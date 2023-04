What difference does the blue tick make?



If someone set up a fake Mason Mount account and tweeted something he wouldn’t then the lack of a blue tick on the account would tell people it was a fake tweet, now they’d have to work it out for themselves. You can still get a blue tick but you have to pay a few quid a month, but then so could the fake account, though that seems less likely. I’m not sure Mason Mount is pulling out because of it, as he can definitely afford to pay and doesn’t seem like the type to make a principled stand.