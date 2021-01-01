« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:04:40 pm
Fantasy in what way?

The financial outlay won't be there from the owners, and I doubt the manager wants to bed in that many first-team players during one summer. It's magical thinking.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:35:06 pm
The upcoming 8 games are crucial, I'd say. With 2 busy midfielders in CuJo & Henderson + Trent close to him all game, we saw the new system limit Fabinho's lack of pace. As a unit, they had better control in that area than at any other time this season. Vs Arsenal it was shaky in the 1st half, then much better in the 2nd half, and then vs Leeds the system made Fabinho part of the well-functioning midfield unit, giving us a dominating win. If the players perform compact consistently in these 8 games, even if we lose some of them, Klopp will look to retain it, but focus on getting 2 more busy 8s. In this 3-2-5 shape, the #6 has 2 8s + Trent buzzing around him, giving him much more protection than Fabinho had in the beatings we've had this season away at Brighton, Wolves, for e.g.

The compactness of the midfield unit in this shape means Klopp could play Thiago & Bajcetic as #6, knowing that whoever plays will have 3 players around/close to him to help close down & defend that area without the ball.

I think.
But isn't Fab meant to be one doing the protecting? We can't be carrying players if we want to be back competing at the highest level. It would be understandable if he provided a lot on the ball but you shouldn't be protecting your 6, he should be protecting you.
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:47:12 pm
Ah! Interesting. We'll see if Klopp will give him some minutes in that inverted role in pre-season.

Thought Id remembered that from when he signed. Plus his highlights reel is the closest Ive seen to a Trent like one. Very similar style.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:12:52 pm
But isn't Fab meant to be one doing the protecting? We can't be carrying players if we want to be back competing at the highest level. It would be understandable if he provided a lot on the ball but you shouldn't be protecting your 6, he should be protecting you.

Exactly.

To compete at the top in every game of a campaign, we need 3 elite centre midfielders at the peak of the powers.  No passengers on the wane shoehorned into non-ideal positions.  Thats vital to go on relentless Abu Dhabi/Liverpool/now Arsenal winning runs.

The PL is brutal.  Any weakness will be exposed by opposing coaches on repeat, as weve seen this season.
Mason Mount is deleting his Twitter account. He's lining up that move.  ;D

https://twitter.com/MasonMount/status/1649075111142539265
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:58:32 pm
We'll sign two midfielders max and a centre half that can deputize as a fullback. That'll be our summer business.

Talk of three midfielders is just fantasy.

IanDoyle
1 DAY AGO
Reply to footballisthewinner7 - view message
Liverpool will sign two midfielders and it may well end up being three. That might change if any of the current ones who remain under contract next season ask to leave. Mason Mount is the obvious one the Reds are chasing, but personally I think they need a defensive midfielder. A third one would be an energetic, young one. Plus it's worth bearing in mind at least one will have to be homegrown to help Liverpool meet the usual quota.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:58:32 pm
We'll sign two midfielders max and a centre half that can deputize as a fullback. That'll be our summer business.

Talk of three midfielders is just fantasy.

If we sign 2 midfielders who will be immediate starters, plus a left-sided central defender who will be talented enough to take over the starting role from Virgil in a couple of years, it will be a great summer. We might also sign an experienced backup goalkeeper, if Kelleher is to leave ...
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:19:46 pm
Mason Mount is deleting his Twitter account. He's lining up that move.  ;D

https://twitter.com/MasonMount/status/1649075111142539265

That's because he sucks, not because he's coming here.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:19:46 pm
Mason Mount is deleting his Twitter account. He's lining up that move.  ;D

https://twitter.com/MasonMount/status/1649075111142539265

I would say. Seems like breaking news about his future will come out soon enough from his side.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:19:46 pm
Mason Mount is deleting his Twitter account. He's lining up that move.  ;D

https://twitter.com/MasonMount/status/1649075111142539265

Its just because of the blue tick going, most likely? Loads of famous folk going to delete their accounts due to the verification changes.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:58:46 pm
Its just because of the blue tick going, most likely? Loads of famous folk going to delete their accounts due to the verification changes.

What difference does the blue tick make?
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:00:05 pm
What difference does the blue tick make?

If someone set up a fake Mason Mount account and tweeted something he wouldnt then the lack of a blue tick on the account would tell people it was a fake tweet, now theyd have to work it out for themselves. You can still get a blue tick but you have to pay a few quid a month, but then so could the fake account, though that seems less likely. Im not sure Mason Mount is pulling out because of it, as he can definitely afford to pay and doesnt seem like the type to make a principled stand.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:00:05 pm
What difference does the blue tick make?

Almost everyone is too embarrassed to pay for verification (which brings the blue tick) and for athletes/celebs that is a tricky spot as it leaves you very open to being impersonated. So better to be off the platform and everyone will know that any Mason Mount accounts that pop up are fake.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:06:43 pm
Almost everyone is too embarrassed to pay for verification (which brings the blue tick) and for athletes/celebs that is a tricky spot as it leaves you very open to being impersonated. So better to be off the platform and everyone will know that any Mason Mount accounts that pop up are fake.

Why would people be embarrassed to pay for verification?
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:08:17 pm
Why would people be embarrassed to pay for verification?

Because they dont want to be seen to be paying the worlds richest man a monthly fee to have a blue tick.

Anyway, point being Id bet thats the reason hes left Twitter, not that hes worried about negative blowback around moving here.
Don;t worry lads, Mason is still on Instagram.  ;D
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:06:43 pm
Almost everyone is too embarrassed to pay for verification (which brings the blue tick) and for athletes/celebs that is a tricky spot as it leaves you very open to being impersonated. So better to be off the platform and everyone will know that any Mason Mount accounts that pop up are fake.

Isn't the one for celebs, etc. $1k+ a month, not the £9 us plebs can pay to get the blue tick?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:51:33 pm
Isn't the one for celebs, etc. $1k+ a month, not the £9 us plebs can pay to get the blue tick?

And Mason can't afford that because he's taking a pay cut to join us. Now it's all making sense.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:02:58 pm
And Mason can't afford that because he's taking a pay cut to join us. Now it's all making sense.

Thought he was getting £450k a week with us?
