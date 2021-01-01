« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20760 on: Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:12:40 pm
I get the skepticism towards him, but if he comes, youve got to trust in Klopp and all. Despite the other issues weve had, we still have a great record on signings.

Don't get me wrong, if we do sign him I will support him 100%. He is not a bad player to have, I just think that we can do much better for the money required to get him. Of course, Jurgen has a great track record of developing and re-inventing players, so I would be hoping for the best ...
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20761 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm
Don't get me wrong, if we do sign him I will support him 100%. He is not a bad player to have, I just think that we can do much better for the money required to get him. Of course, Jurgen has a great track record of developing and re-inventing players, so I would be hoping for the best ...

Werent you adamant he was signing for Newcastle and that any link to us was bullshit?
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20762 on: Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm »
Mount fits a lot of the attributes we seem to be looking for in whatever our next midfield will be. Good at carrying the ball, penetrative passes, high workrate in both directions, very robust, great in the box and great set pieces. He's also at the age we typically target players at.

Nobody really knows what the financials look like for him, however much they pretend to. Chelsea need to move players on and he's down to the last year of his contract, so we could bring him in for around the £50 million mark which seems pretty good for a midfielder right now. The high wages he's demanding from Chelsea are seemingly driven by Sterling/Chilwell/James being on similar, so we don't know one way or another what he'd be demanding to play under a manager like Klopp who will make him the best version of himself. If he's driven to become a big part of the England setup then someone like Klopp developing him into a midfielder could be a big factor for him.

Ultimately, absolutely none of us know what his priorities or preferences are, all we can really glean from the very public pursuit of him is that he must have given us some indication that he's interested in joining us.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20763 on: Yesterday at 10:36:39 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm
Werent you adamant he was signing for Newcastle and that any link to us was bullshit?

I still think that is exactly what is going to happen ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm
Does he? He is not a very good fit for our right-sided midfield spot, especially if we continue to use Trent as an inverted fullback.

Lets say that we will sign him for a fee of £50 million (even though Chelsea are asking for £70 million, and Newcastle will pay that), and that he will agree to join us on £200,000 per week (even though he is asking Chelsea for £300,000 per week, and Newcastle will offer that). That is still £100 million committed on a squad player, at a time when we need two midfielders of a starting quality, who themselves would command a committment of at least £100 million each.

Sorry, but makes little sense. Unless, of course, we plan to sign Mount as one of the two starting midfielders. Which will be pretty underwhelming, to be honest ...
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20764 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:18:23 pm
Don't get me wrong, if we do sign him I will support him 100%. He is not a bad player to have, I just think that we can do much better for the money required to get him. Of course, Jurgen has a great track record of developing and re-inventing players, so I would be hoping for the best ...

An attacking midfielder outside of Bellingham should be at the bottom of our priorities, what weve seen this season is a lack of players who are more  capable in other aspects than the final third, our attacking players are fine.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20765 on: Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
An attacking midfielder outside of Bellingham should be at the bottom of our priorities, what weve seen this season is a lack of players who are more  capable in other aspects than the final third, our attacking players are fine.

Would be nice to have players outside of Trent and Robbo that could provide those attacking players as well chip in with goals himself.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20766 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm
Would be nice to have players outside of Trent and Robbo that could provide those attacking players as well chip in with goals himself.

Elliot, Carvahlo, Jones. Its never been about that anyways for our midfield goals havent been the most pertinent thing, because other teams dont have a right back or left back as creative as Trent and Robbo so we supplement from elsewhere while some may attempt to get that output from their midfielders instead.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20767 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
An attacking midfielder outside of Bellingham should be at the bottom of our priorities, what weve seen this season is a lack of players who are more  capable in other aspects than the final third, our attacking players are fine.

In the end, it will depend on how Jurgen sees the development of the team. Personally, I think that Jurgen has high hopes for Elliott and Jones, and that he won't give up on them by signing a player of the same type in the form of Mount. Of course, I could be wrong, and we will end up signing Mount, and sell one of Elliott and Jones ...
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20768 on: Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm »
The pundits on Bt Sports reckon Rice would either join us or Arsenal. He'd be a good replacement for Fab.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20769 on: Yesterday at 11:50:19 pm »
OK, lets see what we do have at the moment:

Alisson - 3,600
Kelleher - 270
Adrian - 90 (out of contract)
Davies
Pitaluga

TAA - 3,055
Van Dijk - 3,015
Robertson - 2,790
Gomez - 2,033
Konate - 1,540
Matip - 1,423
Tsimikas - 1,138
Phillips - 232
Ramsay - 93
Williams
Van den Berg - on loan
Bradley - on loan

Fabinho - 2,890
Elliott - 2,152
Henderson - 2,096
Thiago - 1,902
Milner - 1,127 (out of contract)
Bajcetic - 931
Jones - 548
AOC - 491 (out of contract)
Keita - 486 (out of contract)
Clark - 73
Frauendorf - 66
Arthur - 13 (out of contract)
Morton - on loan
Clarkson - on loan

Salah - 3,584
Nunez - 2,158
Firmino - 1,635 (out of contract)
Gakpo - 1,320
Jota - 1,014
Diaz - 981
Carvalho - 632
Stewart - 66
Doak - 60

I might have missed some of the younger players, but that is pretty much it. Now, lets think about it, and try to see what type of new players will improve us the most. Who should be sold? Who should be loaned out? What type of playing time should our present players get next season (increased/decreased)?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20770 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm
The pundits on Bt Sports reckon Rice would either join us or Arsenal. He'd be a good replacement for Fab.

I think that he will join us. It makes very much sense ...
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20771 on: Yesterday at 11:57:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
Gravenberch can play as a 6 as well. He is an 8 but can play 6. Its the qualities. He is good on the ball, is big and wins his duels a lot.

Its just a prediction by me by the way. Im not saying its definitely happening but I think it may.
It's hard to put too much weight in it, but if we are shifting to a 3-2-5 in possession, I was under the impression Mount and Gravenberch would be part of the 5, Trent and a new signing would be part of the 2, then whatever CB we go after would be a LB/CB hybrid and sit alongside Virgil and Ibou.

Who knows though. I remember in summer 2016 thinking we would play a 4-2-3-1 with Sturridge as the striker, so it shows what I know.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20772 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm
The pundits on Bt Sports reckon Rice would either join us or Arsenal. He'd be a good replacement for Fab.
Given what he would cost, I would rather us just go for Caicedo. Similar skill set and price, but Caicedo has played far less minutes in a side that prioritizes possession more.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20773 on: Today at 12:11:32 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm
Given what he would cost, I would rather us just go for Caicedo. Similar skill set and price, but Caicedo has played far less minutes in a side that prioritizes possession more.

Caicedo will cost more than Rice. He has just signed a new contract until 2028. Rice has 2 years remaining on his contract, and has refused to sign an extension ...
Offline Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20774 on: Today at 12:27:05 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm
Elliot, Carvahlo, Jones. Its never been about that anyways for our midfield goals havent been the most pertinent thing, because other teams dont have a right back or left back as creative as Trent and Robbo so we supplement from elsewhere while some may attempt to get that output from their midfielders instead.

No disrespect to those players. But Mount is way better than those. Carvalho, Klopp doesn't seem to wanna use him all that much. Elliott and Jones we're still not quite sure if they're good enough to be Liverpool players. Mount has proved that he can deliver on the highest levels, contributing massively when Chelsea won the CL and being their player of the season the last 2 years. And just the amount of goals and assists he has compared to Elliott and Jones.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20775 on: Today at 12:48:14 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:27:05 am
No disrespect to those players. But Mount is way better than those. Carvalho, Klopp doesn't seem to wanna use him all that much. Elliott and Jones we're still not quite sure if they're good enough to be Liverpool players. Mount has proved that he can deliver on the highest levels, contributing massively when Chelsea won the CL and being their player of the season the last 2 years. And just the amount of goals and assists he has compared to Elliott and Jones.

He hasn't been better than Elliott this season, and is 4 years older. And I am not even bringing the money into this discussion ...
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20776 on: Today at 01:03:47 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:27:05 am
No disrespect to those players. But Mount is way better than those. Carvalho, Klopp doesn't seem to wanna use him all that much. Elliott and Jones we're still not quite sure if they're good enough to be Liverpool players. Mount has proved that he can deliver on the highest levels, contributing massively when Chelsea won the CL and being their player of the season the last 2 years. And just the amount of goals and assists he has compared to Elliott and Jones.

Mount is better as an attacking midfielder but Ill be willing to take any bets that Jones ends up as a better centre midfielder in general, as in not a number 10 but a playmaker who excels in the first two thirds, they are different players. Elliot would be the closest to him in profile and I think Elliot has more potential, i dont really care whos better now because I havent once looked at our problems this season and thought oh what we need is an additional  number 8/10 to score and create more goals.

In fact Ive often thought the opposite, how nice it would be to have a similar player to Henderson or Fabinho in their prime, so whether Mount is better than Elliot or Carvahlo hasnt really been in my consideration, Caicedo Ugarte are better players than them too and actually address issues weve had overall in our squad.

Thats the point, the need for us wanting another midfielder has always been based around adding more elite athleticism, tackling and pressing, Mount only ticks one of those boxes, ideally youd judge it by whether you would feel comfortable in having whatever midfielder you buy playing as a makeshift right back, because a lot of times that tends to be the position which exhibits running power and stamina to its best example. Think Milner think Gerrard think Valverde think Henderson even think Ox. These players could dovetail quite easily between midfield and right back because they were elite elite athletes, Mount at that position would probably be like a fish out of water, yes he can press, but he doesnt have the running power, the strength and outright pace to be ideal at it.

The examples I named have literally played that position at one point in their careers because they share these same similarities, the reason why I bring it up because in the past weve got the best out of Trent by complimenting him with this type of player, now as he looks to make the transition to a new style role I think its even more important that we have a midfielder on that side  that is more Henderson in his prime than he is  Mount, a Gerrard would do too of course because he was such a unicorn all round, this is why I also didnt mind signing Bellingham he too is rare like Gerrard was in his all roundness and he too had the rare gift of technical ability marred with elite physical attributes, height running power and pace.

Any other attacking midfielder apart from that I dont think we should be interested in, we have 5 elite attackers already and two or three young attacking midfielders who can blossom into something special, what we dont have is an elite defensive midfielder anymore or an elite runner in midfield who excels at tackling and breaking up play, which is why the links to attacking midfielders are bemusing because we need this more than we do goals from midfield, or  at least in my opinion.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20777 on: Today at 01:46:07 am »
Looks like Kostas is sticking around

Giannis Chorianopoulos@choria80
Kostas Tsimikas does not want ro leave Liverpool in the summer transfer period. Klopp does not want to sell him. As we speak, there is no story of Tsimikas leaving Liverpool
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20778 on: Today at 02:52:57 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:46:07 am
Looks like Kostas is sticking around

Giannis Chorianopoulos@choria80
Kostas Tsimikas does not want ro leave Liverpool in the summer transfer period. Klopp does not want to sell him. As we speak, there is no story of Tsimikas leaving Liverpool

Good, he is very solid backup ...
Online Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20779 on: Today at 04:22:56 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:46:07 am
Looks like Kostas is sticking around

Giannis Chorianopoulos@choria80
Kostas Tsimikas does not want ro leave Liverpool in the summer transfer period. Klopp does not want to sell him. As we speak, there is no story of Tsimikas leaving Liverpool


Just wish he'd get a good night's sleep
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #20780 on: Today at 04:40:19 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:22:56 am
Just wish he'd get a good night's sleep

Show some respect to the greek Don Cheadle.
