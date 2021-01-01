What difference does the blue tick make?



If someone set up a fake Mason Mount account and tweeted something he wouldnt then the lack of a blue tick on the account would tell people it was a fake tweet, now theyd have to work it out for themselves. You can still get a blue tick but you have to pay a few quid a month, but then so could the fake account, though that seems less likely. Im not sure Mason Mount is pulling out because of it, as he can definitely afford to pay and doesnt seem like the type to make a principled stand.