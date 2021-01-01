« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:33 pm
Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.

We're losing Chamberlain & Keita and possibly Milner in the summer, and in reality despite all the noise and despite everyone's wishes I think we're likely to sign a maximum of 2 midfielders to replace them. I can't see Fabinho being let go unless someone comes in with £30m plus and I think that's unlikely.

Perhaps him and Henderson will benefit from more rotation/rest and more legs around them?

(I don't necessarily disagree that he should be sold btw, just see it as unlikely)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
We'll sign two midfielders max and a centre half that can deputize as a fullback. That'll be our summer business.

Talk of three midfielders is just fantasy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:33 pm
Fabinho should be sold. The reasons to are overwhelming. Not one compelling reason to argue against it. Would be lunacy to keep him.

one is, to keep him just to piss you off.

The lack of grace spoken about some of players here and elsewhere on RAWK says more about the authors than the player.

Whether time is up for Fab is fair debate...but a bit of respect for a guy who has been pivotal to our wonderful past five years ,at times holding  a crumbling midfield or defence together.

Ask yourself before typing. would I say these same words to Jurgen Klopp if I was face to face with him.

Tbf such tone is nothing new..I saw great servants of the club..Cally..Nichol ripped into in post match pubs as their careers where on decline...of course no anominty of the Internet then.

By all means debate..but all of you show a bit of respect to anyone who brought you so much joy and served our club so well.


