diss Harvey, do it on his thread.  At least it's easier to refer back to your comments when you are proven wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20820 on: Today at 10:28:53 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:25:43 am
Elliotts stamina is the problem. He always looks knackered after half an hour and it results in him becoming a problem. Got talent but want to see leaps made in that regard.
No he does alot of running he is fine in that regard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20821 on: Today at 10:33:36 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:28:22 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/c8387671/Harvey-Elliott

He has stamina that is about it defensively

Honestly you must be on the wind up here? You seen his offensive numbers? They are top top class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20822 on: Today at 10:36:15 am
Doubt we'll bring in three midfielders and doubt we'll bring in a specialist 6. Think we'll bring in two 8s with at least one of them also being able to play as a 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20823 on: Today at 10:37:56 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:36:15 am
Doubt we'll bring in three midfielders and doubt we'll bring in a specialist 6. Think we'll bring in two 8s with at least one of them also being able to play as a 6.

That would be Mount and Gravenberch, and I don't think that's enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20824 on: Today at 10:40:11 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:37:56 am
That would be Mount and Gravenberch, and I don't think that's enough

+ Mac Allister?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20825 on: Today at 10:42:12 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:20:09 am
If we want to challenge, we have to be buying a 6. There is no justification whatsoever to make do with what we already have. Thiago isn't a 6. Hendo and Fab has been off-form and were dropped in January.

The system tweak, breakthrough of Bajcetic, ability for others to play the role and Fabinho being fresher are a number of factors that will improve the 6 position without making a signing. This seems to be the thinking internally too, since we have not been linked at all with a 6, but have multiple other centre-mids linked. Theres the chance weve locked down a no 6, and have kept it quite, but currently Id wager we wont be signing one.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:37:56 am
That would be Mount and Gravenberch, and I don't think that's enough

I think the sentiments behind this post may be repeated up until 31st August, and will be the things we come back to if it goes wrong next year. Of course, itll be forgotten if it works, but thats where the conversations in here will likely stem from.

As I mentioned yesterday, I think we buy 2 CMs, 1 CB and 1 GK for two summers in a row, to slowly phase out key players, first into rotational options then to be fully replaced as their contracts run down. First itll be Thiago and Henderson leaving at the end of their contracts, then Fabinho afterwards, unless we get a decent offer for Fabinho then we may do something sooner on that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20826 on: Today at 10:44:51 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:40:11 am
+ Mac Allister?

If you add Mac Allister it is somewhat unbalanced, I would rather a 6, but it is better. Still doesn't solve the big gaping issue in our midfield

If we are bringing in 2 midfielders only odds on it is Mount and Gravenberch, which doesn't solve our problems, isn't really good enough as the signings, and would make me conclude that we are fucking broke
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #20827 on: Today at 10:49:14 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:42:12 am
The system tweak, breakthrough of Bajcetic, ability for others to play the role and Fabinho being fresher are a number of factors that will improve the 6 position without making a signing. This seems to be the thinking internally too, since we have not been linked at all with a 6, but have multiple other centre-mids linked. Theres the chance weve locked down a no 6, and have kept it quite, but currently Id wager we wont be signing one.

That is highly likely but a huge risk.

This new system relys on Trent being fit solely and what if teams work it out we are in trouble.

Asking a player to move from midfield to RB when defending is asking alot all players movements have to be spot on im not convinced with it long term.
