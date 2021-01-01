« previous next »
Kopenhagen

Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:04:40 pm
Fantasy in what way?

The financial outlay won't be there from the owners, and I doubt the manager wants to bed in that many first-team players during one summer. It's magical thinking.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

MonsLibpool

Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:35:06 pm
The upcoming 8 games are crucial, I'd say. With 2 busy midfielders in CuJo & Henderson + Trent close to him all game, we saw the new system limit Fabinho's lack of pace. As a unit, they had better control in that area than at any other time this season. Vs Arsenal it was shaky in the 1st half, then much better in the 2nd half, and then vs Leeds the system made Fabinho part of the well-functioning midfield unit, giving us a dominating win. If the players perform compact consistently in these 8 games, even if we lose some of them, Klopp will look to retain it, but focus on getting 2 more busy 8s. In this 3-2-5 shape, the #6 has 2 8s + Trent buzzing around him, giving him much more protection than Fabinho had in the beatings we've had this season away at Brighton, Wolves, for e.g.

The compactness of the midfield unit in this shape means Klopp could play Thiago & Bajcetic as #6, knowing that whoever plays will have 3 players around/close to him to help close down & defend that area without the ball.

I think.
But isn't Fab meant to be one doing the protecting? We can't be carrying players if we want to be back competing at the highest level. It would be understandable if he provided a lot on the ball but you shouldn't be protecting your 6, he should be protecting you.
mikey_LFC

Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 06:47:12 pm
Ah! Interesting. We'll see if Klopp will give him some minutes in that inverted role in pre-season.

Thought Id remembered that from when he signed. Plus his highlights reel is the closest Ive seen to a Trent like one. Very similar style.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

LifelongRed,Sussex

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:12:52 pm
But isn't Fab meant to be one doing the protecting? We can't be carrying players if we want to be back competing at the highest level. It would be understandable if he provided a lot on the ball but you shouldn't be protecting your 6, he should be protecting you.

Exactly.

To compete at the top in every game of a campaign, we need 3 elite centre midfielders at the peak of the powers.  No passengers on the wane shoehorned into non-ideal positions.  Thats vital to go on relentless Abu Dhabi/Liverpool/now Arsenal winning runs.

The PL is brutal.  Any weakness will be exposed by opposing coaches on repeat, as weve seen this season.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Mason Mount is deleting his Twitter account. He's lining up that move.  ;D

https://twitter.com/MasonMount/status/1649075111142539265
LifelongRed,Sussex

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:58:32 pm
We'll sign two midfielders max and a centre half that can deputize as a fullback. That'll be our summer business.

Talk of three midfielders is just fantasy.

IanDoyle
1 DAY AGO
Reply to footballisthewinner7 - view message
Liverpool will sign two midfielders and it may well end up being three. That might change if any of the current ones who remain under contract next season ask to leave. Mason Mount is the obvious one the Reds are chasing, but personally I think they need a defensive midfielder. A third one would be an energetic, young one. Plus it's worth bearing in mind at least one will have to be homegrown to help Liverpool meet the usual quota.
