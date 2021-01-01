Mount fits a lot of the attributes we seem to be looking for in whatever our next midfield will be. Good at carrying the ball, penetrative passes, high workrate in both directions, very robust, great in the box and great set pieces. He's also at the age we typically target players at.



Nobody really knows what the financials look like for him, however much they pretend to. Chelsea need to move players on and he's down to the last year of his contract, so we could bring him in for around the £50 million mark which seems pretty good for a midfielder right now. The high wages he's demanding from Chelsea are seemingly driven by Sterling/Chilwell/James being on similar, so we don't know one way or another what he'd be demanding to play under a manager like Klopp who will make him the best version of himself. If he's driven to become a big part of the England setup then someone like Klopp developing him into a midfielder could be a big factor for him.



Ultimately, absolutely none of us know what his priorities or preferences are, all we can really glean from the very public pursuit of him is that he must have given us some indication that he's interested in joining us.